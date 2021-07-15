Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester man pleads guilty to killing pregnant woman and 2-year-old child Full Story

The child tax credit is the biggest government benefit since Social Security -- but for one year only

The child tax credit is the biggest government benefit since Social Security -- but for one year only

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 8:00 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Many millions of Americans are starting to get monthly government checks to help take care of their kids.

Searching for a similar government program with the power to affect poverty in America, I came up with three: Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.

With Social Security the government makes sure older Americans won't fall into poverty. With Medicare it makes sure they have health insurance. With the Affordable Care Act it helps other people who need it buy health insurance.

Now it's trying to make sure American kids have money coming in every month. This is a very big deal. But it's a single-year experiment for now, unless Democrats can figure out how to force it through the Senate again and make the greatly expanded credit permanent.

Most parents qualify. Unlike food stamps -- now called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Parogram, or SNAP, benefits -- or other welfare programs targeted only at the poor, this new credit is much larger.

More than just parents in dire need got up to $300 per child deposited in their bank accounts Thursday. This program, an expansion of an existing tax credit, will help the middle class and even people making hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Interactive calculator: What size check should parents expect?

Some of the tax credit will be claimed next year at tax time, but the big change is that a chunk of the benefit is being paid directly to parents in advance, offering a monthly boost.

The IRS has been desperately trying to reach low-income Americans -- through churches and other community groups -- who might not have needed to file tax returns but now should because it will qualify them for this credit. Otherwise, up to 5 million kids could miss out, according to a CNN report.

The US has been inching toward this kind of social benefit for years, in increments, and on a bipartisan basis, although not in a bipartisan way.

Republicans doubled the child tax credit to $2,000 per child with their massive tax cut bill in 2017, but they rejected this new expansion, which Democrats tucked into the Covid assistance bill they passed in 2021.

But the idea of giving money every month to American parents (not unheard-of in similarly wealthy European countries) clearly has some bipartisan support and could help keep American kids out of poverty and improve parents' quality of life.

It shares some similarities with a proposal pushed earlier this year by Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah (also, arguably, the godfather of Obamacare, the other big Democratic social spending achievement of recent years). Democrats dismissed his plan because it was paid for with cuts to other programs they like. Democrats were able to pass this one-year experiment into law in part because they didn't have to find cuts to pass the Covid relief package.

Now Democrats are calling for it to be cemented into US law.

"Let us mark this day, Thursday, July 15, 2021, as the day the American family got so much stronger," Vice President Kamala Harris said during remarks with President Joe Biden in Washington. "It is a good day, America."

She took some credit for insisting the credit be paid monthly, which helps parents most in need cover expenses all year long. She also argued the benefit will help kids after they are grown, by improving their health and quality of life now.

"The payments may be monthly, but the impact of this child tax credit will undoubtedly be generational," she said.

A Brookings review of research into similar programs on smaller scales argued that the benefits of such payments do follow children into adulthood. It also cites that researchers at Columbia's Center on Poverty and Social Policy have argued the checks will help cut poverty in particular among Black, Hispanic and Native American children.

Is this a tax credit or a welfare program?

Democrats are careful to refer to these payments as a "tax cut," as Harris did Thursday. Republicans, like Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, call it "welfare assistance." I asked CNN's Tami Luhby, who covers health care and public assistance programs, for her take on this:

LUHBY: Both sides have a point here. The child tax credit has existed for years and won bipartisan support, including from Rubio, who pushed to increase it as part of the 2017 GOP tax cuts. But that's largely because it was available mainly to families who work -- you had to have some income in order to claim it.

The American Rescue Plan made a fundamental change to the credit, making it fully refundable for 2021. That allows far more families -- including the lowest-income Americans who don't have jobs -- to claim it. More than 26 million needy children will now be eligible for the full credit thanks to this change, a key tool in the Democrats' push to reduce child poverty.

About 1 in 7 children were in poverty in 2019, according to the latest census data. The changes to the credit, including beefing up the amount, are expected to slash child poverty nearly in half this year.

But it's also caused an uproar among Republicans, who are calling it welfare.

Eliminating the income requirements does make it more like a government assistance program -- albeit one that's also open to most middle- and upper-middle-class American families. Many advocates for the expanded child tax credit, however, liken it to a child allowance or universal basic income program that supports most families in the US.

Read more of Luhby's work here.

How much does this cost taxpayers (many of whom are parents now getting cash!)? The cost of permanently expanding the tax credit would be nearly $1.6 trillion over 10 years, according to the Tax Foundation, or somewhere between $100 billion and $110 billion in each of those 10 years, including 2022.

For comparison, the Pentagon asked for $715 billion for its 2022 budget. This expansion, therefore, is worth about a seventh of the Pentagon budget in 2022.

For another comparison, the US spends a lot more than it takes in. The budget deficit in 2021 is projected to be $3 trillion and in 2022 it is projected to be $1.2 trillion, many times the cost of this credit.

There is an implication from this for some families, however: Getting the credit in advance increments could have consequences if you're expecting a tax refund, warns the Wall Street Journal.

The first checks. If I was surprised to see a check pop into my bank account this morning from "IRS TREAS 310 CTC", I'm sure millions of other Americans were too. There's no first check that went out, since the IRS has so many people's bank information and the agency just hit some buttons.

It wasn't so after Social Security was signed into law in 1935. The first checks didn't go out until 1940, after people had paid into the program for a few years. We know exactly who got the first check. It was Ida May Fuller, a legal secretary in Ludlow, Vermont.

According to the Social Security Administration, she "worked for three years under the Social Security program. The accumulated taxes on her salary during those three years was a total of $24.75. Her initial monthly check was $22.54. During her lifetime she collected a total of $22,888.92 in Social Security benefits."

Inflation! That $24.75 is equivalent to about $480.32 today, according to an inflation calculator, a 1,840.7% rate of inflation. A dollar went much further back then.

Random thought about government intrusion. Some portion of the country is extremely nervous about someone who works for the government knocking on their door to encourage them to get vaccinated.

I legitimately wonder how the anti-government-intrusion parents will react when they see new monthly government payments show up in their bank accounts without asking for it. I bet they're more OK with it. But we'll see.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Floyd County Tornado Threat

Image

Speeding In Oronoco

Image

Breaking Generational Poverty

Image

National Weather Service assessing tornado damage

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/15/21)

Image

Local Veteran Seeks Donations for Memorial

Image

Family escapes Iowa tornado

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/15/21)

Image

Interim superintendent responds to concerns about Critical Race Theory at RPS

Image

A proposed veterans memorial in Byron seeks funding

Community Events