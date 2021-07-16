Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester man pleads guilty to killing pregnant woman and 2-year-old child Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The search of the Surfside rubble won't stop until every person is found, official says

The search of the Surfside rubble won't stop until every person is found, official says

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 4:11 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 4:11 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

After more than three weeks of searching, crews at the site of a condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, have made great progress -- but the intensity of their work isn't over yet, an official said.

"On the original collapse site we are almost at the bottom," Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta told CNN. "Does that mean we are almost done with the search? No. Until we clear the entire site and find no more human remains we are not done."

"We are almost there," Zabaleta added.

Since part of the building collapsed in the middle of the night on June 24, crews have recovered 97 bodies from the rubble, identifying 92 victims and notifying 92 families, according to a Thursday news release from the Miami-Dade Mayor's Office.

Moving forward, the county says it will only be reporting the number of victims who have been identified, "out of respect for the families who are still waiting and to ensure we are reporting the most accurate possible numbers."

With more than 22 million pounds of concrete and debris pulled from the site, according to Miami-Dade County, the scene differs greatly from the up to 16 feet of rubble that crews faced I the immediate aftermath.

But the pain the community and victims' families feel remains unchanged.

Flowers, letters, and photos are still being added to the Wall of Hope, a memorial to those who were inside on the gates of the building's tennis court.

"It's almost like a mourning process or a shiva process that goes on and on and on, but yet you didn't have the funeral," Soriya Cohen told CNN affiliate WLPG, as she waited for rescuers to find her husband. "I'm not even 100% sure he is going to be found because they looked in his apartment and they only found his brother."

The site becomes a place of gathering and mourning

The tragedy has affected victims from multiple Latin American countries, including Colombia, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Surfside -- a small, eclectic town of about 6,000 people -- is also home to a large population of Orthodox Jews. Following the collapse when families were reuniting, it was common to hear a mix of conversations in Hebrew, Spanish, English and Portuguese.

The diverse community came together, attempting to grasp for strength in faith. Synagogues and churches opened their arms for emergency prayer services after the collapse. Vigils were held for the missing, and many prayed, sobbed and hugged with the tower's ruins visible in the background.

"It is obvious that this has become more than a collapsed building site. It's a holy site," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said earlier this week.

Frantic 911 calls from the first moments of the collapse

Meanwhile, more details have emerged about the immediate moments of the collapse.

The 911 calls during the first moments reveal chaos and confusion among residents and witnesses as the building came down.

"It seems like something underground, everything exploded," one caller told dispatchers, adding that it seemed like an earthquake.

Another caller, who told dispatchers they were in a parking garage, begged for help.

"I know the police are here already. Can somebody help me get out please?" the caller pleaded. "I was able to escape, but I'm outside in the parking lot. If the building comes down, it will come down on my head."

One caller told dispatchers a sister lived in the building, but was confused as to what happened and how people would get rescued.

"I don't know if something happened to it, but half of the building's not there anymore," the caller said. "There's two people, they are, they're alive but it, they can't get out because there's no building on the other side of their apartment."

CNN obtained and transcribed these frantic phone calls about three weeks after Champlain Towers South came down.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Drier Conditions for This Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

$1.4 million deal for Dooley's space could bring new eatery to Downtown Rochester

Image

City Council considers Dooley's deal

Image

Child tax credit now available

Image

Sen. Tina Smith applauds White House action on beef industry practices

Image

Thursdays Downtown popular with artists

Image

Jeremiah Program Addresses Generational Poverty

Image

Floyd County Tornado Threat

Image

Speeding In Oronoco

Image

Breaking Generational Poverty

Community Events