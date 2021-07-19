Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Three women said they found out they had the same cheating boyfriend, so they converted a school bus and went on a road trip

Three women said they found out they had the same cheating boyfriend, so they converted a school bus and went on a road trip

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Bekah King, Abi Roberts, and Morgan Tabor have a lot in common. They describe themselves as free spirited adventurers and fearless risk takers, all obsessed with music and the movie "Megamind."

They say they also unknowingly had the same boyfriend at the same time.

Following their discovery, rather than succumbing to their sadness the three young women said they dumped him, saved up money, purchased a school bus and spent over two months renovating it.

On June 25, the trio took their 30-year-old bus -- which they renamed the BAM bus after their initials -- on a road trip across the Western United States and into the next chapter of their lives.

The discovery that changed everything

The three young women made the heartbreaking discovery on a cold, snowy afternoon in December 2020, when Tabor, 21, suddenly felt waves of suspicion about her boyfriend.

After deep diving into his social media, she discovered another woman's page on VSCO, a photography app, flooded with photos of her and Tabor's boyfriend.

"I have no words to describe the feeling I got seeing the photo of him with another girl," Tabor, who lives in Boise, Idaho, told CNN. "I thought I was going to marry this guy. We had talked about houses and what our marriage would be like. My world came crumbling down. I had to mourn the loss of this future we were building up together. It was soul crushing."

She reached out to the woman -- who is now best friends with Tabor, Roberts and King but couldn't join them on the road trip -- and they kept digging. Eventually, they found Roberts via his social media comments and likes.

They quickly reached out to her and realized he was her boyfriend, too.

"I was crushed," Roberts, 19, told CNN. "I cried in front of these two girls I never met before. It was really emotional. It felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel."

The three of them ended up on a six-hour FaceTime call, in the middle of which Tabor heard a knock on her door. She looked outside and saw their cheating boyfriend standing at her door with flowers.

"He wanted to surprised her. Morgan grabs the flowers, puts them on the floor, and was like 'I made some new friends today' and showed him her phone with the two of us on FaceTime," Roberts, who lives in lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, said. "His face just dropped. It was so priceless to see."

After offering excuses and explanations -- including one where he said he believed it was OK to be with multiple women at the same time -- the girls dumped him. Together.

Following the confrontation, the young women continued their search through his social media account, where they discovered their now ex-boyfriend had been dating six women in total, including them.

One of those women was Bekah King, who also lives in Boise, and had been casually dating him for five months.

"Two hours after they confronted him and he promised to never talk to another woman again and said he was a changed man, he reached out to me and asked to hang out," King, 18, told CNN. "The next day, the girls found my Instagram and messaged me and we immediately hopped another five hour call."

Within days, heartbreak turned into healing as King, Roberts, and Tabor girls quickly became friends. It didn't take long for them to realize they all had the same dream: buying a bus and exploring the country.

"The ball started rolling from there. We wanted to live out this dream found our group of adventure people?" Tabor said. "Having that from the beginning, just something we could look forward to, helped so much. We were living out our dream. It was something so needed during a really hard time."

Moving on to 'the next chapter' of their lives

In March, the girls found the vehicle of their dreams -- a green school bus that once belonged to a fire crew.

That BAM bus, as they called it, took months of renovations -- they put down floor boards, repainted the outside, built bunk beds and a roof deck and put in insulation.

The trio saved up around $5,000 altogether to purchase and renovate the bus, which was finally ready to hit the road on June 25.

Before heading out, the girls made sure they felt mentally prepared and healed after the ordeal they had gone through together.

"We don't talk about him anymore. He isn't part of our lives. There's so much more to look forward to," Tabor said. "He's on the way back corner of our minds. We have moved on to the next chapter of our lives. It's all about our adventure, our growth, and where we go next."

Their road trip started in Idaho. They then made way their way east, spending time soaking in hot springs, taking dips in lakes and visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. They also stopped Yellowstone National Park on their way to Montana, where they are currently camping in Bozeman.

"If I had a word to describe this whole experience, it would be surreal," Roberts said. "From the moment we pulled out of the driveway in Boise, we have met so many incredible people at campgrounds, on hikes, through our Instagram. We learned so much from so many inspiring people and the amazing nature we have been able to spent time in. It's absolutely surreal."

The three work remotely to fund their trip on their own without help from their parents or anyone else, but often receive Venmo donations from kind strangers.

While they had intended to head back home in November, the three are considering extending the trip and finding ways to make it a sustainable, long-term situation.

"This guy doesn't deserve any credit, but thank you for bringing us together, honestly," Roberts said. "We've been saying 'F you, but thank you.' As awful and horrible as that moment was, we would all do it again just to meet each other."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WWII captain receives medals decades after service

Image

Local WWII veteran receives accolades

Image

Sen. Smith leads hearing on fire safety

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/20/21)

Image

Eviction moratorium ends July 31

Image

Jeff Bezos Blasts Off To Space

Image

Vaccine lottery launching in Cerro Gordo county

Image

Concerns over process of selling former Dooley's space

Image

Sean's Weather 7/20

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Community Events