Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Louisiana's latest Covid-19 surge features more unvaccinated people in their 30s and 40s

Louisiana's latest Covid-19 surge features more unvaccinated people in their 30s and 40s

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Miguel Marquez, Laura Dolan and Eric Levenson, CNN

For Dr. Frank Courmier, the latest Covid-19 surge hitting his Louisiana hospital is different from the three preceding waves -- the people now getting sick are younger.

"We're getting people in their third and fourth decades, otherwise healthy with no real preexisting conditions coming in, unvaccinated and very sick, very fast," Courmier told CNN. "We see almost no vaccinated patients."

The younger patients have meant that Courmier, the medical director for pulmonary and critical services at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, has had to have difficult conversations with their children.

"Something new that I'm having to struggle with is now having to tell four-, five- and nine-year-olds about their loved one and not being able to get them home or be able to see them," he said with a catch in his throat. "That's difficult. And I don't want to go through that over and over again."

"I have children of my own," he later added, "and it's just very difficult to imagine if my kids had to go through the same issue."

Courmier was one of several Louisiana-based health experts who spoke to CNN this week about the rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past couple weeks. Their experiences are similarly being seen across under-vaccinated parts of the US, including much of the Deep South, where the coronavirus, led by its transmissible Delta variant, has continued to prey on the unvaccinated.

About 36% of people in Louisiana have been fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- the fifth-lowest rate of any state.

Adjusted for population, Louisiana also has the fifth-highest number of new Covid-19 cases over the past week, CDC data shows. The tally has been growing, too. The number of new Covid-19 cases has increased for the past 28 days and is increasing in all nine regions of the state, the Louisiana Department of Health said Tuesday. Since early May, 94% of the state's 19,200 cases have been among people not fully vaccinated.

Still, deaths from Covid-19 remain at lows not seen since March 2020. An increase in deaths could still come, as a rise in cases generally translates to more deaths over time. Or it may not at this point in the pandemic, given that older people, who are more susceptible to the illness, have been vaccinated at much higher rates.

In any case, the rise in cases and hospitalizations has been difficult for Dr. Courmier and Lafayette's Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, which has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the state.

"We're going to witness more stress on the system," Courmier told CNN. "More stress on us as we're having to take care of these patients. Once they arrive they're in the hospital for weeks and months."

Immunity either by vaccine or sickness

St. Francis Medical Center In Monroe, in northern Louisiana, currently has the second-highest number of Covid-19 patients in the state. Dr. John Bruchhaus, the co-director of the intensive care unit, said the hospital is expanding its capacity for patients by turning what had been a post-surgical ICU into a Covid-19 unit.

He said he has primarily seen patients in their 30s and 40s who are unvaccinated arrive for care. Most of them are mildly ill but about 15% to 20% require hospital admission, Bruchhaus said. He offered a warning to those who have remained skeptical of the vaccine.

"Over the next few weeks, it's partly up to you of how you're going to gain immunity: Whether natural immunity by obtaining the Delta virus or by getting the vaccine," he said. "And the smarter choice would be to get the vaccine to prevent the disease."

That's the challenge for Katie Barber, who runs the Covid-19 vaccine program at the St Francis Medical Group in Monroe. She said they administered about 25 vaccine doses one recent day, well below the 350 to 400 daily doses at the peak of the effort.

"I feel like the people who believe in our health care and the people who want a vaccine have received them," she said. The challenge is "alleviating and educating those who currently don't and being able to reach that population."

She said she hoped over time more and more people will come around to see the benefits of the free and safe vaccine.

"Seeing people, seeing their loved ones, seeing other people that they know and trust receive it, and seeing that they are perfectly fine. I think that's what it really takes, is making it personal," she said. "Or someone in their family becoming very sick then makes it a priority."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Veteran Seeks Donations for Memorial

Image

Family escapes Iowa tornado

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/15/21)

Image

Interim superintendent responds to concerns about Critical Race Theory at RPS

Image

A proposed veterans memorial in Byron seeks funding

Image

Interim superintendent opens up on past, plans, and potential for RPS after pandemic challenges

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

KIMT sits down with Kent Pekel

Image

An update on the school board Critical Race Theory controversy

Image

Storm damage in Floyd County

Community Events