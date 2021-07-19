Clear

Ingenuity helicopter spies intriguing features on Mars during record-breaking flight

Ingenuity helicopter spies intriguing features on Mars during record-breaking flight

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

During a recent daring Martian flight by the Ingenuity helicopter July 5, the chopper acted like an aerial scout for the Perseverance rover as it sailed over rough but intriguing terrain.

Now, photos taken during the 2,051-foot-long flight are helping the Perseverance science team develop the rover's exploration plan.

This Martian helicopter did things it had never done before.

This ninth flight by Ingenuity broke the helicopter's records for flight duration, distance and cruising speed. Unlike any of the previous flights, Ingenuity dipped down into a crater, descended over undulating terrain and ascended before landing on a flat plain.

This aerial excursion, lasting two minutes and 26 seconds, provided the best look yet at challenging terrain that would be difficult for Perseverance to travel, as well as science targets that the rover won't reach for a while.

Surprisingly, this terrain was tough for Ingenuity to negotiate as well, even from the air. That's because Ingenuity's navigation system was designed to fly over flat surfaces. But the little chopper that could conquered its initial five test flights over flat terrain months ago. Now, Ingenuity has the chance to prove itself as a scout for Perseverance.

Ingenuity's team on Earth sent some instructional help to the copter's navigation system so it could fly over the Séítah dune field, and it worked. While the two-ton, six-wheeled rover detours around these risky dunes, Ingenuity flew overhead and snapped photos showcasing different rocky layers.

These layers preserve the geologic and ancient climate record of Mars, revealing how and when it changed. The images also show areas Perseverance may want to avoid as it ventures across Jezero Crater.

This capability is unprecedented. Previously, rover teams have had to rely on images taken by the rover's cameras or photos from orbiters that are miles above the planet. Ingenuity is much closer, flying about 33 feet above the ground, and its cameras can capture much more detailed images.

"Once a rover gets close enough to a location, we get ground-scale images that we can compare to orbital images," said Ken Williford, Perseverance deputy project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement. "With Ingenuity, we now have this intermediate-scale imagery that nicely fills the gap in resolution."

Billions of years ago, the crater was home to an ancient lake. Perseverance's main science mission, which began about a month ago, is to observe different areas of the crater and use its instruments to study and collect samples. These samples, which will be returned to Earth by a future mission, could reveal whether microbial life existed on Mars billions of years ago when the red planet was much warmer and wetter.

As Ingenuity flew over the dune field, it took images of rock features that the scientists have nicknamed "Raised Ridges." These ridges are part of a fracture system where water may have once flowed underground. If it did, that water could have helped dissolve minerals to help feed ancient microbes beneath the Martian surface. These ridges may be the perfect place to search for signs of ancient life and collect samples to return to Earth.

"Our current plan is to visit Raised Ridges and investigate it close up," Williford said. "The helicopter's images are by far better in resolution than the orbital ones we were using. Studying these will allow us to ensure that visiting these ridges is important to the team."

While ridges sound like a threat to the rover, the real terror is sand dunes. The dunes are deceptive. They appear innocent, but in reality, they could reach knee or waist height on a human -- and act as a sand trap for heavy robotic rovers.

"Sand is a big concern," Olivier Toupet, a rover driver at JPL who leads the team of mobility experts that plans Perseverance's drives, said in a statement. "If we drive downhill into a dune, we could embed ourselves into it and not be able to get back out."

When asked if Perseverance can zip over these dunes and use them as a shortcut to reach other features, Toupet said no. While the rover has an AutoNav feature, which allows for autonomous driving based on artificial intelligence algorithms, human drivers on Earth can still identify hazards and help Perseverance avoid them to prevent an early end to the mission.

Sand traps have ended other Martian missions, like NASA's Spirit rover in 2011.

Ingenuity's images have shown the Perseverance team that the Séítah dune field is indeed too sandy for the rover to explore. But the helicopter's aerial images offer enough detail that scientists can study the photos to learn more about the rocks there.

While Perseverance circumnavigates the field, it may be able to make a "toe dip" -- something the rover team uses to refer to as temporary short paths when they spy something worth investigating.

"The helicopter is an extremely valuable asset for rover planning because it provides high-resolution imagery of the terrain we want to drive through," Toupet said. "We can better assess the size of the dunes and where bedrock is poking out. That's great information for us; it helps identify which areas may be traversable by the rover and whether certain high-value science targets are reachable."

Perseverance is on a schedule; it will be exploring as much of the crater and the ancient river delta that fed into Jezero for the next two years. Meanwhile, Ingenuity will continue to act as a scout on future flights, imaging features and areas of interest the rover may never have time to reach.

The rover is preparing for the next big milestone in its journey since landing on Mars in February. On Wednesday, the rover team will share the first science results gathered by Perseverance -- and prepare to collect its first Martian sample.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Image

RPD investigating motel shooting

Community Events