Clear

How men hurt and grieve over miscarriage, too

How men hurt and grieve over miscarriage, too

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Matt Villano, CNN

The first time Justin Salinger and his wife experienced a miscarriage was one of the worst days of their lives together.

The Santa Rosa, California, couple had spent months imagining what and who their baby would become. In an instant, those hopes and dreams were gone. They wept. They cursed fate. They wondered again and again: Why us? Why our child?

Friends and family members showed up to support them in their time of need. They cooked meals. They brought flowers. It was an outpouring of empathy like nothing either of them had ever seen. Yet about halfway through the grieving process, Salinger noticed something peculiar: While everyone wondered how his wife was doing, very few loved ones asked about him.

In that moment of sorrow, Salinger, 36, felt totally alone.

"When you have a miscarriage, there's this idea that it's not as real for the man because we're not growing the baby inside of us," said Salinger, who, along with his wife, has lost six pregnancies. "We're conditioned not to express emotion and to give our wives space to feel grief and pain. The truth is that we're hurting, too."

It turns out Salinger isn't the only man to experience this sort of isolation after a miscarriage; anecdotally, many men catch the same vibe.

This phenomenon is the subject of a new book that hit bookshelves July 6.

The book, titled, "Men and Miscarriage: A Dad's Guide to Grief, Relationships, and Healing After Loss," was written by married partners who have become accidental experts in childbirth tragedy. Over the course of their 15-year marriage, authors Aaron and MJ Gouveia have weathered four miscarriages and a medically necessary abortion. Both husband and wife experienced monumental losses. Until recently, Aaron's remained unaddressed.

"I say this unequivocally: The person carrying the pregnancy has a tougher time with miscarriage because it's happening to their bodies," Aaron Gouveia said. "That doesn't mean there's not room to talk about men and non-carrying partners in this scenario. We need to move out of the shadows."

Understanding a phenomenon

Whichever partner gets the spotlight, no conversation about miscarriage can begin without establishing some foundational truths about what it is and how often it happens.

Any spontaneous and unexpected loss of pregnancy before the 20th week is considered a miscarriage. Researchers say "miscarriage" is somewhat of a loaded term, since some of them occur because a fetus isn't developing normally, and the body overcorrects by terminating the pregnancy.

The truth: Researchers still really don't know why miscarriages happen.

What scientists do know: About 10% to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, at least according to the Mayo Clinic. Many obstetricians and other experts say this number likely is even higher, since many miscarriages occur so early in a woman's pregnancy that some women don't realize they are pregnant at all.

Typically, because women are the ones carrying the fetus, miscarriages are perceived to be biopsychosocial in nature — that is, they affect moms biologically, psychologically and socially.

But fathers experience acute loss as well, said Kate Kripke, founder and director of the Postpartum Wellness Center in Boulder, Colorado. Theirs is psychosocial, without the biology.

"When you think about the progression of conversations and research around all of the pregnancy related-challenges families face, it's somewhat remarkable that the dialog still excludes the male perspective," said Kripke, a licensed clinical social worker. "I would go so far to say that fathers are left out of the conversation entirely."

Kripke cited toxic masculinity and age-old gender stereotypes as two driving factors behind this phenomenon — the expectation that men must be stoic, that stoicism equals strength, and that expressing emotions therefore is some sort of weakness, particularly during a time of tumult or unexpected turmoil.

She added that most men express grief and depression differently than women, typically by immersing themselves in distracting behaviors instead of seeking connection.

For this reason, it's important to make space for completely different emotions from each partner.

"There's this context in psychotherapy that amounts to 'both/and' and not 'either/or,' which means mom and dad are each going to have experiences they share, and experiences that are individual," Kripke said. "In general, I don't think we do enough of a good job asking the basic questions, 'How are you doing?' or 'What has it been like for you?'"

Growing support

The Gouveias' book works to change this approach. Sharing their own experiences and incorporating a variety of interviews of other parents who have experienced miscarriage, the couple examines the shame and stigma associated with pregnancies that don't go as planned.

The work also seeks to understand more about why men don't seek more opportunities to express their feelings during these seasons of grief.

The reason no one hears much about how men are impacted by miscarriage, the authors say, is because hardly anyone has ever bothered to ask them about it.

In a July interview from their home in Franklin, Massachusetts, Aaron Gouveia said he was "totally screwed up" by the miscarriages and losses he and his wife experienced, and that they left him in a "huge state" of uncertainty.

"I literally didn't know how to deal with it," he said. "I didn't know if I was allowed to grieve. I didn't know what grieving looked like. I didn't know if it even mattered, since I was just the dad. And I was worried that if I talked about it with anyone — MJ or anyone — I would be a burden. So I did what most men do in this situation. I soldiered on. Which was exactly not the thing to do."

Chris Whitfield went through similar paces late this year when he and his wife experienced a miscarriage — the first for either of them.

Looking back, Whitfield said he "didn't know what to feel," but remembered that his first thought was that he needed to "protect" his wife and daughter from a previous relationship, and by putting all his time into making sure they were OK.

"What was I protecting them from? I don't know, grief, I guess, even though I knew I couldn't," he admitted in a recent email.

Instead of suffering in silence, Whitfield, who lives in Newcastle, England, went online to find out more about what causes miscarriage, what he should expect in the weeks that follow, and what sort of emotional outlets he might consider pursuing. He found lots of information geared toward women. He found almost nothing for men.

Whitfield set up a website to provide this missing information in March. The site shares a title with Gouveia's book: "Men and Miscarriage." In three months, the site has received more than 100,000 unique visitors, and has amassed an active user community of more than 1,000 members.

"A lot of the community conversations are all similar stories, guys who have wanted to talk, but never had the platform to do so, and all the stories, are very similar in stature in that the miscarriage happens, the female partner has been offered resources but the offer for guys is slim to none," said Whitfield, who does not profit from the website, via email. "For me it's all about raising awareness that men have feelings too."

What happens next

With an uptick in the number of men openly talking about miscarriage, Whitfield, Gouveia and Salinger hope it becomes easier for those guys who would rather remain silent. All three fathers hope for a world in which no man is ashamed or afraid to discuss the subject.

Scott Schoenfelder agrees.

Schoenfelder is one half of a couple who experienced two miscarriages and one lost pregnancy over the course of eight years. He still struggles to talk about the tragedies, largely because he hasn't had much of a chance to do so since they occurred. The 44-year-old added that simply talking about the grief and loss makes the heartache more palatable — a sign that more men should get comfortable talking it out.

"Friends and family are not comfortable bringing it up, which only leads to a self-fulfilling prophecy of those going through it feeling like a total failure," said Schoenfelder, who recently moved to Denmark from Milwaukee with his wife and four kids.

Ultimately, he added, "feeling all alone keeps you focused on your own experience, and from realizing there are so many other people going through the same thing."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunshine returns for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Veteran Seeks Donations for Memorial

Image

Family escapes Iowa tornado

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/15/21)

Image

Interim superintendent responds to concerns about Critical Race Theory at RPS

Image

A proposed veterans memorial in Byron seeks funding

Image

Interim superintendent opens up on past, plans, and potential for RPS after pandemic challenges

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

KIMT sits down with Kent Pekel

Image

An update on the school board Critical Race Theory controversy

Image

Storm damage in Floyd County

Community Events