Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for July 16: Extreme weather, Covid, infrastructure, Cuba, Lebanon

5 things to know for July 16: Extreme weather, Covid, infrastructure, Cuba, Lebanon

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 6:31 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The US government is offering up to $10 million to anyone with information on who is behind the recent rash of cyberattacks on the country's critical infrastructure.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Extreme weather

Dozens are dead and more than 1,000 people are assumed missing after flash floods ripped through parts of Western Europe. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where rivers swelled and swept through towns, dragging entire structures away in the flow. These photos show the stunning scale of destruction. The floods were caused by the heaviest rainfall there in more than a century. Across the Atlantic, an opposite threat looms: About 71 large wildfires are now scorching 1 million acres across the US, and their smoke can be seen from California all the way to New York. Also in the New York City area, millions are under a heat advisory as the heat index (the "feels like" temp) could hit 103 degrees today.

2. Coronavirus 

Covid-19 cases are surging in almost every state, and CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen says it's time to "do something dramatic" to protect the country from a tragic fall season. Hospitals are filling up in places like Arkansas, where only 35% of the population is fully vaccinated. Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous county, will reinstate its mask mandate this weekend, requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. The Delta variant is also fueling huge surges in the Middle East and North Africa. Tunisia has been hit especially hard and is reimposing lockdowns. The North African nation now has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in the Eastern Mediterranean region and on the African continent. And in Iraq, less than 1% of the population has received a coronavirus vaccine dose.

3. Infrastructure

The bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Democratic-backed $3.5 trillion budget resolution germinating in the Senate could provide Democrats with a last chance to tackle immigration reform in this Congress. Lawmakers are looking to set aside $120 billion for a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, farm workers, essential workers and people with Temporary Protected Status. But it's not clear yet how they will decide who qualifies for these protections. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a deadline for next week to force his caucus to agree on both the budget package and the infrastructure bill. It's essentially an attempt to strong-arm negotiations and is further frustrating Republicans already put off by the rapid pace and high price tags of these measures.

4. Cuba

Cuba is temporarily lifting restrictions on travelers bringing food, medicine and hygiene products into the country in an apparent response to rare anti-government protests that have rattled the island nation since last weekend. Thousands have gathered to protest chronic shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the government's handling of the pandemic. These desperate conditions have led to rising migration and economic toil. President Biden expressed support for Cuban citizens and railed against the Cuban government, calling it a "failed state." He also said the US is looking into ways to reinstate internet access in Cuba. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel says US trade sanctions are to blame for his country's economic conditions.

5. Lebanon

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has stepped down just nine months after he was tasked with forming the country's next government. Hariri says he removed himself because President Michel Aoun didn't accept his latest Cabinet lineup. Lebanon hasn't had a government since its caretaker Prime Minister stepped down after the deadly Beirut port explosion in August 2020. The power vacuum has exacerbated a financial tailspin and a rapid decay of the country's infrastructure, with power outages that sometimes exceed 22 hours a day. Really, problems have been brewing since an uprising against Lebanon's ruling elite in October 2019. Protests erupted after Hariri's announcement this week as people expressed their despair and frustration with the political infighting.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Someone spent $28 million for a seat on the Bezos space flight, and now they're bailing due to 'scheduling conflicts'

What are they doing that's more important than $28 million ... and going to SPACE?!

Why salad bars may never come back

It's very strange to think that, in the future, we may actually be nostalgic for grocery store salad bars.

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' lets LeBron James jump into Michael Jordan's shoes

Speaking of space and nostalgia ...

These are the most popular emojis in the world

They're actually pretty tame! Good job, world.

Microsoft is bringing back Clippy

"It looks like you want to have a nosy coworker pre-installed directly on your office software. I can help with that!"

TODAY'S NUMBER

$7.25

That is the federal minimum wage. There is no state, county or city in the country where a full-time, minimum-wage worker working 40 hours a week can afford a two-bedroom rental, according to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"(T)hings like an officer's language or tone of voice, just very human parts of their communication, matter for community members' trust in the police."

Nicholas Camp, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan  and lead author of a study on interactions between police and civilians during traffic stops. The study found officers conduct themselves differently during traffic stops with Black and White drivers, exhibiting less warmth and respect in their voices when talking to Black drivers.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

You got me!

This orangutan is absolutely charmed by a magic trick, and we are absolutely charmed by the orangutan. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607278

Reported Deaths: 7725
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256991793
Ramsey52766910
Dakota47061475
Anoka43036464
Washington27556296
Stearns22615227
St. Louis18195318
Scott17603139
Wright16457151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1207595
Carver1070449
Clay828292
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766844
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623953
Otter Tail588587
Benton584198
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475233
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti443065
McLeod433161
Morrison426262
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400119
Polk389972
Becker388356
Lyon364754
Carlton355657
Freeborn349434
Pine336523
Nicollet332545
Mille Lacs313355
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287433
Todd287133
Meeker264544
Waseca239723
Martin235733
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176941
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128719
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Lake83520
Wilkin83513
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Drier Conditions for This Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

$1.4 million deal for Dooley's space could bring new eatery to Downtown Rochester

Image

City Council considers Dooley's deal

Image

Child tax credit now available

Image

Sen. Tina Smith applauds White House action on beef industry practices

Image

Thursdays Downtown popular with artists

Image

Jeremiah Program Addresses Generational Poverty

Image

Floyd County Tornado Threat

Image

Speeding In Oronoco

Image

Breaking Generational Poverty

Community Events