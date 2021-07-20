Clear

Traveling to Disney Parks during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Traveling to Disney Parks during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Staff

If you're planning to travel to one of the Disney Parks & Resorts around the world, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

After being closed for over a year, Disneyland Resort in California reopened on April 30 with limited capacity at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park. The latter opened its brand new "Avengers Campus," a new land based on the Marvel franchise, on June 4.

On June 15. Disneyland reopened to out-of-state visitors for the first time since March 2020, six weeks after the resort reopened to California residents.

Those wanting to visit need to purchase tickets in advance via a new reservation system.

All three of the California Disney resort's hotels are open.

In Florida, all of Disney World's parks are open with the exception of Typhoon Lagoon.

Disney World also requires visitors to make reservations in advance.

As for the Florida park's hotels, many have already reopened. Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is due to open on August 26.

Disney's All-Star Music Resort will open on September 16. The following month, Disney's Port Orleans Resort will open on October 14, followed by Disney's Port Orleans Resort -- French Quarter on October 28. Disney's All-Star Sports Resort is due to reopen on December 9.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in February 2021. Shanghai Disneyland Park is operating normally with enhanced health and safety measures in place, however guests need to reserve their tickets online before visiting.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are open.

Disneyland Paris fully reopened on June 17, while its new Disney's Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel property opened on June 21.

What's on offer

The original and, some might say, best, theme parks, Disney's resorts remain a magical experience for all the family. From vertiginous rides to firework displays, and of course the chance to meet classic characters, a trip to a Disney Park makes memories that last a lifetime.

Who can go

Entry to each Disney Park is dependent on local travel restrictions.

The Paris location is subject to France's entry rules. The country reopened to all EU citizens and some low-risk countries on June 9.

Only locals and returning citizens can access the Tokyo and Hong Kong Disney parks, while the Shanghai resort can only be accessed by locals or those who meet China's strict entry requirements, including two negative test results taken within 48 hours of departures.

What are the restrictions?

Disney parks in the US are are slowly easing their Covid-19 protocols. Face masks are now optional in most areas for guests of the California and Florida parks who are fully vaccinated.

Disneyland has eliminated on-site temperature checks and is allowing guests to "self-determine" social distancing since the state has removed distancing requirements.

Some parks have reduced capacity and require temperature checks on entry.

Guests of Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai parks do need to continue to wear masks.

What's the Covid situation?

Exact numbers of cases linked to Disney Parks are unclear.

What can visitors expect?

Similar to other Disney parks around the world, Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida have reopened with some restrictions; however these are now easing.

Parades and fireworks had been put on hold in a bid to keep guests safely apart. Disney World and Disneyland in California resumed their nightly fireworks shows in early July.

FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services are suspended.

Some interactive games have been closed.

Capacity has also been cut in some parks, with numbers further limited in restaurants and in queues to prevent overcrowding.

Despite this, guests can still dine in at their favorite restaurants and enjoy the rides, though character meet-and-greets have been replaced by socially distanced character processions.

Several Disney World restaurants are allowing character dining.

Useful links

Official Disney Parks site

Our latest coverage

Disney has finally redone its Jungle Cruise ride after years of being criticized for the attraction's controversial depictions of Indigenous people. On July 16, the ride will open once more in Disneyland in California, while the updated version at Disney World in Florida will be completed later this summer. Read more about it here.

Disney World in Florida is turning the big 5-0, but the resort isn't letting its age slow it down. Walt Disney World Resort announced a slew of new events, scheduled to begin October 1, in honor of the park's 50th anniversary.

"Avengers Campus," a new land based on the Marvel franchise, opens at Disney's California Adventure on June 4 and we've got a sneak preview here.

The flagship Disney resort in Anaheim, California has just revealed plans for a multiyear expansion called "DisneylandForward." Read more about it here.

On October 1, 1971, Florida's Walt Disney World first opened its gates. To mark the milestone, Walt Disney World Resort says it's launching "The World's Most Magical Celebration" starting October 1, 2021. And the party will last for 18 months.

Repeat visits to Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure haven't been possible since the theme parks closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And now, the parks' annual pass program is officially coming to an end. Disney Parks announced January 13 that it will cancel annual passes and replace them with a new program.

Meanwhile, also in the US, Disneyland's Jungle Cruise is getting a 21st century makeover after years of criticism. And officials announced that Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will soon be the first "super" Covid-19 vaccination site in Orange County, California.

Walt Disney World reopened in July, but it hasn't all been good news in the Disney world -- the company has laid off 28,000 employees in the US because of the pandemic, and profits from its parks in China might drop by $280 million.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Community Events