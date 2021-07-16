Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester man pleads guilty to killing pregnant woman and 2-year-old child Full Story

Former Sony employee sues company over alleged racist abuse

Former Sony employee sues company over alleged racist abuse

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 12:00 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business

A former Sony Electronics employee is suing the company and several individuals, accusing her former boss of sabotaging her career and making racist, verbally abusive comments.

The woman filing the lawsuit, Duwanikia "Monica" Hill, who is Black, says she was fired from her role as an account manager after she filed an abuse complaint against her boss earlier this year. The lawsuit says that Hill's former manager, who is White, made offensive racial slurs, including that the Black Lives Matter movement "made Blacks feel more powerful than they are" and that Blacks should feel "grateful for whatever they are given."

The suit also says the manager told Hill that Black people who perm their hair and wear hair weaves are trying "to be like white people" and that if Black Americans "went back to Africa" they would not need weaves.

A Sony spokesperson said the company does not comment on confidential personnel matters, but that diversity, equity and inclusion are "core" to the company.

"We always take complaints seriously and investigate properly and thoroughly," Sony spokesperson Rosemary Flynn Smith told CNN Business via email. "We hire all of our employees with a committed focus to their success."

Hill's former boss, who is named in the complaint, couldn't be reached for comment. An out-of-office reply from her email said she was on "extended leave."

Hill's lawsuit is asking the court to issue an injunction order requiring Sony to fix its HR reporting system. The complaint says Hill met with a veteran member of Sony's HR team twice in early February, but that the HR employee, who had worked with Hill's manager for 20 years, "summarily dismissed" her complaints and "ramp[ed] up the retaliation" against Hill, according to the lawsuit.

"It's not just a broken system. It's a system that they intentionally have broken," Hill's attorney Nancy Abrolat told CNN on Thursday. "They have HR acting as an arm to help cover up what they're doing instead of serving as a liaison between management and employees."

Sony did not immediately respond to questions about how it will address Hill's injunction order request.

Hill told CNN that she's suing Sony to expose "diversity and inclusion fraud" in the business world.

"We have to force companies like Sony who donate millions externally on diversity and inclusion PR campaigns to finally change their ways and focus on creating a safe workplace for all of their employees internally regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, disability, age, or race," Hill told CNN Thursday.

Hill and her attorney filed her lawsuit against Sony on Thursday in the Superior Court of California in San Diego before providing a copy of the complaint to CNN Business.

The complaint says Sony hired Hill in October to fulfill its "diversity requirements." Her time with the company began about five months after the police murder of George Floyd, which has motivated many major corporations to do more to improve racial equity both internally and externally.

But Hill's managers "failed to provide Plaintiff the typical tools for an account manager, such as marketing strategies, competitive analyses, supporting marketing documents, training or even a pricing strategy," according to the complaint.

The company was "setting her up to fail," the complaint states.

Abrolat told CNN that Hill's former boss began making racist comments to Hill not long after she started working at Sony in October last year.

"There were some comments that Monica felt were inappropriate for the workplace that she just kind of ignored or brushed aside," Abrolat said.

The complaint doesn't say how much she's seeking in damages. Her attorney says Hill's primary focus is creating change in the corporate world with companies promoting diversity, equity and inclusion publicly, but failing to support Black employees within their ranks.

"It's becoming more prevalent, particularly with large organizations who should have the resources to do this correctly," Hill's attorney said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Council considers Dooley's deal

Image

Child tax credit now available

Image

Sen. Tina Smith applauds White House action on beef industry practices

Image

Thursdays Downtown popular with artists

Image

Jeremiah Program Addresses Generational Poverty

Image

Floyd County Tornado Threat

Image

Speeding In Oronoco

Image

Breaking Generational Poverty

Image

National Weather Service assessing tornado damage

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/15/21)

Community Events