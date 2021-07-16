Clear
The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office.

In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)

The authors vary in style and approach to the Trump presidency. And their assertions and sources have yet to be fully investigated by other media outlets. But their books about the recent past share one common theme relevant to America's immediate political future: Trump has an insatiable desire for attention and will continue to sink to whatever depths necessary to keep the attention focused on him.

As the former president keeps fueling speculation over his future political ambitions, Americans would be wise to remember that public service is likely not foremost in his mind. Trump is devoted to his need for the spotlight and whatever additional benefits it may bring. As such, Americans can expect him to continue to peddle the "Big Lie" about the 2020 election being stolen and to attack all those who fall short of his expectations of loyalty.

Trump's penchant for displays of dominance was evident Thursday, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with him at his New Jersey golf club. McCarthy said the focus of the meeting was winning the 2022 midterms, but it came just a day after the US House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection announced it would hold its first public hearing at the end of the month. McCarthy has yet to name his selections to the committee, though many suspect he will try to place several strong Trump defenders on it -- a decision the former president would likely wholeheartedly support.

In addition, in meeting with Trump, McCarthy reprised his tail-between-his-legs trip to another of the former president's resorts. During his January visit to Mar-A-Lago, McCarthy met with Trump to atone for criticisms he had voiced against the former president after the insurrection and to ensure his support in future fundraising for congressional races.

As McCarthy bows to a one-term former president, he resembles a courtier terrified of a wannabe king who will do and say almost anything to get what he wants. In this case, Trump wants attention, and he's willing to repeat and amplify the lies about the 2020 election that led to the violence on Jan. 6. At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, for example, Trump repeated the lies that drove his supporters to attack the Capitol. In doing so, he ensured his remarks would make at least a few national headlines.

On that same day, Trump called those at that rally that precipitated the insurrection "peaceful people" and "great people," while grossly inflating the size of the crowd in attendance. He also fueled the growing effort to make Ashli Babbitt -- a rioter who was shot by police as she tried to climb through a broken window leading to the Speaker's Lobby and later died -- a martyr for the Trump cause. And he turned the circumstances of her death into some sort of conspiratorial cause for alarm.

In discussing Babbitt, the former president suggested she was shot by a security officer "for a certain high official, a Democrat." He added, ominously, "And we'll see, because it's going to come out." According to NBC News, the officer did not work for a Democratic official. And anyone who wonders why the officer's name has not been made public might consider the state of those who ransacked the Capitol that fateful day. After all, many, including Babbitt, were animated by Trump-related conspiracy theories that drove them to violence.

Trump's exploitation of Babbitt's tragic death will keep the fires of outrage burning among his followers and bind them even closer to him. In fact, according to political scientist Steven Webster, politicians are "increasingly" and "deliberately" likely to use rage to reinforce loyalty, since it has a significant impact on bringing their supporters to the polls.

Like the many anecdotes documented in the latest books on the Trump presidency, the former president's irresponsible comments on Sunday confirm what we all should know about him by now. Trump is, first and foremost, an attention-seeking machine. And when he feels his star is receding, he will continue the whirl of fantasy-making -- potentially with more energy behind it.

All this bodes poorly for the months to come, as prosecutors in New York press their case against the Trump Organization, and as August 13 -- the supposed date Trump's most deluded loyalists are marking for his return to power, set by political fantasist Mike Lindell -- comes and goes with Joe Biden still as president.

Sadly, for all Americans, the tragic story continues.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607278

Reported Deaths: 7725
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256991793
Ramsey52766910
Dakota47061475
Anoka43036464
Washington27556296
Stearns22615227
St. Louis18195318
Scott17603139
Wright16457151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1207595
Carver1070449
Clay828292
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766844
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623953
Otter Tail588587
Benton584198
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475233
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti443065
McLeod433161
Morrison426262
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400119
Polk389972
Becker388356
Lyon364754
Carlton355657
Freeborn349434
Pine336523
Nicollet332545
Mille Lacs313355
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287433
Todd287133
Meeker264544
Waseca239723
Martin235733
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176941
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128719
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Lake83520
Wilkin83513
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
