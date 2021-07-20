Clear

5 things to know for July 20: Covid-19, cyberattacks, infrastructure, Haiti, Surfside

5 things to know for July 20: Covid-19, cyberattacks, infrastructure, Haiti, Surfside

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 7:11 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 7:11 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon has burned more than 360,000 acres and is so big that it's creating its own weather.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Ominous signs of a coronavirus backslide are piling up in the US. The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidance yesterday recommending everyone over the age of 2 wear a mask while in school, regardless of vaccination status. That's a stricter position than the one the CDC took earlier this month. One reason for the tighter precaution? Many school-aged children are not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination yet, and recent virus surges have overwhelmingly affected unvaccinated people. The average of new daily cases in the US this week is up 66% from last week and 145% from two weeks ago. The Dow also fell about 725 points yesterday in the biggest drop of the year as Delta variant fears spread to investors.

2. Cyberattacks

The US and its allies in Europe and Asia have accused China of widespread malfeasance in cyberspace, including through a massive hack of Microsoft's email system and other ransomware attacks. That's a significant escalation of the White House's fight against cyberattacks, but the Biden administration hasn't yet decided how, or if, it will punish Beijing for these alleged hacks. China called the accusations "politically motivated smears." Meanwhile, a ​​major law firm with an array of high-profile corporate clients announced it was hit by ransomware in February. Campbell Conroy & O'Neil said the hack may have leaked critical information like Social Security numbers, health insurance information and even biometric data (which can be things like fingerprints).

3. Infrastructure

President Biden's much-touted bipartisan infrastructure bill is in peril as Democrats try to muster a united front to pass it in the Senate and Republicans grow impatient with the process. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set up a test vote tomorrow for the bill. But Senate GOP leaders are threatening to block that vote unless negotiators writing the bill can strike a deal. In June, the White House and a bipartisan Senate group agreed to a $579 billion framework to build roads, bridges, railroads and airports, along with water, power and broadband infrastructure projects. But lawmakers have squabbled over how to pay for it, and the plan has been pared down several times.

4. Haiti

Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has agreed to step down amid a power struggle that has gripped the nation since the shocking July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Joseph has been negotiating with his political rival Ariel Henry over who should lead. Now, Henry will become prime minister, Joseph will retain his original role as Haiti's foreign minister and work begins to reform Haiti's hollowed-out governing bodies. Henry has promised Haitians a new coalition government and is being urged to set up elections as soon as possible. But some activists and civil groups worry that in the current political environment, free and fair elections just aren't possible.

5. Condo collapse

Search crews are reaching the bottom of the wreckage of the collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, but they say they won't stop until every victim is located. As the community mourns, investigators and structural engineers are preparing to take a hard look at the collapse, which won't be fully possible until search efforts conclude. Experts say there are several possible theories for how the collapse occurred. The disaster has ignited new fears among other residents in the area -- and the roughly 30 million condo residents across the country -- about the structural integrity of their buildings.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Most romantic relationships start as friendships, study finds

If you're looking for some courage to, ah, make a confession, here it is!

2020 was a record year for stress, hitting moms with kids at home hardest

Today in "News that is Surprising to Absolutely No One" ....

3 women said they found out they had the same cheating boyfriend, so they converted a school bus and went on a road trip

The friendships? The vibes? The 30-year-old remodeled school bus? You're looking at a feel-good film right here.

100-pound tropical fish discovered on a beach in Oregon

Aah! Last year we had to put a stop to scary bugs; is this year gonna be scary fish?

Coffee won't give you dangerous heart flutters, study says 

Time to move on to another low-grade health anxiety!

TODAY'S NUMBER

60,000

That's how many people can partake now in the Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The limit is one of several coronavirus precautions countries are taking during Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals of the Islamic calendar, marking the height of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Eid Mubarak.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"You know, we have lots of problems here and now on Earth and we need to work on those, and we always need to look to the future."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on criticism that his Blue Origin flight and other billionaire-backed space ventures are a waste of funds that could be used to help a struggling planet. Bezos and his team blast off for a short space flight today around 9 a.m. ET. Here's how to watch.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Talk about virtual learning!

Do you kind of know what string theory is but, you know, not really? This short breakdown is actually fascinating -- promise! (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Community Events