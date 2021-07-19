6 injured in a Texas home explosion that damaged 2 other houses

Six people were injured due to a home explosion in Plano, Texas, that also damaged two other homes, according to Plano Fire-Rescue Lt. Daniel Daly.

Six people were taken to the hospital, including one person who was in the house, Plano Fire-Rescue said in a tweet. The other five were residents of the house next door, the tweet said.

The house appears to have significant damage, Daly said. The severity of the damage to the other two homes wasn't immediately clear.

Staff at a library about a mile away felt the explosion, the tweet said.

Plano Fire-Rescue tweeted earlier that the cause of the explosion wasn't clear.

Investigators from Atmos Energy, a natural gas company, and Plano Fire-Rescue were on the scene, another tweet said.

Gas in the neighborhood was shut off, Daly said. It was unclear Monday evening whether it had been turned back on.

