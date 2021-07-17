Clear

Half the country believes a deadly conspiracy theory

Half the country believes a deadly conspiracy theory

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

The two most monumental events of the last year in the US were the election of Joe Biden to the presidency and the introduction of Covid-19 vaccines. Yet there are those who falsely believe Biden won only because of fraud or that they shouldn't get a vaccine.

Having either belief is dangerous -- for either the health of society or the health of the republic. It turns out that about half the people in this country either have doubts about Biden's legitimacy or have not gotten the vaccine.

Take a look at the most recent Monmouth University poll, one of the few to ask about both people's vaccine status and how they view the 2020 election result.

Not having received a vaccine was a minority position, at 34%, at the time of the poll in mid-June. Thinking Biden won only because of fraud was a minority position at 32%.

But that third of the electorate for both positions is not the same third.

About 36% of adults who falsely think Biden won only because of fraud have, in fact, received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This means that when you do the math, only about half (51%) of adults had received a vaccine dose and think Biden won the election fair and square. A slightly lower 45% haven't received a vaccine dose or think Biden didn't win fair and square. (An additional 4% have gotten a dose and aren't sure if Biden won legitimately.)

It turns out that we're not just a 50-50 country when it comes to elections -- we're a 50-50 country when it comes to belief in science and truth about this election.

This isn't to say that believing a conspiracy theory about the election and not having gotten a dose of the vaccine aren't correlated. They are. The Monmouth poll showed that 64% of people who falsely think that Biden won because of voter fraud also have not received a vaccine dose.

Indeed, a lot of this breaks into partisan camps.

Most Democrats in this poll (and others) have either received a vaccine dose (83%) or think Biden won fair and square (90%).

Likewise, a lot of Republicans haven't gotten a vaccine dose (40% in this poll and closer to 50% in other polls) or believe Biden won due to voter fraud (57%).

Still, these percentages are not uniform within each party. There is some not insignificant portion of Democrats who have doubts concerning the vaccine, and a significant proportion of Republicans who have gotten the vaccine or think Biden won fair and square.

Former President Donald Trump, for example, is a big promoter of false conspiracy theories about the election but he actually has gotten the vaccine and has urged others to get vaccinated.

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that a good portion of the country either doesn't want a vaccine or doesn't believe that Biden won legitimately.

A 2014 study from the University of Chicago looked across a bunch of conspiracy theories and found that 50% of Americans believed at least one of them to be true.

Many Americans believed and still believe that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone in killing President John Kennedy.

The difference between most other conspiracy theories and doubts about Biden's election and the vaccine is that you have a lot of powerful people arguing against taking the vaccine and pushing the false belief that Biden's win wasn't legitimate.

Most of them are Republicans. You have Republican members of Congress pushing false claims about the vaccine. More than half the Republican House caucus voted to throw out the electoral votes from at least one state.

People have died because they haven't gotten a vaccine. People died because of the Capitol riot.

These conspiracy theories aren't anything like believing the moon landing was fake.

The conspiracy theories about the vaccine and the election have had deadly consequences this year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and warm weather continues into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Son of American Pharoah to make debut at Canterbury

Image

Spring Creek National on Saturday

Image

Iowa Community Kitchen

Image

NIACC to kick off new performing arts season

Image

Forte Living coming to Rochester

Image

Local leaders meet at 125 Live

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

Child tax credit payments begin hitting Americans' accounts

Image

Canine Companions help out patients at Mayo Clinic

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Community Events