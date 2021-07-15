Clear

US is 'losing time' in vaccination race as Delta variant becomes more pervasive, expert says

US is 'losing time' in vaccination race as Delta variant becomes more pervasive, expert says

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Covid-19 vaccination rates are down and cases are on the rise, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant -- and an expert says the key to winning the race against the spread is getting more Americans vaccinated.

"We're losing time here. The Delta variant is spreading, people are dying, we can't actually just wait for things to get more rational," Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health told CNN Wednesday.

Vaccines have been available to most Americans for months, but still only 48.2% of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- and the rate of new vaccinations is on the decline.

Meanwhile, case rates have been going up dramatically. In 47 states, the rate of new cases in the past week are at least 10% higher than the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 35 have seen increases of over 50%.

Officials and experts have said disinformation is largely to blame for the high number of unvaccinated Americans, a group which is now seeing the largest impacts of the pandemic.

"This is not just a matter of people expressing opinions that might be wrong, this is life and death," Collins said.

Much of the data now shows that more than 99% of people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, Collins said. That means those who are vaccinated have enough protection that they aren't getting severely ill, Collins said.

And the vaccines are still showing signs of being very effective against the Delta variant, he said, which is one of the greatest concerns for health experts currently.

Collins said he hopes the American public will pay attention to the data and decide that getting vaccinated is the safe and smart thing to do.

"I hope people will hear this, right now listening to this: If you are on the fence bout whether vaccination is going to help you, listen to those numbers," Collins said. "Why are we waiting folks? Let's roll up our sleeves if we haven't already done so."

Extra doses may help people with compromised immune systems

Experts have speculated that there may be a need for Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the future, but many have said that for now, the current vaccines appear to provide enough protection.

Pfizer said last week a booster for its vaccine could be needed six months to a year after completion of the first two vaccine doses, prompting a rare public rebuke from the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration. The company met with administration and top public health officials this week to discuss the data.

"We don't think that boosters are needed at the current time," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said Wednesday.

"We will follow the data on waning of immunity over time and the data on acquisition of infections by the vaccinated to see if, at some point, it appears that a booster would be warranted," Woodcock said in a conversation hosted by STAT News.

The more important conversation at this stage, she said, is getting unvaccinated people vaccinated.

But Collins noted, for some people, an extra dose -- not a booster -- may help get their immune response to a fully vaccinated level.

"People who have immune deficiencies, who did not get a full response to the original pair of doses from Moderna or Pfizer, or the one dose from J&J -- maybe an additional dose might help those people," Collins told CNN's Erin Burnett, specifically pointing to organ transplant recipients and cancer patients on chemotherapy.

"I wouldn't call that a booster, though," Collins added. "I would just say that's trying to get the primary immunization up to the level it needs to be -- that's under consideration."

Routine vaccinations for children are lagging

As Covid-19 vaccination rates lag among certain age groups in the US, routine vaccinations for children also appear to be slowing, experts say.

Vaccines for Children, a federally funded program providing vaccines to children whose families may not be able to pay, has seen orders drop below pre-pandemic rates, putting kids at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, a top federal vaccine official said Wednesday.

"These are really, really large reductions that raise a lot of concern about kids having missed doses," Dr. Melinda Wharton, director of the immunization services division at the CDC, told a web briefing.

Through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, the CDC purchases vaccines and distributes them to clinics and physicians' offices. About 50% of children nationwide are eligible for the VFC program, according to a 2014 report.

Since January 2020, VFC orders are down by 12.5 million doses, according to Wharton. A CDC spokesperson said states, physicians' offices and others ordered 98.7 million doses of vaccines under the program in 2019. As of mid-June of this year, 86.2 million doses had been ordered.

Orders for vaccines that prevent measles lagged the most at 18.5% lower than before the pandemic. Wharton said this rate "may be exaggerated a little bit because of measles outbreaks that occurred during 2018-2019, but it's still a really substantial reduction, and raises a lot of concerns as we think about kids going back to school."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606870

Reported Deaths: 7720
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1255971793
Ramsey52730908
Dakota47031475
Anoka42978463
Washington27532295
Stearns22611227
St. Louis18181318
Scott17596139
Wright16442151
Olmsted13466102
Sherburne1206595
Carver1070349
Clay827992
Rice8232111
Blue Earth766044
Crow Wing684798
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623352
Otter Tail588287
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476681
Mower475033
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442665
McLeod432961
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389672
Becker388156
Lyon364654
Carlton355557
Freeborn349034
Pine336023
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs312855
Brown308640
Le Sueur298527
Cass287333
Todd286933
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182846
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147028
Sibley147010
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6064
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: °
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunshine returns for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/15/21)

Image

Interim superintendent responds to concerns about Critical Race Theory at RPS

Image

A proposed veterans memorial in Byron seeks funding

Image

Interim superintendent opens up on past, plans, and potential for RPS after pandemic challenges

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

KIMT sits down with Kent Pekel

Image

An update on the school board Critical Race Theory controversy

Image

Storm damage in Floyd County

Image

Rochester Splash Pad Secures Funding

Image

Splash Pad in Rochester

Community Events