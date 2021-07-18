Clear

Empire State Building Fast Facts

Empire State Building Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's some background information about the Empire State Building.

Facts

It stands 103 stories tall (1,250 feet to top floor, excludes height of antennae, which is 204 feet).

It is located on Fifth Avenue between 33rd and 34th streets in Manhattan.

The Empire State Building took only one year and 45 days to build, or more than seven million man-hours.

There are observatories on both the 86th and 102nd floors.

The building has been featured in several movies such as "An Affair to Remember," "Sleepless in Seattle," "Elf" and "The Amazing Spider-Man."

From the observation decks, visitors can see as far as 80 miles away into New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts on a clear day. The distinctive binocular viewers available around the building were made by Tower Optical company.

The tower lights are turned off on foggy nights during the spring and autumn bird migration seasons, so the lights will not confuse birds and cause them to fly into the building.

It is the tallest Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified building in the United States.

Every year on Valentine's Day, couples who marry on the 80th floor become members of the Empire State Building Wedding Club. They receive free admission to the observatory each year on February 14 (their anniversary) thereafter.

Over thirty people have jumped to their deaths from the Empire State Building.

The Empire State Building Run-Up is an annual race up the stairs to the 86th floor (1,576 steps).

The building has 24/7 security. It is monitored with security technology, such as CCTV cameras, and the screening for visitors is similar to airport security procedures.

Timeline

1928-1929 - The famous Fifth Avenue Waldorf Astoria Hotel is sold to Bethlehem Engineering Corporation. Soon after Empire State Inc. is formed by members of the Dupont family and a former General Motors executive. They name former new york governor, Alfred E. Smith to head the newly formed corporation.

March 17, 1930 - Construction begins with 3,000 workers building 4.5 floors per week.

April 1931 - At completion, it becomes the tallest building in the world.

May 1, 1931 - President Herbert Hoover turns on the building's lights, officially opening it, by pressing a button in Washington, DC.

July 28, 1945 - At the end of World War II, an Army Air Corps B-25 twin-engine bomber plane crashes into the 79th floor of the building, due to foggy conditions. Only two stories are damaged, but 14 people are killed.

1951 - The building is sold for $34 million to a group led by Roger Stevens, but is also sold to Prudential Insurance Company of America. PICA agrees to a long-term lease.

1954 - Col. Henry J. Crown and his Chicago group purchase the building for $51.5 million.

1961 - An investment group headed by Lawrence Wien purchases the building for $65 million.

1973 - The construction of the World Trade Center in Manhattan ends the Empire State Building's reign as the tallest building in the world.

May 18, 1981 - The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission declares the building a landmark.

June 24, 1986 - National Parks Service recognizes it as a National Historic Landmark.

September 11, 2001 - Becomes the tallest building in New York again after the collapse of the World Trade Center. The new One World Trade Center reclaims the title in 2012.

2002 - Peter L. Malkin purchases the building while holding the 114-year lease; becomes owner and manager.

February 13, 2012 - Malkin Holdings LLC, which controls the Empire State Building, files for an initial public offering for a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the building, along with two other Manhattan properties it controls. The filing puts the estimated value for the Empire State Building at $2.5 billion

November 6, 2012 - The Empire State Building partners with CNN and displays presidential election results in real time on a new LED panel.

August 22, 2018 - A new entrance for Observatory visitors at 20 West 34th Street is unveiled as part of the Empire State ReBuilding Project. "Guests will ascend a grand staircase which splits around a two-story architectural model of ESB." The new entrance, to be completed by the end of 2019, is the first renovation.

November 26, 2019 - The 80th floor redevelopment is completed. New components to the final phase of the $165 million-dollar project are new art exhibits, panoramic views of many renowned landmarks around the city, and several interactive experiences.

Characteristics

Cost: $40,948,900 (including land)

Building Alone: $24,718,000 (less than anticipated by half, due to the Depression)

Area of Site: 79,288 square feet (7,240m) or about two acres. East to west, 424 feet (129m), north to south, 187 feet (56.9m).

Lobby: 47 feet (14.3m) above sea level

Height: The base of building rises five floors above the street. The entrance is four floors high. The lobby is three floors high. From the 60-foot setback on the fifth floor, the building soars without a break to the 86th floor.

Total Height: 1,454 feet (1,453 feet, 8 9/16th inches) or 443.2m to top of lightning rod
- To 86th Floor Observatory: 1,050 feet
- To 102nd Floor Observatory: 1,250 feet
- 102nd Floor to tip: 230 feet

Height of Antenna: 204 feet

Floors: 102

Steps: 1,860 from street level to the 103rd floor

Weight: 365,000 tons

Windows: 6,514

Street Level Access: Five entrances on 33rd Street, Fifth Avenue and 34th Street

Elevators: 73, including six freight elevators

Escalators: There are eight high-speed escalators in the concourse and second floor areas.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny and Warm Temperatures Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eyota chicken feed

Image

Bubba Sorensen hunger mural

Image

AMA Motocross Pro Nationals at Spring Creek Motocross Park

Image

Rochester FC plays in the Midwest Regional Cup

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/17/21)

Image

Son of American Pharoah to make debut at Canterbury

Image

Spring Creek National on Saturday

Image

Iowa Community Kitchen

Image

NIACC to kick off new performing arts season

Image

Forte Living coming to Rochester

Community Events