Clear

Carefree Covid summer is over

Carefree Covid summer is over

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 9:21 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 9:21 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Summer is only halfway done, but the carefree Covid season is over.

Case numbers and hospitalizations are up. Vaccinations are down and the US government has labeled vaccine misinformation a "serious threat to public health."

"This is not a problem we can take years to solve," US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told Jake Tapper after releasing a 22-page health advisory.

The White House blames Facebook, in part, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the platform must move faster to take down misinformation, before people see it and not after it's been posted for days.

Related: CNN's Facts First database has reviewed tons of false claims that the vaccines are dangerous

This is the strange and deadly new Covid conundrum:

  • The vaccine saves lives and we have it. Public health professionals are crying out that every single new US Covid death is preventable by a vaccine the country has in abundance.
  • Some don't trust it. Much of the US in numerous groups can't be convinced to take the vaccine despite the experience of the past year and a half.
  • Freedom to infect. Some Republican lawmakers and governors seem to be actively trying to push Americans away from the vaccine the health community insists will save lives.

Convincing the unconvinced. I watched a very sad interview Friday on CNN in which sisters from Arkansas who lost their unvaccinated mother to Covid explained that she just didn't think the disease would come to her.

"I tried being very factual with her about what we know about Covid and that you could get it from somebody that isn't even showing symptoms yet," Rachel Maginn Rosser told CNN's Kate Bolduan. "And I don't really, I don't know if her opinion really changed. She was -- she was stubborn and so she made up her mind that she wasn't going to do it, and so she wasn't going to do it."

Breakthrough cases. The vaccine does not entirely stop transmission. There are more and more stories of vaccinated people contracting Covid. But they are not dying or, for the most part, being hospitalized.

The New York Yankees, for the second time this season, had so-called "breakthrough" cases of Covid in vaccinated players, which postponed Thursday's planned game against the Red Sox.

The NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen posted about his breakthrough Covid and encouraged people to get vaccinated even though they might still get the disease.

"Every health care professional I've come across in the last few days tells me the two shots of Pfizer I got in February are what's keeping a 52-year-old like me from a far worse experience than the awful one I'm having," he posted on Instagram from quarantine.

Not hesitancy. Hostility. The anti-vaccine rhetoric pushed on Fox News and spread on social media sites like Facebook sounds absurd when it is carved into soundbites -- listen here -- but it is helping to turn vaccine hesitancy into outright hostility. Conservatives at CPAC last weekend cheered the idea of low vaccination numbers.

Cases were down. Now they're up. Cases are rising, to varying degrees, in all 50 states, an abrupt switch from just weeks ago.

The US seven-day average of new cases hit a low the week of June 20, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In less than a month, that figure has more than doubled, to 26,306 daily new cases.

Vaccinations have stalled. The pace of new full vaccinations -- about 302,000 per day -- is less than a quarter of the high mark of 1.3 million vaccinations a day during the spring, according to CDC data.

Just under half the US population -- 48.4%, or about 160 million people -- is fully vaccinated. A higher rate -- 56.6% -- of the population eligible for the shots has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Re-Masking. In Los Angeles County, officials are reinstituting an indoor mask requirement for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. More than 1,500 new cases were reported in Los Angeles on Thursday, up from just 210 in mid-June, according to data from the county, where more than 10 million people live.

Related: What if the government got it wrong on masks again?

"We expect to keep masking requirements in place until we begin to see improvements in our community transmission of COVID-19," said LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis, according to CNN's report. "But waiting for us to be at high community transmission level before making a change would be too late."

Related: Every single Covid patient in an L.A. County DHS hospital is not fully vaccinated

Los Angeles has a relatively high level of vaccinations. Other areas, while not as densely populated, are at risk because their populations aren't nearly as vaccinated.

Vaccination helps slow transmission. "If you go look at the New England states and up in the mid-Atlantic states that are doing so well and where almost all the adults and adolescents are vaccinated, what that has the added benefit of is really reducing the overall level of transmission in the community," Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN's John King on Friday. "So that also protects some of the unvaccinated individuals."

Anticipating hot spots. He added: "On the other hand, you look at the other extreme, places like Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, almost no one is vaccinated except the older Americans. What you're going to see is transmission is going to accelerate and we're going to see lots of adolescents and young people get sick."

The Delta variant could be more transmissible in schools. More Hotez: "The thing that really worries me is here in the South, sometimes the school year starts pretty early in August. And now we're going to have all those people mixing together in the schools. This is going to be tough."

Related: Here's what is known about the Delta variant of coronavirus

The schools question will be hotly debated again. Many Americans got more comfortable with the idea of in-person schooling at the end of the last school year, when cases were dropping, masks were commonplace and vaccine rates were rising.

There's no indication the FDA will soon authorize Covid vaccines for children under 12, however.

And many Americans, vaccinated or not, gave up on masks after the CDC said they were not needed, outdoors or in, for most situations as long as a person had been vaccinated.

Forced freedoms. Republican-led states have tried to outdo each other in limiting the power of cities and counties to impose Covid restrictions in case of a new outbreak.

Now, in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey's office has demanded that school districts drop a requirement for unvaccinated students exposed to Covid to quarantine. The districts are fighting the demand.

Nearby California about-faced on a strict statewide mask mandate for K-12 students and ultimately decided to leave the decision up to local districts.

One governor's complaint. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed such a bill to keep schools from requiring vaccinations, although he's also argued that the Food and Drug Administration must fully approve the vaccines quickly, which currently have only emergency use authorization, even though the government is urgently trying to get Americans to take them. Nearly half the country has!

"It is past time for the FDA to take into account that hundreds of millions of people have received these vaccines, and move it from an emergency basis over to a regular basis," DeWine said this week, according to WBNS. "That will help us, in Ohio and across the country, to get more people vaccinated."

DeWine has a valid point about the FDA, but his signing of the bill probably didn't help with vaccine hesitancy, either. Ohio's 46% vaccination rate trails the national average.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and warm weather continues into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Son of American Pharoah to make debut at Canterbury

Image

Spring Creek National on Saturday

Image

Iowa Community Kitchen

Image

NIACC to kick off new performing arts season

Image

Forte Living coming to Rochester

Image

Local leaders meet at 125 Live

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

Child tax credit payments begin hitting Americans' accounts

Image

Canine Companions help out patients at Mayo Clinic

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Community Events