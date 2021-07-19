Clear

Deadly floods inundated parts of Europe, but the Netherlands avoided fatalities. Here's why

Deadly floods inundated parts of Europe, but the Netherlands avoided fatalities. Here's why

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová and Mick Krever, CNN

As communities devastated by the catastrophic flooding in parts of western Europe start picking up the pieces, they are wondering how it all went so wrong, so fast. After all, Europe has a world-leading warning system that issued regular alerts for days before floods engulfed entire villages.

But at least 195 people still died in Germany and Belgium, in floods that came quickly and forcefully. The Copernicus Emergency Management Service said it sent more than 25 warnings for specific regions of the Rhine and Maas river basins in the days leading up to the flooding, through its European Flood Awareness System (EFAS), well before heavy rains triggered the flash flooding.

But few of these early warnings appear to have been passed on to residents early -- and clearly -- enough, catching them completely off guard. Now questions are being raised over whether the chain of communication from the central European level to regions is working.

"There was clearly a serious breakdown in communication, which in some cases has tragically cost people's lives," said Jeff Da Costa, a PhD researcher in hydrometeorology at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

Da Costa focuses on flood warning systems in his research, and his own parents' home in Luxembourg happened to be hit over the weekend. He said the experiences of the past week show there is often a gap between the weather warnings scientists issue and the actions actually taken by people in charge on the ground.

Some of the warnings -- including in Luxembourg -- were only issued after the flood had hit, he said.

"People, including my own family, were left to their own devices without any indication on what to do, and giving them no opportunity to prepare themselves," he said.

In many badly affected places, residents were overwhelmed by the speed and ferociousness with which the water came.

In Germany, with an election approaching, the issue of flooding has quickly become politicized, and officials are deflecting blame where they can.

In the Ahr valley, one particularly badly flooded area in western Germany, senior officials told CNN that warnings were issued ahead of the disaster, but said many residents didn't take them seriously enough, because they were so unaccustomed to such intense flooding.

Some might have attempted to collect provisions and move their valuables to safety, while others thought they would be safe on the second floor of their homes but ended up having to be airlifted off the roof.

One of the worst affected towns was Schuld, a picturesque town in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Schuld Mayor Helmut Lussi said the flood was utterly unpredictable, pointing to the fact that the town had only experienced to two previous events of intense flooding, in 1790 and another in 1910.

"I think that flood protection systems would not have helped me because you cannot calculate this, what happens to the river Ahr with such masses of water," he told reporters over the weekend.

Da Costa said he can sympathize with the mayor, but that his remarks show a lack of understanding in what good planning and management can do.

"His views on the predictability of floods, both on the long-term scale and the immediate scale of being able to provide immediate warnings, are completely wrong, and may go to show one of the difficulties in communicating risk to people or municipal officials who fundamentally don't understand environmental risk," he said.

"People should also bear in mind that while flood warnings can't stop a flood, they can help people move themselves, and their possessions, to safety," he added.

Da Costa said that as extreme weather events become more common because of climate change, towns like Schuld must step up their planning.

"If the mayor of Schuld and his town had a plan, clearly communicated to every household and businesses and institution, so that everyone knew what to do in the event of a range of different flooding scenarios, then at least they would be as well prepared as they could be," he said, adding that if he and other regional leaders had done so, less people may have died.

"In times of crisis, everyone needs to know what they are doing. This is why we rehearse fire evacuations from buildings, even when we don't expect there to be a fire," he said.

CNN has contacted Lussi's office but did not immediately receive a response.

In Belgium, too, communication and organization appear to have been problems. The mayor of Chaudfontaine, a town in the province of Liège, said he received an "orange alert" warning him of rising waters but argued it clearly should have been red earlier.

"We could see how the available material wasn't adapted to the situations that we saw. I'm thinking notably about helicopters that weren't able to work in the area," Mayor Daniel Bacquelaine told Belgian broadcaster RTBF. "The boat rescues were absolutely essential and we had to call upon the private sector for boats with sufficient motor power and people to pilot them."

Dutch lessons

In the Netherlands, just across its borders with Germany's and Belgium's flood-devastated areas, the picture is entirely different. The Netherlands too experienced extreme rainfall -- albeit not quite as heavy as those in Germany and Belgium -- and it hasn't escaped unscathed. But its towns are not entirely submerged and not a single person has died. Officials were better prepared and were able to communicate with people quickly, said Professor Jeroen Aerts, head of the Water and Climate Risk department at the Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam.

"We better saw the wave coming, and where it was going," Aerts told CNN.

The Netherlands has a long history of water management and their success in the face of this disaster may offer the world a blueprint on how to handle floods, especially as climate change is expected to make extreme rain events more common.

The country has been battling the sea and swollen rivers for nearly a millennium. Three large European rivers -- the Rhine, Meuse, and Scheldt -- have their deltas in the Netherlands, and with much of its land below the sea level, the government says 60% of the country is at flood risk. Much of the country is essentially sinking.

Its water management infrastructure is among the best in the world -- involving giant walls with moveable arms the size of two football fields, coastal dunes that are reinforced with some 12 million cubic meters of sand per year, and simple things, like dikes and giving rivers more room to swell by lowering their beds -- or floors -- and expanding their banks.

Its strength lies largely in its organization. The country's infrastructure is managed by a branch of government devoted solely to water, the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management, which looks after some 1,500 kilometers of man-made defenses.

The country's water problems are managed by a network of locally elected bodies whose sole function is to care for all things water, from flood to waste water, Aerts said. The first of these local "water boards" was established in the city of Leiden in 1255 -- that's how along ago the country realized it needed robust water management.

"This is a unique situation that we have," Aerts said. "Apart from the national government, the provinces, and cities, you have a fourth layer, the water boards, which are entirely focused on water management."

The boards have the ability to levy taxes independently, so they are not subject to the ups and downs of the national coffers.

"Water is involved in the tourism sector, it is involved in industry, in the building sector," Aerts said. "And what you see is that in different countries is that the policies from governments are really sectoral."

In the Netherlands, he called water boards the "glue" that hold everything together, and can make sure, for example, that a proposal to build on a flood plain has all the relevant parties in communication.

The water management agency's website sums ups simply and clearly what it's trying to do. "It's raining more, the sea is rising, and rivers need to carry ever more water," it reads. "Protecting against high water is and remains existential."

This story has been updated to reflect a revised death toll from Belgian authorities.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm and hot today, but rain chances increase later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Image

RPD investigating motel shooting

Community Events