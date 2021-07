Harán cambios en la ceremonia de entrega de medallas de Tokio 2020 para que las celebraciones de la victoria sean seguras

Rochester Cloudy 65° Hi: 79° Lo: 61° Feels Like: 65° More Weather Mason City Partly Cloudy 67° Hi: 79° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 67° More Weather Albert Lea Mostly Cloudy 66° Hi: 78° Lo: 61° Feels Like: 66° More Weather Austin Clear 70° Hi: 78° Lo: 61° Feels Like: 70° More Weather Charles City Partly Cloudy 70° Hi: 79° Lo: 63° Feels Like: 70° More Weather

Sunshine returns for the end of the week