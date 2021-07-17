Clear

Tokyo 2020: The Japanese superfan who spent $40,000 on Olympics tickets

Tokyo 2020: The Japanese superfan who spent $40,000 on Olympics tickets

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Rebecca Wright and Will Ripley, CNN

Kazunori Takishima has been traveling the world to support Japan at every Olympic Games for the past 15 years, so it was a dream to see the event in his home city of Tokyo. But when a ban on spectators was announced last week due to Covid-19, that dream was over.

He had spent nearly $40,000 on 197 tickets for him and his friends, to cram in as many events as possible during Tokyo 2020, which starts on July 23.

"It took an unbelievable amount of time, effort, and passion," Takishima told CNN. "But I was so passionate about the Olympics that even though it was very difficult and challenging, I enjoyed the process of buying the tickets."

The 45-year-old real estate businessman worked out that if he watched all the events he had booked, he would have broken the Guinness World Record for attendance at Olympic events. He'll now get a refund on the tickets he's purchased.

"All I have now is sadness, and every time I look at the tickets, I cry," Takishima said. "I'm just sad."

READ: Roger Federer pulls out of the Olympics

Takishima's love for the Olympics started in 2005 when he saw a figure skating competition for the first time and immediately bought tickets for the 2006 Torino Olympics in Italy. He was hooked.

"I went there with little expectations," he said. "But when I saw Shizuka Arakawa win the gold medal, it inspired me so much that I have been going to the Olympics ever since."

He said the drive and passion of all the athletes keeps him coming back.

"When I see their tears of joy when winning the medal, or their tears of frustration at losing, it makes me want to work harder," he said. "I get that kind of courage and emotion every time I go."

And it's the athletes which will suffer the most from the lack of support in the stands, he said.

"It's a great loss when your family can't come," Takishima said. "So I hope everyone will at least cheer for them in front of the TV."

READ: Tokyo Olympics labeled 'best ever prepared' by IOC president as athletes continue to arrive for Games

Only members of the media and selected dignitaries will be allowed to watch the events at this year's Games, which was delayed from summer 2020 due to the pandemic.

The decision by Olympic officials to ban spectators was designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Japan just entered its fourth state of emergency as coronavirus cases rise, with more than 1,000 daily cases reported just in Tokyo this week.

But Takeshima believes the risks are low, especially when millions of people per day are still using the subway in Tokyo.

"(The) decision for banning spectators was made based on emotion rather than numbers," Takishima said. "I think the European countries that held the soccer game made the right decision. I am really disappointed in the government and the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee."

"The biggest difference between the UK and the US and Japan is that Japan is slow to make political decisions and unable to take risks," he added.

Despite his disappointment, he says the experience won't put him off being an Olympic superfan.

"I will continue to visit and support the Olympics until the day I die," Takishima said. "While I'm still able to move, I plan to see all the Games from the opening to the closing (ceremonies). I can eventually beat the record."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and warm weather on the rise
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/17/21)

Image

Son of American Pharoah to make debut at Canterbury

Image

Spring Creek National on Saturday

Image

Iowa Community Kitchen

Image

NIACC to kick off new performing arts season

Image

Forte Living coming to Rochester

Image

Local leaders meet at 125 Live

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

Child tax credit payments begin hitting Americans' accounts

Image

Canine Companions help out patients at Mayo Clinic

Community Events