Clear

Racism is setting impossible standards for athletes of color

Racism is setting impossible standards for athletes of color

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel E. Joseph

Two recent examples of the transatlantic dimensions of racial intolerance in sports — an arena that, along with politics, often triggers increasingly vitriolic abuse in the age of social media — are a sobering reminder: Racism is a global crisis that is often resistant to progress and fighting it requires constant vigilance.

Five years after Black players, many with immigrant African roots, helped France's men's soccer team win the World Cup and produced a thrilling moral victory for immigrants around the world, three Black British soccer players were on the receiving end of racist abuse after their team's heartbreaking loss on a home field in the Euro Cup final. The same week, ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith's criticism of Japanese Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani's use of an interpreter brought rising xenophobia closer to home for American audiences. (After a bungled attempt to explain his comments, Smith later apologized.)

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, young stars on England's national soccer team, each missed penalty shots in their team's loss to Italy on penalty kicks, 3-2 (after playing to a 1-1 tie in extra time). Nearly immediately, all were targeted on social media with abuse that drew condemnation from both England's coach, Gareth Southgate, the team's captain, Harry Kane, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A mural in Rashford's hometown was defaced with racist graffiti, which other fans later moved to cover up with messages showing love for the player.

Rashford, the 23-year-old superstar whose philanthropy, grace and wisdom have turned him into a global icon on and off the pitch, released a powerful statement via Twitter addressing the racist abuse. "I'm Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that," he wrote. Sancho, 21, also tweeted Wednesday: "I'm not going to pretend I didn't see the racial abuse that me and my brothers...received after the game, but sadly it's nothing new. As a society, we need to do better, and hold these people accountable. Hate will never win."

The abuse proved especially ironic in this case, since Black players and their allies on England's team have bent down on one knee before matches in a show of global solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The onslaught of racist abuse toward the three Black players whose overall efforts proved critical to bringing England to the brink of its first European championship in over a half century exemplifies why so many have taken the knee in the first place. Notably, despite his condemnation of racist targeting of the players following their defeat, Johnson has (along with other British lawmakers) been criticized for not condemning English fans who had booed players for taking a knee.

Lewis Hamilton, the Black Formula One racing superstar, released a statement of support for the players, noting how "success feels like a double-victory, but a miss feels like a two-fold failure when its compounded with racist abuse." What Rashford, Sancho and Saka, who is only 19, have endured this week also illustrates a larger global problem connected to race, citizenship and sport -- it's the problem Hamilton named as double victory or double loss. Hamilton's discussion of the duality of being a Black athlete evokes W.E.B. Du Bois' famous idea of "double-consciousness." Du Bois, a scholar, activist and prolific author, described "double-consciousness" as a split-screen mental process that Black people adapted out of necessity in a racist society. They were never quite seen as American enough because they were Black but were also not considered African.

According to this logic, the only way in the political and cultural imagination for Black athletes to win is to be perfect. When players of color like Rashford and his teammates make a misstep on the pitch -- or show vulnerability off the court, as in the examples of Naomi Osaka or Serena Williams -- the racialized responses from many fans and others in their sports reinforce this narrative. Some of the same people who cheer Rashford, Sancho and Saka's success trafficked in vile and disgusting behavior in the wake of their team's defeat.

Smith's comments Monday about Ohtani, the first player to make an All-Star game as a pitcher and position player, demonstrate that in the US this demand for athletes of color to be perfect too often translates to an expectation that they fit a certain mold of what it means to be an American (a priority even more culturally embedded in a sport like baseball). Smith, who is Black, is well known for purposefully provocative sports commentary, but his remarks about Ohtani clearly crossed a line.

While acknowledging Ohtani's talent, Smith targeted his use of an interpreter as a reason to suggest Ohtani himself might be bad for the sport: "I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation. But....the fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, that needs an interpreter, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree...." Smith also compared Ohtani unfavorably to foreign-born athletes in other professional American sports leagues, citing them as speaking "fluent English." After taking to Twitter first to double down on his comments, he later apologized in a statement, praising Ohtani and saying he "screwed up."

Baseball's color line, broken by Jackie Robinson in 1947, remains stubbornly present amid declining numbers of Black players, as former star pitcher CC Sabathia pointed out in his recent memoir. Meanwhile, the influx of Spanish-speaking players from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, the wider Caribbean and other countries has transformed the game into a truly international sport, albeit one where those who use translators still face pressure to conform to an all-American identity that is centered on speaking English.

Smith's comments rightly touched off a firestorm of controversy, especially in the wake of a national increase in anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander violence. Smith's pandering to a xenophobic ideal of American sports fandom was particularly egregious coming from a Black sportscaster -- and despite his apology, his words speak volumes about the kind of false patriotism that promotes making English the nation's official language. It's also significant that Smith's employer remains under fire for its treatment of Black on-air talent, most recently after White anchor Rachel Nichols' suggestion in a leaked tape (for which she later apologized on air) that Black anchor Maria Taylor's promotion was the result of a push for diversity over merit.

So what comes next?

Racism remains a global problem. But it's also true that sports are a global phenomenon, for better and for worse. A love for sport of all kinds does unite people of different ethnic, racial and cultural traditions in ways that can bridge political, racial and religious divides. At the same time, the internationalization of European football and American baseball reflects the increasingly large monetary gains at stake for major sports leagues attempting to increase their revenue beyond domestic shores by globalizing their brands. The Euro Cup and the World Series have gone from being national and continental events to becoming global attractions.

Global football should not only encourage players and franchises to speak out against racism, but should formulate a plan on expanding access to the supply chains of power, wealth and privilege that the sport produces. Its leagues and teams should take appropriate action against any fans who engage in racist abuse.

At its most powerfully resonant, sports are not just a reflection of society as it exists; they anticipate (as Jackie Robinson's presence in baseball did) what it might become. The NFL's transition from denouncing players' peaceful knee taking protest to embracing Black Lives Matter and NASCAR's evolution toward repudiation of the Confederate flag are two of the most recent examples of efforts to address racism in sport, but this week's events prove they cannot be the last.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family escapes Iowa tornado

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/15/21)

Image

Interim superintendent responds to concerns about Critical Race Theory at RPS

Image

A proposed veterans memorial in Byron seeks funding

Image

Interim superintendent opens up on past, plans, and potential for RPS after pandemic challenges

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

KIMT sits down with Kent Pekel

Image

An update on the school board Critical Race Theory controversy

Image

Storm damage in Floyd County

Image

Rochester Splash Pad Secures Funding

Community Events