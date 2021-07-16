Clear

Video of NYPD tasing a man on a subway draws scrutiny from local leaders and the community

Video of NYPD tasing a man on a subway draws scrutiny from local leaders and the community

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: By Kristina Sgueglia, Mirna Alsharif and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Video circulating of a man who was tased by police after they say he helped another passenger evade a subway fare in New York City has drawn scrutiny from local politicians and community leaders.

On July 6, an individual opened an exit gate for an acquaintance to enter the 116th Street subway system, "evading the fare," according to a statement accompanied by video posted by NYPD News on Twitter on July 14.

"Body-worn camera footage shows the man cursing at officers, refusing to exit the train, & threatening them. With additional officers on scene, the man continued to resist arrest, prompting the use of a taser," the statement from NYPD News said.

Some of the exchange is visible in a snippet of body camera video shared by NYPD News.

The video does not show any part of the altercation between the man and the officers or the tasing. A 22-second clip shows a man yelling expletives at the officers, whose faces were blurred by the NYPD.

An officer can be heard responding "we're not leaving," "alright" and "don't worry about it" as the man hurls expletives including "F***k the police."

When reached by CNN, the NYPD did not provide a full version of the body camera video.

But eyewitness video shared two days ago on Twitter by Democratic City Council candidate Anthony Beckford shows other portions of the exchange.

Surrounded by several NYPD officers, the man appears to begin resisting arrest. After he struggles with officers, they appear to get a hold of him, and it is then that he is tased.

Beckford says a community member shared the bystander video with him and claimed that even though police knew the man paid his own fare, they approached the man because he "taunted" police. While police have not specifically responded to questions regarding that claim, they do say the individual opened an exit gate for an acquaintance to enter.

The suspect, David Crowell, 29, is facing charges of menacing in the third degree, harassment in the second degree, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. He isn't charged with anything related to fare evasion.

Crowell was arraigned on July 7 and the judge ordered a supervised release. His next court date is August 5, according to the district attorney's office.

Bethany Bonsu, an attorney for Crowell, said the charges are "absolutely absurd." Bonsu said the New York Police Department's remarks about her client were attempts at character assassination, adding "it's a classic example of the NYPD using excessive force on Black people."

Bonsu would not comment on the any of the factual questions of the case but said her client has not entered a plea at this time. She told the New York Times that Crowell had let his cousin through the gate and had paid his fare too after letting him through.

CNN has reached out to the Metropolitan Transit Authority for comment.

Community leaders respond to the incident

Beckford, who is also president and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Brooklyn, tells CNN, "This is a clear example of abuse of power and further validates the calls for Justice and Accountability."

He is calling for the arrest of the officers involved and for the Manhattan district attorney to drop all charges against the accused.

"Anything less, will be considered a slap in the face to Black and Brown New Yorkers who want to live their life without experiencing consistent police violence. If we are going to combat violence, let us make sure that we combat police violence as well," Beckford said.

Asked about the viral video during a news conference about the pricing of subway tickets on Thursday, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that while he hadn't seen it, he was "concerned" based on what he heard about it.

"From.. what I understand of the NYPD body camera footage, the individual involved was very aggressive in some ways, even threatening towards police and that's just not acceptable either," he said.

"With that said, we're very clear on the training for our officers, the goal is to deescalate, and clearly here we did not end up with a deescalated situation. So, this needs to be looked at carefully to see what could be done differently going forward."

De Blasio also said "fare evasion is not acceptable." CNN has followed up for an updated statement from the Mayor.

CNN has also reached out to Democratic Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams, a retired captain of the NYPD, whose campaign touted his qualifications to address crime in the city.

Former mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, who conceded to Adams in the primary, tweeted in response to Beckford's post of the video; "This is NOT public safety. It is a lot of police officers escalating an incident that, at most, would have been a summons. More police officers in the subway does not expand public safety for everyone."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607278

Reported Deaths: 7725
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256991793
Ramsey52766910
Dakota47061475
Anoka43036464
Washington27556296
Stearns22615227
St. Louis18195318
Scott17603139
Wright16457151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1207595
Carver1070449
Clay828292
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766844
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623953
Otter Tail588587
Benton584198
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475233
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti443065
McLeod433161
Morrison426262
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400119
Polk389972
Becker388356
Lyon364754
Carlton355657
Freeborn349434
Pine336523
Nicollet332545
Mille Lacs313355
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287433
Todd287133
Meeker264544
Waseca239723
Martin235733
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176941
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128719
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Lake83520
Wilkin83513
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and warm weather continues into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring Creek National on Saturday

Image

Iowa Community Kitchen

Image

NIACC to kick off new performing arts season

Image

Forte Living coming to Rochester

Image

Local leaders meet at 125 Live

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

Child tax credit payments begin hitting Americans' accounts

Image

Canine Companions help out patients at Mayo Clinic

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

$1.4 million deal for Dooley's space could bring new eatery to Downtown Rochester

Community Events