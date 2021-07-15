Clear

Latino Americans are optimistic about the country's future despite being hit hard by the pandemic, a Pew survey finds

Latino Americans are optimistic about the country's future despite being hit hard by the pandemic, a Pew survey finds

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Latinos in the US were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic on a number of fronts.

They experienced higher rates of virus deaths and hospitalizations. They had more trouble making ends meet than other demographic groups due to pay cuts and job losses. They faced barriers to vaccine access.

Still, Latino Americans are more satisfied with the nation's direction than they have been in a decade, according to new data from the Pew Research Center.

The report, which published Thursday and is based on a survey of more than 3,300 Hispanic adults in March of this year, illustrates how Latino Americans feel about their situations in the US, as well as the road ahead.

"We had a sense that Latinos had suffered in a variety of different ways due to the pandemic," said Jens Manuel Krogstad, a senior writer and editor at the Pew Research Center and one of the report's authors. "But we also found that Latinos were quite optimistic about their own personal future and the future of the country, despite having faced these challenges."

About half of Latino adults in the US said they were satisfied with the direction the country is taking, the report stated -- the most since 2012. Latinos were also more hopeful than the overall US population, with just one-third of American adults reporting feeling the same.

It's a significant turnaround from even before the pandemic. In December 2019, nearly two-thirds of Latinos said they were dissatisfied with the way things in the US were going, according to the survey. The number of Republican Latinos who felt satisfied with the direction of the country, meanwhile, saw a 24-point decline from December 2019.

On the whole, Latinos also have a positive outlook on the nation's recovery.

More than half of Latino adults felt that they would be better off financially in the next year -- whether members of their households lost their jobs or faced pay cuts only made a small difference in how they felt, the authors wrote. And nearly two-thirds said the worst of the pandemic was over.

The mood has been shifting since the election

The latest findings mirror a trend seen by Pew Research Center since the 2020 presidential election, after which Latinos reported feeling less angry and more hopeful about the state of the country.

In addition to a new administration that is less hostile to people of color and immigrants, Krogstad said the availability of Covid-19 vaccines and the reopening of the economy might also be contributing to the positive mood shift in Latino Americans.

Matthew Snider, senior health policy analyst for the research and advocacy organization UnidosUS, added that the some of the same factors that made Latinos so vulnerable during the pandemic can also explain the optimism they're feeling now.

"As businesses reopen and we return to normal, folks who maybe had been out there day in and day out working on the front lines, seeing how hard it was, can maybe appreciate that a little better than some some other folks," Snider said.

Still, the pandemic took a huge toll

Though Latinos feel better about the country's future than they have in years, the toll the pandemic took on their communities is undeniable.

In their latest study, Pew researchers also explored the personal and financial effects of the Covid-19 crisis on the US Latino population a year on.

About half of Latino adults reported that someone close to them had either been hospitalized or died from the virus. And about half said that someone in their household had lost a job or experienced a pay cut, according to the survey -- the numbers were even higher for those without a green card.

"Many Latinos have jobs that require them to work outside the home, and jobs that require frequent contact with people," Krogstad said. "In our survey, 45% of Latino adults had jobs that required them to work outside the home since pandemic had started. That can have a variety of potential implications in terms of job security and health."

As the US looks to address systemic inequities in health care, employment and other sectors, Snider said it's important to understand the true impact the pandemic had on various demographic groups.

"Looking at how severely certain communities were impacted has to be always central to that conversation looking ahead now," Snider said. "I think this data and this survey will help provide us some of that information to do the case-making that's necessary for that work."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family escapes Iowa tornado

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/15/21)

Image

Interim superintendent responds to concerns about Critical Race Theory at RPS

Image

A proposed veterans memorial in Byron seeks funding

Image

Interim superintendent opens up on past, plans, and potential for RPS after pandemic challenges

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

KIMT sits down with Kent Pekel

Image

An update on the school board Critical Race Theory controversy

Image

Storm damage in Floyd County

Image

Rochester Splash Pad Secures Funding

Community Events