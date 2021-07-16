Clear

Stocks slide despite strong retail sales

Stocks slide despite strong retail sales

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Consumers were spending like mad last month, but investors don't seem too impressed. Stocks ended Friday in the red, even though the government reported a solid rebound in retail sales for June.

The Dow dropped nearly 300 points, a loss of about 0.9%. Oil stocks and banks led the way down, with Chevron, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs among the bigger Dow losers. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fell about 0.8%.

Investors appear to be nervous about a weaker-than-expected reading on consumer confidence from the University of Michigan. The reading for July was down from a month earlier.

Still, consumers aren't always the most reliable judges of what's next for the economy. Sentiment is a tricky thing that often follows news headlines and the state of the stock market. Actions, such as retail sales, which show real spending, are often more reliable barometers.

Consumers have been overly bullish just before economic or market meltdowns. That was the case in January 2000. Consumer confidence hit a then record high just as tech stocks were about to implode. Sentiment was also at a high level in 2007 before the housing market crashed.

But despite Friday's drop, the Dow and the S&P 500 finished the week just slightly lower, and not far from their record highs. The Nasdaq fell nearly 2% over the past five days.

Bitoech Moderna was a bright spot Friday, surging more than 10% following the news that the Covid-19 vaccine maker is being added to the S&P 500.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607278

Reported Deaths: 7725
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256991793
Ramsey52766910
Dakota47061475
Anoka43036464
Washington27556296
Stearns22615227
St. Louis18195318
Scott17603139
Wright16457151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1207595
Carver1070449
Clay828292
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766844
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623953
Otter Tail588587
Benton584198
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475233
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti443065
McLeod433161
Morrison426262
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400119
Polk389972
Becker388356
Lyon364754
Carlton355657
Freeborn349434
Pine336523
Nicollet332545
Mille Lacs313355
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287433
Todd287133
Meeker264544
Waseca239723
Martin235733
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176941
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128719
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Lake83520
Wilkin83513
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and warm weather continues into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Canine Companions help out patients at Mayo Clinic

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

$1.4 million deal for Dooley's space could bring new eatery to Downtown Rochester

Image

City Council considers Dooley's deal

Image

Child tax credit now available

Image

Sen. Tina Smith applauds White House action on beef industry practices

Image

Thursdays Downtown popular with artists

Image

Jeremiah Program Addresses Generational Poverty

Image

Floyd County Tornado Threat

Image

Speeding In Oronoco

Community Events