Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester man pleads guilty to killing pregnant woman and 2-year-old child Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Washington is warning American firms about doing business in Hong Kong

Washington is warning American firms about doing business in Hong Kong

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Jill Disis, CNN Business

The US government is preparing to warn American companies about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed reports in various media outlets this week that his administration plans to soon issue an advisory to companies that will caution them of a "deteriorating" situation in the Chinese territory.

"The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating, and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made, how it would deal with Hong Kong," Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday, referencing Beijing's pledge to maintain the city's semi-autonomous status for 50 years after its 1997 handover from Britain.

Biden described the announcement as "more of an advisory as to what may happen with Hong Kong," without divulging more details, and experts believe it won't go much beyond flagging the rising risks.

This won't be the first time that Washington is urging caution about Hong Kong, which has undergone significant change since pro-democracy, anti-government protests roiled the city in 2019. China cracked down on Hong Kong last year by implementing a sweeping national security law that signaled Beijing is taking ever tighter control. The law raised questions about the city's future as an international business center.

Following the passage of that law, former President Donald Trump revoked the United States' special relationship with Hong Kong, which has in the past exempted the city from certain tariffs, among other privileges.

The US government also sanctioned several officials last year, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who later said she was forced to stockpile cash because the restrictions cut her off from the global banking system. (Reuters reported Thursday that Washington is preparing to impose financial sanctions on "a number of Chinese officials" over Hong Kong, citing two anonymous sources. CNN Business has reached out to the US State Department for comment.)

Biden's business advisory "probably won't pack an immediate punch," according to Brock Silvers, chief investment officer for Hong Kong-based Adamas Asset Management. He added that "few US companies currently operating in Hong Kong will be surprised at its content or otherwise unaware of Hong Kong's growing risks."

But Silvers said that it does reflect an "increasingly contentious" relationship between China and the United States. Relations have been eroding for years as the two countries clash over everything from Hong Kong and Xinjiang to Big Data, trade and foreign investment.

American companies have also been treading carefully in Hong Kong for a while, too, as the distinction between operating there and in mainland China fades.

Apparel and footwear company VF Corp announced in January that it would move Asia operations out of Hong Kong, relocating its supply hub to Singapore and establishing other services in Malaysia. It moved brand operations to Shanghai. The New York Times, meanwhile, moved its digital news operation for Asia from Hong Kong to Seoul.

Big Tech players have also expressed reservations: Facebook, Google and Twitter have paused the review of requests for user data from the city's government.

Last month, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong called the demise of the city's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily a "shot across the bow" after its journalists were arrested and millions of dollars in assets were frozen. Authorities cited violations of the new national security law as their rationale for cracking down on the publication.

"It's not just the closure of Apple Daily," AmCham Hong Kong President Tara Joseph told CNN Business at the time. "It's the new normal, and the change that Hong Kong is going through from its era as a post-British colony to an era where it is, more and more, part and parcel of China."

The Hong Kong government has pushed back on such concerns. Lam told reporters last month not to accuse Hong Kong authorities of "using the national security law as a tool to suppress the media or to stifle the freedom of expression." Officials have also defended the city's status as a major financial hub, with the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong recently saying that its business environment had been stabilized.

The forthcoming announcement from the Biden administration is a "statement of the obvious," according to William Reinsch, a trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who served for 15 years as president of the National Foreign Trade Council.

"'One Country, Two Systems' is dead," he said, referring to the rule that has for more than 20 years afforded Hong Kong political and legal freedoms that are not available on the Chinese mainland.

"That makes it essentially a warning to US companies that the risk of being [in Hong Kong] has gone up significantly and puts the government in the position of being able to say, 'We told you so,' when something bad happens. And it will," Reinsch added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Drier Conditions for This Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

$1.4 million deal for Dooley's space could bring new eatery to Downtown Rochester

Image

City Council considers Dooley's deal

Image

Child tax credit now available

Image

Sen. Tina Smith applauds White House action on beef industry practices

Image

Thursdays Downtown popular with artists

Image

Jeremiah Program Addresses Generational Poverty

Image

Floyd County Tornado Threat

Image

Speeding In Oronoco

Image

Breaking Generational Poverty

Community Events