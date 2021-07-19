Clear
BREAKING NEWS RPD investigating Rochester motel shooting Full Story

The war over misinformation heats up as Covid case counts rise

The war over misinformation heats up as Covid case counts rise

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 2:31 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 2:31 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

As the coronavirus mounts a fresh US assault, it is again tearing at the nation's political divides in a way that multiplies its own impact and makes clear in a supposed summer of freedom that the battle against the virus is far from over.

President Joe Biden is locked in a showdown with Facebook over vaccine misinformation. His predecessor, Donald Trump, is now weighing in, linking his Big Lie over election fraud to Biden's management of the Covid-19 crisis in a way that could brew even more of the vaccine hesitancy that is causing thousands of Americans to become infected.

Conservative pundits, would-be presidential candidates and Trump proteges have already exploited skepticism of vaccines for political gain. And new fears that a return to masks and physical distancing might be necessary in Covid hot zones, where many people have refused vaccines, are reigniting partisan fault lines. The rising political discord threatens not only to tarnish and reverse Biden's early success in rolling out vaccines and tamping down the virus -- only two weeks after the President declared partial independence from Covid-19. It could present the White House with severe challenges in the event of a full-scale next wave of infections and deaths in the coming weeks.

Even if many of the people getting sick are anti-vaccine Republicans who are not his voters anyway, any reimposed restrictions and business closures could interrupt the economic recovery that the President is relying on to boost Democrats in next year's midterm elections. Rampant infection rates would threaten children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated — and raise the prospect of disastrous new disruptions to schooling for a generation whose education has been irreparably interrupted. And the pernicious nature of the more infectious Delta variant is a warning of the possibility that dangerous mutations of the virus are more likely when it is widespread. So while vaccine skeptics act on the basis of individual rights, their decisions could end up affecting every American, especially if a variant emerges that is resistant to vaccines.

Rising cases in the United States come at what looks like a grim moment in the exhausting fight against the pandemic across the globe. All remaining Covid-19 restrictions are expected to be lifted in England on Monday — despite soaring infections. The government in London hopes it has broken the link between infections and hospitalizations and deaths as a result of a successful vaccine effort. In Tokyo, public opposition to the Olympic Games, which start on Friday, has been exacerbated by cases identified among a number of athletes. Much of the developing world, meanwhile, remains highly vulnerable due to a lack of vaccines.

Misinformation 'costs lives'

The Biden administration, conscious of the public health and political risks at play, has taken aim at social media companies. US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, defended Biden, who bluntly said on Friday that social media networks were "killing people" by allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on their platforms. Murthy said that while Big Tech had made some efforts, the administration had also made clear to them that "it's not enough."

"We know that health misinformation harms people's health. It costs them their lives," Murthy told CNN's Dana Bash.

Facebook reacted furiously to Biden's call out, which possibly showed frustration on the part of the President that a significant minority of the population refuses to protect themselves with free, safe and effective vaccines.

"President Biden's goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed," Guy Rose, Facebook's vice president of integrity, wrote in a post on the company's website Saturday.

He accused Biden of blaming a handful of social media networks at a time when Covid-19 cases are rising. This White House has tried to not politicize the pandemic on the grounds that doing so could worsen vaccine hesitancy. But its decision to send teams into hard-hit states to push lifesaving inoculations spurred conservative outrage and false claims that the government was trying to force people to take vaccinations against their will.

Trump, who consistently put his own political goals ahead of properly managing the crisis when he was president, weighed into the issue on Sunday, with an attack on Biden likely to incite his supporters and conservative media propagandists to follow suit.

"People are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don't trust his Administration, they don't trust the Election results, and they certainly don't trust the Fake News," Trump said in a statement.

The former President frequently lauds his own administration for the genuinely impressive feat of partnering with the private sector to produce Covid-19 vaccines in record time. But he spends far less time trying to convince his supporters to get vaccinated in a way that might help end the pandemic.

One of the senior architects of the Trump administration's erratic anti-Covid effort, former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, has in recent days been warning that a return to masking in some areas might be necessary. He said that he now regrets advice that he and the government's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, gave early in the pandemic that masks were not necessary. The guidance was later superseded by evidence that masks could help prevent infections.

"I'm worried the CDC also made a similarly premature, misinterpreted, yet still harmful call on masking in the face of (the) delta variant," Adams tweeted.

But speaking on "State of the Union," Murthy said US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that told fully vaccinated Americans they did not need to wear masks or socially distance was meant to give flexibility to people in regions with low Covid-19 cases.

"When you see places like L.A. County and other parts of the country, where you see counties making decisions about masks that may be different from other counties, that's OK," Murthy said. "They're doing that based on what's happening in their communities, based on vaccination rates and case counts."

But the idea of masking being reintroduced drew a swift riposte from one visible Republican, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, underscoring how the next phase of the pandemic is likely to be as politically contentious as previous ones.

"No. No. No. Hell NO," Cruz, who is accusing Biden of using Facebook, Google and Twitter to censor views that he doesn't agree with, wrote on Twitter in response to the Adams tweet.

US Surgeon General: 'I am worried'

The effects of misinformation are increasingly apparent. Murthy painted a grave picture of what may lie in store in the US, after weeks of positive news on vaccines and a return of something like normal life was undermined by the spread of the Delta variant.

"I am worried about what is to come, because we are seeing increasing cases, among the unvaccinated in particular," Murthy told Bash.

"And while, if you are vaccinated, you are very well protected against hospitalization and death, unfortunately, that is not true if you are not vaccinated."

New Covid-19 cases are rising in 50 states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The evolution of the virus means it is now attacking younger people. Covid wards are being reopened in many hotspots. New infections are soaring in states as far apart as California and Louisiana. Almost all of the serious illness and deaths are among the unvaccinated, making it all the more important that the slowed inoculation effort picks up pace.

Former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that there is now "an epidemic of the unvaccinated."

"Most people will either get vaccinated or have been previously infected, or they will get this Delta variant," Gottlieb said, laying out a daunting scenario, and adding that the number of new cases of the disease is likely being undercounted because of the lack of testing.

The hope will be that given the fact that 48.6% of Americans are now fully vaccinated, the previous waves of deaths in the pandemic can be avoided. Twenty states — most of them run by Democrats -- have fully vaccinated more than 50% of their population. But many others, especially in the conservative south, have yet to fully vaccinate even 40%, meaning the pool of potential victims of the Delta variant remains significant.

The daily average of new infections is now back up at more than 39,000 per day, after bottoming out at around 8,000 nearly a month ago. Deaths have started to tick up as well but are usually a few weeks behind infection spurts.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Warm and hot today, but rain chances increase later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Image

Eyota BBQ

Image

RPD investigating motel shooting

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/18/21)

Community Events