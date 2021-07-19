Clear

Covid-19 breakthrough infections are preventable, but it's going to take a big effort to stop them

Covid-19 breakthrough infections are preventable, but it's going to take a big effort to stop them

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

As Covid-19 case numbers overall are on the rise again across the United States, breakthrough infections, while rare, are making headlines.

Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan tested positive for Covid-19 after vaccination, according to a statement from his office Monday. Fully vaccinated entertainment journalist Catt Sadler warned her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers not to "let your guard down," after she got sick after caring for someone with Covid-19 who wasn't vaccinated. Last Thursday, six players on the New York Yankees tested positive. This was the second instance of breakthrough cases on the team.

Breakthrough cases are also already cropping up in the Tokyo Summer Olympics. An alternate member of the US Olympics gymnastics team, Kara Eaker, who had been vaccinated tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday, her father confirmed to CNN affiliate KMBC Monday. So had basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson who confirmed on her Instagram account that she would not be able to compete in Tokyo.

The good news is that the number of breakthrough infections can be reduced, but it will take a much bigger community effort to protect people from getting Covid-19.

A breakthrough infection by definition

Someone with a breakthrough infection has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 at least 14 days after they have been fully vaccinated according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine full vaccination is after two doses. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine it's a single dose.

Breakthrough infections can cause disease with symptoms, and some people can have no symptoms at all. Research has shown that if people become infected after vaccination, typically they get a milder case.

No vaccine is perfect

Covid-19 vaccines are highly protective against lab confirmed infection and seem to provide protection against the variants; however, a tiny fraction still become infected, just like they can with any other vaccine.

"There is no such thing as a vaccine that's 100% effective," said Dr. Amy Edwards, the associate medical director of Pediatric Infection Control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland.

With other diseases like mumps or rubella, breakthrough infections are highly rare, Edwards said, because so many people have been vaccinated against those diseases, and mumps and rubella are in low circulation.

"The chance that a person who happened to be a nonresponder to the vaccine would come in contact with those diseases is very low," said Edwards. "The reason why we are seeing more breakthrough infections with Covid is because there are so many unvaccinated people."

Another example is the flu vaccine, which reduces the risk of getting sick between 40-60%, studies show. The Covid-19 vaccines are much more protective -- as much as 95% effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and deaths.

Breakthrough infections by the numbers

We don't know how many mild or asymtomatic breakthrough Covid-19 infections there are in the US. The CDC stopped counting in May.

The CDC still counts hospitalizations and deaths from breakthrough infections. The agency said it made this transition to "help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance."

As of July 12, there have been 5,492 patients with Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough infections who have been hospitalized or died, according to the CDC. This is a small number among the more than 159 million people that have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

It's hard to draw any specific conclusions about the rate of infection from these numbers, but they are likely an undercount, according to the CDC. Surveillance data relies on voluntary reporting, and not all reporting is complete or even representative of total infections.

What scientists do know is that 99.5% of deaths from Covid-19 in the US right now are among people who are not vaccinated, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN's Dana Bash Sunday.

The CDC is monitoring breakthrough infections to identify which people are most likely to have breakthrough infections. The CDC said there are no unusual patterns so far.

Who may be more vulnerable to breakthrough infections

It's not totally clear yet. A study of breakthrough infections that caused hospitalization in Israel though found that 6% of the 152 people it studied had no underlying health conditions.

On Friday, the CDC warned that vaccines may not protect people who are immunocompromised.

People with weakened immune systems are those who have had an organ transplant, are receiving chemotherapy for cancer, are on dialysis or are taking certain medicine that suppresses the immune system.

Generally, older people may be more vulnerable to a breakthrough infection, since studies show the immune system declines with age. A preprint, non-peer reviewed, study in England found that older adults were at greater risk of a breakthrough infection. Those Covid-19 cases were typically much milder than they were in the unvaccinated.

People who live in parts of the country with low vaccination rates may also have a greater likelihood of a breakthrough infection since they would be encountering more people with the disease.

What can you do to prevent a breakthrough infection

"If we want breakthrough cases to stop, then we need to have everybody else get vaccinated, so there's no virus in circulation and then it won't matter anymore," Edwards said.

Nationally, less than 50% of the US has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the CDC.

If more people are vaccinated, the coronavirus has fewer people it can infect. It also limits the number of new variants that can develop. More variants in circulation increase the likelihood that the coronavirus can evade the protection of the vaccines.

"If you are not vaccinated, you remain at risk," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday. "This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

When asked if people who are vaccinated should be doing anything different than they normally would on Sunday, Murthy told CNN that even with a breakthrough infection "which, again, happens in a very small minority of people -- it's likely to be a mild or asymptomatic infection." He did say he would wear a mask indoors out of an abundance of caution if he is in an area with a large number of unvaccinated people.

"Again, even if the vaccine isn't offering full protection it is offering a lot of protection," Edwards said. "Even when they do not work as well in patients who are immunocompromised, they do provide some protection. That's why it's up to the rest of us to get vaccinated because we want to protect those people, the fragile and the elderly, and everyone else."

"So please, I cannot say this enough," Edwards said "Get vaccinated."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Community Events