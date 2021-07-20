Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Most romantic relationships start as friendships, study finds

Most romantic relationships start as friendships, study finds

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 4:51 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 4:51 AM
Posted By: By Sarah Molano, CNN

Contrary to the popular perception that love typically sparks from passion, a new study finds two-thirds of romantic relationships begin as long-term friendships.

Though highly prevalent, the friends-to-lovers pathway to a relationship has been largely overlooked by science, said Danu Stinson, lead author of the study and an associate professor of psychology at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada.

Stinson has studied relationship initiation for 20 years, and she noticed over the years that many participants reported they were forming romantic bonds with friends they had known for a while. She began asking the question, "Were you friends with your partner before you became romantically involved?" in her other research and conducted a meta-analysis for this paper.

"Very few studies are really looking at this friends-first relationship initiation, despite our observation that it's the most common form of relationship initiation by far," Stinson said.

She expected friends-first initiation to be common, but she was surprised at how dominant it was in the research. The prevalence of friends-first relationships was also consistent across ages and ethnic groups.

The study: Friends-first relationships 'prevalent and preferred'

The research, published last week in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, comprises four different studies on relationship initiation.

The first two studies analyzed popular journals and textbooks and found that the existing literature on relationship initiation overwhelmingly focuses on "romance that sparks between strangers" and largely overlooks "romance that develops between friends," the paper says.

The researchers then conducted an analysis of seven of their lab's studies with university students and adults of all ages, consisting of almost 1,900 people in Canada and the United States. The online studies were done between 2002 and 2020 for other purposes, and the data used for this analysis came from demographic information about the participants.

That analysis found that 66% of couples began as friendships, many of them long-term friendships spanning several months or years.

In the final study, which only looked at 300 university students, the "friend stage" lasted almost 22 months on average before turning romantic. Almost half of this sample said friends-first initiation was their preferred method of beginning a romantic relationship. However, the vast majority of the sample did not enter their friendships with the intention of a romantic relationship.

The research also found that LGBTQ participants in relationships reported even higher rates of friends-first initiation than those in heterosexual relationships, though the authors note a much smaller proportion of LGBTQ participants in the latter two studies.

These findings should prompt people to rethink their preconceived notions about relationships that often stem from "dominant dating scripts in our culture," Stinson said.

"Dating scripts really say that you're going to meet somebody, and a flash of lightning will strike you," Stinson said. "I think if you really believe in that dating script, then it's hard to imagine another situation" where you become closer with a friend and start a romantic relationship.

'Friends with benefits'

An additional finding, Stinson said, was that the lines between friendships and relationships are not as clear as some may think. Of the married couples in the study, two-thirds said they were friends before becoming a couple, but many of the couples also said they were "friends with benefits," or friends who engage in sexual activity, before being in a fully committed romantic relationship.

Many of the participants were engaging in intimate behaviors typically thought of as romantic with their friends, Stinson said.

"They're cuddling by the fire, they're going on trips together, they're introducing their friends to their family, but they're very clear that those are friendships," Stinson said. "It really makes me think about the definitions that we have about friendship and romance, and how those things differ, and I just like how messy it all is."

Joanne Davila, a professor of clinical psychology and director of the Relationship Development Center at Stony Brook University's department of psychology who was not involved in the study, said the paper highlights the need to do additional research on the friends-to-lovers pathway.

"What I really like about this paper is that they are bringing to light and challenging assumptions that relationships researchers have just kind of always had," Davila told CNN. "I like that they're sort of saying we need to open our minds and think more broadly about relationships."

Researchers should look into the differences between friends-first and dating initiation relationships, Davila said, and see if one produces healthier and stronger relationships over the other. Davila is also interested in what happens when friends-first relationships end, considering that the individuals may still be in the same friend group after a break-up.

"We need to ask a lot more questions about who people are in relationships with and how they got there," Davila said. "That could be a really important factor in how we understand relationships."

Stinson has begun exploring the ways in which friends transition into romantic relationships by analyzing couples' firsthand written accounts of the start of their relationships. She and her team want to see how these stories may be different, how people make the decision to act on romantic feelings for a friend, the order in which certain milestones occur and more.

Stinson said she plans to conduct longitudinal studies in which researchers follow friend pairs for several years to see if romantic relationships form between some of them, and what circumstances may lead to a romantic connection between friends.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Community Events