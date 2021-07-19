Clear

Chelsea Handler is vaccinated, horny and probably a little high

Chelsea Handler is vaccinated, horny and probably a little high

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Chelsea Handler hates the status quo. So, if she's got to get out and move the needle herself, she will.

That's why she's developed new material for a new standup tour, "Vaccinated and Horny," a title that is very on brand for Handler, but, she says, also holds a deeper message.

(Full disclosure, I was nervous to do this interview. I am a hardcore Handler fan. I've followed her religiously since I began watching her on "Chelsea Lately" in 2007. I have read all her books. I have seen all her shows and specials. She is one of my favorite guests on Howard Stern. I love her curiosity and the way she tries to do good. She always makes me smile, so I very much loved spending time talking to her. And yes, she's everything I thought she was, thoughtful, a little angry, loving, and most of all, funny.)

The comedian recently spoke to CNN from Nashville, TN., her latest stop on the tour.

"Being with people out for the first time after Covid, like being the reason that people are coming together is so meaningful and so fun. I mean, we are just having a blast. I'm having a blast onstage. It doesn't feel like work," Handler says of being back on stage.

In 2020, Handler had debuted another hour-long standup special, "Evolution," about staying home amid the pandemic, going to therapy, and coming to terms with her older brother's death when she was a child. Her new show, Handler says, is equally personal.

"I'm a storyteller. I tell stories. So, you know, my standup is my life."

Handler's home life, for much of the pandemic, included more family -- and new realizations about gender inequity.

"I had a reckoning because my sister moved in with me, with her oldest son and her two girls. The world began to have this conversation about the White male, patriarchy, how every system is built on that. It's not men's fault either. We're all products of our culture," she says. "When all I saw the way my nephew took up space in my house versus the way my two nieces, I was like, oh, this is what everyone's talking about. Men feel they have more license to say whatever the hell they feel like saying, even when they don't know what they're talking about half the time, whereas women have been muted. So, there are deeper concepts, deeper conversations to be had here, but through the lens of comedy to then being able to make fun of my 24-year-old nephew, mansplaining basketball to me in my own home, his legs splayed open on my couch in a way that I've never even sat on my own sofa."

At this point, she laughs, telling me she's all worked up and "ready to jump out a window."

Thankfully, she says, she's got a show that night where she can vent. And some cannabis gummies.

"I will say, it remains an integral part of my daily repertoire," she quips.

Handler says while she once believed she was done with standup, it has since become her one of her greatest joys because she's able to tackle hard subjects with humor.

"It's a great way to express what so many of us are feeling and not everybody's sitting around writing it down and then telling everybody. You're getting this messaging across in a really profound way," she says of her comedy. "And I don't like to ever minimize anyone's platform, whether they're a public figure or a private person ... So when you do have a large platform, you better make sure what you're saying is what you mean."

Handler has also found another way to reach people. She's hosting a weekly advice podcast, called "Dear Chelsea," where with the help of her co-host and assistant Brandon Marlo, she gives callers advice on everything from dating to detoxing. She says it's aimed to give people a nudge in the right direction in their lives.

"I have a strong personality and I've learned how to use it, right? So, like I have no business giving people advice, but you know what, I do have business doing, giving you like a nudge in the right direction and being your biggest champion," she says. "I've got no skin in the game. I want to help people. I don't have any personal agenda in any of it. I want people to be strong and brave."

She says most of her callers are people are in the process of making a "life decision."

"I know personally how that goes, when you don't know what to do and you don't have a gut feeling and you feel lost and you go around asking for everybody's opinion," she says.

"I think of myself in this big sister kind of way. Like, I would never steer a girl down the wrong road. I will never steer any person down the wrong road," she says, adding that she thought it was going to be a "much sillier podcast."

"But people started calling in with real problems and I realized, oh, people really do lack a sense of direction at certain times in their lives. So that's what the podcast has become."

Handler says she's honest with callers if she doesn't have expertise in a subject and will call in support.

"We do incorporate real people and experts," Handler says. "I think the next step for the podcast is actually having a regular person who does have the medical expertise, so that I don't have to say 'let me figure this out and call you back.' I think we do need somebody who has some credentials, because I only went to community college for one semester.

Handler laughs. And just like that she's got another joke.

"I like to tell people that it was one of the top ten community colleges in the country."

Eventually, I have to let her go, I thank her for her time and nervously give her a book recommendation, which she writes down. "Well, I hope you have a good day sister," she tells me, not knowing she already made it great for me.

Tickets for "Vaccinated and Horny" are currently on sale.

The "Dear Chelsea" podcast is on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Image

RPD investigating motel shooting

Community Events