Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

India is bombarding Twitter with user data requests and demands to remove content

India is bombarding Twitter with user data requests and demands to remove content

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 6:11 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 6:11 AM
Posted By: By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

Twitter is under enormous pressure in India this year. But even before the country rolled out strict new rules for tech firms, the company was hit by a wave of requests from the government to remove content or provide user data.

Indian authorities submitted more requests for account information from Twitter in the last six months of 2020 than any other government, the Silicon Valley-based company said in its latest transparency report Wednesday. The number of demands that India made for content removal also spiked 152% to nearly 7,000.

Twitter said that India's requests for user information accounted for 25% of the total it received during the reporting period, which includes data from July 1 to December 31, 2020. Twitter did not comply with over 99% of the requests.

"Notably, this is the first time since we started publishing our transparency report in 2012 where the United States is not the top global requester," the company said, adding that the United States came in second in terms of global volume.

The information requests included routine legal demands and emergency requests from government agencies and law enforcement authorities, the company said.

In India's case, Twitter said it complied with 0.6% of the total 3,615 requests received. The company's rate of compliance in the United States for the period was 59%.

"Where appropriate, Twitter will push back on requests for account information which are incomplete or improper," such as those that are "invalid or overbroad in scope," the company said. In case of emergency requests — which involve the danger of death or serious injury — the company may disclose account details, if it is provided with enough proof that such relevant information can avert those dangers.

Twitter classified just over 150 information requests from India as emergencies. The United States sent 822 such requests, the company said, the highest in the world.

Legal demands made by India to remove or withhold content, meanwhile, shot up 152% during the last six months of 2020 compared to the prior reporting period. Twitter said it complied with just over 9% of those 6,971 demands.

The jump made India the second-highest submitter of such demands in the world after Japan, which made more than 16,000 requests primarily related to narcotics, obscenity, or money lending. The number of demands from Japan marked a 16% decrease from the prior period, though the country still accounted for 43% of all global requests received.

Worldwide, 199 accounts of verified journalists and news outlets were subjected to a total of 361 demands for removal of information, according to the company. It added that 128 of those requests came from India alone.

The report doesn't cover any of 2021, during which time Twitter has been in a tense stand-off with the Indian government over strict new information technology rules.

In February, the company clashed with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology over accounts that the agency wanted taken down during a series of protests by farmers. Twitter complied with some of the requests, but refused to take action against accounts of journalists, activists or politicians.

Weeks after that feud, India introduced the new rules, which among other things require social media companies to create three roles in the country: a "compliance officer" who will ensure their company follows local laws; a "grievance officer" who will address complaints from Indian users about its platforms; and a "contact person" available to Indian law enforcement 24/7. They all have to reside in India. Companies are also required to trace the "first originator" of messages if asked by authorities.

In May, the company expressed concerns about "core elements of the new IT Rules" and the "potential threat to freedom of speech" in the country. A few days later, it pledged to meet the new requirements.

Twitter was recently admonished by a court in Delhi for not meeting the requirements of the new rules in time. The company responded in a court filing last week by saying that it had hired an interim compliance officer. It added in that filing that it will "endeavor in good faith to make an offer of employment to a qualified candidate" within eight weeks for all of the roles.

As of last weekend, the company's website listed a grievance officer and a Bangalore address which Twitter can be contacted.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607069

Reported Deaths: 7723
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256571793
Ramsey52755909
Dakota47046475
Anoka43010463
Washington27545296
Stearns22612227
St. Louis18188318
Scott17600139
Wright16445151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1206995
Carver1070449
Clay828092
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766144
Crow Wing684898
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623553
Otter Tail588387
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475133
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442865
McLeod433161
Morrison426062
Beltrami408763
Nobles408750
Steele399819
Polk389872
Becker388256
Lyon364754
Carlton355557
Freeborn349134
Pine336223
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs313155
Brown308640
Le Sueur298727
Cass287533
Todd287033
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Sibley147110
Kanabec147028
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13559
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: °
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunshine returns for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/15/21)

Image

Interim superintendent responds to concerns about Critical Race Theory at RPS

Image

A proposed veterans memorial in Byron seeks funding

Image

Interim superintendent opens up on past, plans, and potential for RPS after pandemic challenges

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

KIMT sits down with Kent Pekel

Image

An update on the school board Critical Race Theory controversy

Image

Storm damage in Floyd County

Image

Rochester Splash Pad Secures Funding

Image

Splash Pad in Rochester

Community Events