Clear

Lewis Hamilton targeted with racist abuse online after controversial British Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton targeted with racist abuse online after controversial British Grand Prix victory

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 6:41 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 6:41 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Lewis Hamilton was the target of online racist abuse after winning his eighth British Grand Prix on Sunday.

The seven-time world champion fought back from a 10-second penalty to clinch victory following a controversial collision with rival Max Verstappen, which left the Red Bull driver in hospital.

Facebook, which also owns Instagram, said it had removed a number of comments from its platform in relation to Hamilton, who has been a huge advocate for diversity and the Black Lives Matter movement, and called the abuse "unacceptable."

"In addition to our work to remove comments and accounts that repeatedly break our rules, there are safety features available, including Comment Filters and Message Controls, which can mean no one has to see this type of abuse," a Facebook company spokesperson told CNN Sport.

"No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we're committed to the work to keep our community safe from abuse."

Hamilton's team Mercedes, Formula 1 and the sports' governing body FIA also released a joint statement condemning the racist abuse "in the strongest possible terms."

"These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions," it read.

"Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated."

It comes a week after three England players -- Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka -- were subjected to racist abuse after missing penalties during the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

On Monday, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told BBC Radio 4 that the abuse of his driver was "not acceptable" and promised to "react to it."

"We have seen it in the football in the European Championship and the abuse that is absolutely not acceptable, and the same yesterday, and I still question whether some just don't get it," he added.

Red Bull also released a statement saying it was "disgusted and saddened" by the abuse Hamilton received on social media.

"There is never any excuse for it, there is certainly no place for it in our sport and those responsible should be held accountable," it read.

CNN has also reached out to Twitter but is yet to receive a response.

READ: Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes contract to 2023

Around 140,000 people watched from a packed out Silverstone as Hamilton and Verstappen collided in a dramatic start to the race.

Hamilton, who was beaten into the first corner by his rival, made a number of attempts to overtake Verstappen on that first lap and when the drivers arrived at Silverstone's Copse Corner, the Briton's front-left wheel touched the Red Bull driver's back-right tire.

Verstappen spun off the track and across the gravel before crashing into the barriers. The Dutchman was taken to hospital but did not suffer any major injuries.

After the race, Verstappen took to social media to express his feelings about Hamilton's "dangerous" driving.

"First of all: I am glad I'm ok. It was quite an impact at 51G but feeling better," he wrote.

"Obviously very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us in any way and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track.

"Watching the celebrations after the race while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on."

The comments were echoed by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner who was visibly furious when discussing the incident after the race.

"Lewis [Hamilton] has got more than enough experience to know that is unacceptable," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm just very disappointed that a driver of his caliber should make such a move like that. It's dangerous, it looked desperate."

READ: Verstappen says 'it doesn't make any difference' to be leading F1 championship

Hamilton sent his best wishes to Verstappen on social media after the race but said he had raced "fairly."

"Today is a reminder of the dangers in this sport," he wrote on Sunday. "I send my best wishes to Max who is an incredible competitor. I'm glad to hear he is ok. I will always race hard but always fairly.

"My team showed grit and perseverance out there. It's a dream to win in front of my home crowd."

He was backed up by Wolff who described the collision as a racing incident.

"It always takes two to tango and these two are not giving each other an inch and it's a high-speed corner, and that's why these things are nasty to look at," he told Sky Sports.

Race stewards handed Hamilton a 10-second penalty for the incident but the Brit made his way back to the front in a dramatic conclusion, overtaking Charles Leclerc on Copse Corner with just two laps to go.

Hamilton's win gave him 25 points to put him just eight behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings as the rivalry between the two intensified.

All eyes will now be on Hungarian Grand Prix which will take place on August 1.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm and hot today, but rain chances increase later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Image

RPD investigating motel shooting

Community Events