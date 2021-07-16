Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester man pleads guilty to killing pregnant woman and 2-year-old child Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bryson DeChambeau is 'living on the razor's edge,' but for now his driver 'sucks' at the Open

Bryson DeChambeau is 'living on the razor's edge,' but for now his driver 'sucks' at the Open

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

The crowds slowly grasp who is on the tee box and the whispers intensify.

It's Bryson DeChambeau that's got these golf fans animated. The murmuring only increases as they realize that this hole will be one of the few that he uses his massive driver.

A flurry of camera phones are switched to video mode as DeChambeau prepares to hit the ball on the 12th tee and a deathly quiet falls upon the masses, the atmosphere heightened by the sea breeze sweeping in from the English Channel.

The ensuing powerful strike from DeChambeau's hulk-like figure sends reverberations of oohs and ahhs across the throng of onlookers.

"How does your back survive that?" one fan says in amazement. It's as if Dechambeau is golf's answer to Superman. Another fan says that while he can track other players' balls, DeChambeau's travels too fast for his eyes.

DeChambeau's group at the 149th Open at Royal St George's -- alongside Jordan Spieth and Branden Grace -- was one of the most popular of the opening round, attracting a large following as the trio of golfers make their way around the famous course, which is based in the county of Kent, known as the"Garden of England."

The Open was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic so it's understandable why the fans would be excited to see the world's best golfers compete in the UK.

The 2020 US Open winner's entrance to the first tee was greeted by loud cheers, a few whistles and the odd shout of encouragement under the bright morning sunshine.

Despite the ongoing spat he is having with compatriot Brooks Koepka, there was seemingly no instances of goading from the eager crowd during DeChambeau's round on Thursday.

After almost two years without golf, the fans on the first tee would have been disappointed when the big-hitting American -- famous for his booming drives and use of science to hone his game -- opted for an iron on the opening hole, which he eventually bogeyed.

Wherever DeChambeau roamed on the Kent course, fans followed in his footsteps -- as well as a constant chorus of: "Come on Bryson" -- some witnessing for the first time the golfer's sheer strength.

However, the links course -- near the sea where the wind is often a big factor -- provided a stern test for DeChambeau, one which his powerful approach often couldn't overcome.

He finished one-over par after his first round, seven shots behind the clubhouse leader, Louis Oosthuizen.

A run of three straight birdies on the back nine had drawn him to one under, but two bogeys in the last four holes meant DeChambeau had to settle for a first round 71.

Throughout the opening round, DeChambeau struggled with his big driver, hitting just four fairways from 14.

"If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that's great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks," the 27-year-old said after his round.

"It's not a good face for me and we're still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits. I'm living on the razor's edge like I've told people for a long time.

"It's quite finicky for me because it's a golf course that's pretty short, and so when I hit the driver and it doesn't go in the fairway, it's first cut or whatever, or it's in the hay, it's tough for me to get it out on to the green. Like once in the middle of the fairway like I had it on 18, I was able to hit a nice shot to 11 feet and almost made birdie."

Later DeChambeau issued an apology on Instagram saying: "I sucked today, not my equipment."

"I deeply regret the words I used earlier," he wrote. "I am relentless in pursuit of improvement and perfection. Part of that causes me to become outwardly frustrated at times. ... My game is a constant work in progress and so is controlling my emotions."

READ: Georgia Oboh: Nigeria's first Ladies European Tour player

'Progressing nicely'

While DeChambeau struggled, his playing partner Spieth had a more serene time of of it.

The three-time major winner hit six birdies and just one bogey on his way to a five-under par round and just one shot off clubhouse leader Oosthuizen.

After a few lean years on the PGA Tour having burst onto the scene as a youngster, Spieth looks to have rediscovered his touch over recent months, finishing third at the Masters in April and claiming his first win in 1,351 days at the Valero Texas Open just before the Augusta tournament.

"To be honest, the path that I'm on and where I've been before in the game, I feel really good about my chances going forward, as good as they have been historically," Spieth told the media.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"As far as surprised or not, I guess I feel like I've been trending the right way and certainly had a chance this year already at Augusta. Made some mistakes in the first round and second round that I shouldn't have made that I very well could have won that golf tournament this year. I like where I'm at.

"Again, I feel like I was progressing nicely. Took a couple steps back really on the weekend at Colonial through the US Open, and I know what it was now and tried to put in some good work over the last few weeks to get back on the same and even forward it from where I was already progressing."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Drier Conditions for This Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

$1.4 million deal for Dooley's space could bring new eatery to Downtown Rochester

Image

City Council considers Dooley's deal

Image

Child tax credit now available

Image

Sen. Tina Smith applauds White House action on beef industry practices

Image

Thursdays Downtown popular with artists

Image

Jeremiah Program Addresses Generational Poverty

Image

Floyd County Tornado Threat

Image

Speeding In Oronoco

Image

Breaking Generational Poverty

Community Events