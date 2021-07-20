Clear

Olympic athletes, baseball players, soccer stars: Why we're still seeing Covid-19 cases among top athletes

Olympic athletes, baseball players, soccer stars: Why we're still seeing Covid-19 cases among top athletes

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

The sports world, just days ahead of one of its premier global events, has been dealing with a significant and concerning number of Covid-19 cases.

There have been calls by some Japanese residents to cancel the Olympics, which are starting this week a year late due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports teams and major events are being challenged by the recent number of positive tests. Here are some of the cases:

• The recent Copa America and European football championships saw teams lose players who couldn't compete because of virus protocols.

• Six players on the New York Yankees tested positive for the virus last week, forcing the postponement of the first MLB game after the All-Star Game break and forcing a number of lineup changes in the contests that did take place. It wasn't the first time the Yankees saw a cluster of cases.

• The Colorado Rockies announced Friday that several players, the manager and a coach would miss time because of MLB's Covid-19 and contact tracing protocols

• The exhibition game for the US men's hoops team that was scheduled for Friday was canceled after USA Basketball announced Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss the Olympics and Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons was placed under the organization's health and safety protocols.

Two members of the South African men's soccer team and a video analyst tested positive while at the Olympic Village. Now 21 team members considered close contacts of those athletes are in isolation or quarantine.

• Tennis players Alex de Minaur of Australia and Coco Gauff of the United States tested positive, meaning they wouldn't compete in the Olympics.

• Katie Lou Samuelson, a member of the US Olympic 3x3 women's basketball team, also will miss the Games because of Covid-19.

• On Sunday, Kara Eaker, an alternate on the US women's gymnastics team, was placed in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

But is the significant number of cases a sign of Covid in the world around us, or is there something different about sports competitions?

"There's not a lot of places we test as frequently as we do with professional sports and college sports," Dr. Costi Sifri, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at the University of Virginia, told CNN on Monday.

He said it's not a bad thing that frequent testing of athletes is picking up what have often been notable numbers of asymptomatic cases.

He said if he were an Olympic athlete, he would have gotten vaccinated -- which is not mandated -- but when he got to Tokyo he would act like he was unvaccinated.

"There are ways to do things safely," he said, pointing to wearing a mask during high-risk situations and attending social events only if they are held outside.

The close proximity that athletes spend time in could be a breeding ground for infectious diseases, he said. It should be noted that vaccine programs vary in nations around the world, and not as much is known about some vaccines given in some countries, he added. And some teenage athletes might come from countries that don't vaccinate people that age, he said.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, reporting from Tokyo, said the Olympics bring a unique challenge. More than 11,000 athletes representing 206 national Olympic committees have come to an island nation that has seen a surge in cases.

There will be no influx of fans to the country, as events will have no spectators for the events in the Tokyo and the venues in nearby prefectures.

Athletes in Tokyo are being told to limit their movements to venues and the village. The rest of the strategy is the pillars of pandemic public health, the chair of Independent Expert Panel (IEP) for the International Olympic Committee told Gupta recently.

"Social distancing, physical distancing, wearing a mask and hand hygiene," Olympic Games health adviser Dr. Brian McCloskey said. "They were always at the fundamental core of what we knew would reduce the risk of Covid during the Games. And then we started a layer on top of that, the testing strategy that we might have."

He told Olympics reporters Monday he thought the Covid-19 numbers were "actually extremely low, they are probably lower than we were expecting to see of anything."

Competition begins Wednesday and the opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday.

The Olympic Village is prepped with Covid-19 testing and health centers, with signs reminding residents to wear face masks and keep at least 1 meter (about 3.3 feet) away from each other. Athletes will be contact-traced and tested for Covid-19 daily; if they test positive, they are taken to an isolation facility outside the Olympic Village and will not be able to compete.

Dr. Amy Compton Phillips, chief clinical officer of Providence Health System, said officials are doing the right thing.

"They're doing what one does with a novel pathogen when you want to contain it, not mitigate the spread, not, you know, slow down the spread, but stop it in its tracks," she told CNN's Jim Sciutto.

One thing that would help stymie the spread of the virus would be if all professional sports teams could persuade 100% of their eligible members to get vaccinated, Sifri said.

Major League Baseball and the player's union agreed earlier this year to relax certain health and safety protocols for clubs that have a vaccination rate of 85% or greater.

The Yankees are one of 23 major league teams to have reached that threshold, a source with knowledge of the situation said. Before those protocols were modified, players were tested at least every other day.

But Sifri said the Delta and other variants are an elephant in the room.

"The new variants raise the question: Is that (85% threshold) still enough?" he said.

Teams need to tell unvaccinated members to social distance and wear face masks in the locker rooms, he said. They also need to try to understand why a team member is not vaccinated.

And what about the fans? Should spectators still wear a mask to an event? Sifri said he'd probably not wear one given the current situation.

"I'm comfortable enough knowing the efficacy of the vaccines and the biology of transmission with being outside without a mask," he said.

But he added he would also factor in local data and trends in cases. What's happening where he lives in Virginia, for example, might be better than another state where the numbers are concerning, he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Community Events