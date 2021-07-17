Clear

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 5:30 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.

On Friday, 20 Black women organizers met with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss their concerns about the nationwide assault on voting rights and the urgent need for support from the White House. The leaders of several Black civil rights groups met with Biden last week about the same issues.

It all comes as the nation marks the one-year anniversary of the death of John Lewis, an icon who fought tirelessly for equal voting rights throughout his life.

Civil rights leaders say Lewis' life should serve as an example of how to win as activists push Congress to pass federal legislation that would protect voting access and counter the growing list of state-level laws that restrict voters. Lewis marched in the streets and fought in Congress for voting rights, but he never lost his patience or his faith, civil rights leader Andrew Young said.

"He struggled with the same process, the same issues, but he never gave up, he never gave in," Young said. "He never got angry."

Lewis will be honored Saturday at a candlelight vigil at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC. Texas House Democrats who traveled there earlier this week to protest voter restrictions in Texas and lobby for federal laws are expected to attend. Members of the Texas Democratic Legislature submitted a letter to Biden on Friday requesting a meeting to discuss the attack on voting rights in their state.

Lewis was recognized on Friday during a hearing held by the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said it was critical for the Senate to pass voting rights legislation.

"The greatest tribute to John Lewis is to protect the fundamental right to vote," Jackson Lee said during the hearing. "And to reinforce the basis of the 1965 Civil Rights Act and the 15th Amendment."

On Thursday, Rep. Joyce Beatty was arrested after participating in a voting rights protest in DC where demonstrators sang songs including "We Shall Overcome" and "This Little Light of Mine." Her arrest came three weeks after civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and social justice activist Rev. William Barber II were arrested during a Capitol Hill protest over voting rights and the filibuster's abolition.

Young noted that Lewis and other leaders also faced resistance and opposition from some lawmakers when they lobbied for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Notably, Lewis was beaten by police as he marched for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, that year. Still, he kept fighting and the legislation was ultimately passed by the House and the Senate and signed by Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Young said he believes Congress will eventually pass the For the People and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement acts despite the filibuster.

"In the long run it's going to work out, but that doesn't mean we don't have to work," Young said.

Funding the movement

Some leaders say they will honor Lewis' life by boosting their own efforts to combat voter suppression.

Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife Arndrea King launched the #ForJohn campaign this week that will raise money for local organizers in critical states who are fighting for equal voting rights and pressing their Senators to pass election reform legislation.

King said the campaign's first donation will go to "March On for Voting Rights," a mass voting rights mobilization across the country that will mark the 58th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.

King said he not only wants to continue the work Lewis started and model his resilience but also counter Republicans who he says are blocking progress for their own interests.

"When you make it difficult for people to vote, whether it's students, whether it's the Black and brown community, whether it's seniors, that really is undemocratic," King said. "We should be expanding the process and that is the legacy of John Lewis."

'Inequality' around ballot access

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said she too believes voting rights advocates will ultimately prevail in their battle for federal legislation just as Lewis did in 1965.

Black Voters Matter led a bus tour across the country last month to educate the public about voting, lobby for equal voting access and empower people to join their efforts.

Brown was among the Black women organizers who attended the White House meeting with Harris on Friday. The goal of the meeting, she said, was to emphasize that Black and brown people need embedded protections in the law so that their voting rights are not determined by which political party is in office.

Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition of Black Civic Participation, also attended the meeting and said she left feeling "optimistic" about the administration's commitment to voting rights.

Organizers urged Harris and the administration to hold town halls, speak to voters on the ground and deploy more federal agencies to combat voter suppression.

"They need to utilize all the voices that are feasible," Campbell said. "Because we are in an existential crisis and it is a state of emergency what's happening here."

Brown was critical of Biden following his speech Tuesday saying he failed to speak out against the filibuster, which has made it impossible for Democrats to move forward with voting rights legislation because their slim majority in the Senate isn't enough to overcome GOP opposition.

Brown said she will not stop putting pressure on lawmakers and is calling on more people to join her movement.

"The bottom line is there's inequality around access to the ballot," Brown said. "I am not going to be satisfied until voting rights are secured... until voting rights are signed and we are protected in way that we can't be punished because we participate."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester/St. Mary's
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny and warm weather continues into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Son of American Pharoah to make debut at Canterbury

Image

Spring Creek National on Saturday

Image

Iowa Community Kitchen

Image

NIACC to kick off new performing arts season

Image

Forte Living coming to Rochester

Image

Local leaders meet at 125 Live

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

Child tax credit payments begin hitting Americans' accounts

Image

Canine Companions help out patients at Mayo Clinic

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Community Events