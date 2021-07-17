Clear

Meet Truffles, the special kitty who wears glasses to help kids feel better about wearing theirs

Meet Truffles, the special kitty who wears glasses to help kids feel better about wearing theirs

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Nearly four years ago, Danielle Crull rescued a stray kitten from a forest in Pennsylvania.

Now, that spunky kitty is changing hundreds of lives by helping children with eye problems feel more confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles, now famous for her glamorous glasses -- which range from sparkling purple ones to her favorite green pair -- works alongside her mom, an optician.

Crull runs her own practice, A Child's Eyes, in Mechanicsburg, where her primary focus is infants, toddlers and children in elementary school.

When kids come in -- many with severe eye problems that require multiple surgeries, medications and treatments -- they are often terrified of anything coming near their eyes.

That's when Truffles comes to the rescue.

"She is literally magical with little kids," Crull told CNN. "It takes me at least half an hour to try and get to know them so they realize I'm not something to be afraid of, and Truffles will come strutting out from the back as if she knows exactly when I need her help."

Truffles hops right up next to the child and tilts her head up so Crull can put on a pair of glasses. The mood changes instantly, says Crull. Tears turn into smiles, and suddenly those glasses don't look so scary anymore.

"The story that happens over and over is a little one is crying and she comes out and I put glasses on her, and they immediately stop crying and laugh and put their own glasses on," Crull said. "It happens countless times, and it's just as sweet every single time."

Wearing glasses is one of Truffles' favorite things to do. She often falls asleep wearing them and refuses to let Crull take them off. Every day, according to Crull, Truffles chooses one of her nearly 20 pairs of unique glasses and prances around in them happily.

"If she had thumbs she would do it herself, she actually loves it," Crull said. "She can take them off whenever she wants, but a lot of times she chooses not to."

Making a difference

For many people Truffles might seem like nothing more than an adorable kitty who doesn't mind the occasional accessory. But she is everything to the children and parents whose lives she has impacted.

One of those kids is Joella Migliori, a 5-year-old born with three genetic abnormalities, including iris atrophy, when someone is born missing layers of their iris, resulting in changes in vision.

Joella went through 15 surgeries before she was 6 months old.

When she was 1, she visited Crull's office and met Truffles, who became one of her best friends and biggest supporters.

"You know the videos of children having hearing aids for the first time? That's the experience Danielle and Truffles gave us, when Joella was able to really see for the first time," Janette Migliori, Joella's mom, told CNN. "The first thing she saw was the kitty, and it just changed everything for her."

For four years, Joella has visited Truffles regularly, whenever she needs new glasses or adjustments. Every time, Truffles comes out in her glasses to play with her.

"It was never scary for her to go in there because Truffles would be there," Migliori said. "Joella has multiple 'ouchie' appointments is what we call them now, and she doesn't ever want to go, but visiting Truffles is the one single appointment we can go to where she doesn't have anxiety."

But that's not the only way Truffles has helped Joella. The sweet feline has "launched" a fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network, which helps fund treatment for millions of children across the country.

One of those hospitals is Penn State Health Children's Hospital, where Joella was born fighting for her life.

"They're like family at this point," Migliori said. "They are fundraising for their community, and that's really special because they didn't have to do that. They don't just do their job, they care about their community, and this means a lot to parents like me."

Raising awareness about amblyopia

Amblyopia -- also known as lazy eye -- is a childhood disorder where nerve pathways between the brain and an eye aren't properly stimulated, so the brain favors one eye. The best way to treat it is temporarily wearing an eye patch over the strong eye to help strengthen the weak eye.

"Wearing an eye patch isn't easy for kids," Crull said. "One thing is glasses, but eye patches are a whole different thing. It's more worry, more fear, more confusion."

Having the confidence to wear an eye patch is not an easy challenge for children. But Truffles is committed to making sure kids feel confident enough to wear them.

To do so, Truffles wears her own eye patch over one of her many pairs of glasses. Since doing so, hundreds of parents of children with amblyopia have reached out to Truffles on Instagram with emotional words of gratitude.

One of those children is Annie, a young girl who regularly messages Truffles to talk to her about what she feels when she has to wear an eye patch.

"Truffles wearing a patch is a very big deal. She makes kids feel more confident about wearing their patches, and that's something I am very passionate about," Crull said. "This makes a real impact in these kids lives every day."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607278

Reported Deaths: 7725
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256991793
Ramsey52766910
Dakota47061475
Anoka43036464
Washington27556296
Stearns22615227
St. Louis18195318
Scott17603139
Wright16457151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1207595
Carver1070449
Clay828292
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766844
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623953
Otter Tail588587
Benton584198
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475233
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti443065
McLeod433161
Morrison426262
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400119
Polk389972
Becker388356
Lyon364754
Carlton355657
Freeborn349434
Pine336523
Nicollet332545
Mille Lacs313355
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287433
Todd287133
Meeker264544
Waseca239723
Martin235733
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176941
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128719
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Lake83520
Wilkin83513
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunny and warm weather continues into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Son of American Pharoah to make debut at Canterbury

Image

Spring Creek National on Saturday

Image

Iowa Community Kitchen

Image

NIACC to kick off new performing arts season

Image

Forte Living coming to Rochester

Image

Local leaders meet at 125 Live

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

Child tax credit payments begin hitting Americans' accounts

Image

Canine Companions help out patients at Mayo Clinic

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Community Events