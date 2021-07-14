Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Critical race theory has become a social and political lightning rod. This is how we got here

Article Image

Critical race theory has become a social and political lightning rod. This is how we got here

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis

From chaotic school board meetings to political strife along party lines, critical race theory has ignited a controversy across the country in recent months.

At least two dozen states have banned critical race theory or introduced legislation to ban it from being taught in the classroom, with many conservatives calling it a divisive concept. Educators, however, argue that critical race theory itself is generally not included in grade school curriculum.

And proponents along with critical race theorists insist that the concept is largely misunderstood.

Gary Peller, a professor at Georgetown Law and author of "Critical Race Consciousness: Reconsidering American Ideologies of Racial Justice," said critical race theory acknowledges that racism is both systemic and institutional in American society and that White people have historically held racial power. Its origins date back to the late 1970s and early 1980s when legal scholars realized that advances in the civil rights movement did not eradicate racism, Peller said.

"Critical race theory starts from the realization... that simply taking down Whites only signs was not sufficient to end the effects of centuries of the subordination of African Americans in the United States," Peller said. "And that there were other vestiges of racial power that remained."

Here is a look at how critical race theory became a central issue this year and the uproar surrounding it.

How did we get here?

Peller and other political observers credit Christopher Rufo, a senior conservative research fellow and filmmaker, with injecting critical race theory back into American consciousness in 2020.

Rufo had done some research on diversity trainings for federal employees and said he believed critical race theory had "pervaded" every level of government.

In a Fox News interview in September 2020, Rufo said he called on then-President Donald Trump "to immediately issue an executive order and stamp out this destructive, divisive, pseudoscientific ideology at its root."

Trump would later denounce critical race theory himself and order a ban on teaching critical race theory in federal government trainings.

The move was widely criticized by federal employee groups who said Trump was promoting a misconception of diversity training meant to make workplaces more welcoming for employees of all races.

"Critical race theory is being forced into our children's schools, it's being imposed into workplace trainings, and its being deployed to rip apart friends, neighbors, and families," Trump said in September.

But Peller said critical race theory is too complex for grade school students to understand and that it's being conflated with conversations about diversity and equality. The concept is usually taught in law school or graduate school, he said.

Some of Rufo's critics have accused him of purposely distorting the true nature of critical race theory.

"They are calling anything really having to do with race at all critical race theory," Peller said. "And that's just incorrect."

Kimberlé Crenshaw, a founding critical race theorist and a law professor who teaches at UCLA and Columbia University, said the controversy is not about critical race theory but about America's racial anxiety.

"This is a classic situation where people have an itch to scratch," Crenshaw said. "The itch is this concern about people of color demanding too much. The concern is about the consequences of the reckoning that happened last year to George Floyd. So this reaction is a backlash to the growing conversation about racial inequality."

In March, Rufo tweeted that he and other critical race theory opponents were "steadily driving up negative perceptions" of the concept.

"We will eventually turn it toxic, as we pull all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category," the tweet read.

How is the issue playing out in school districts?

Since Rufo's comments in March, the critical race theory debate has exploded in school districts, leading to protests, riotous school board meetings, school board recall efforts, and educators being pushed out of their jobs.

In June, Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia came under fire after chaos erupted during public comment at a school board meeting over claims that critical race theory was being taught in the classroom.

Parents and community members accused the school district of requiring teachers to take a diversity training that discusses the concept and then teaching it to students.

School officials, however, said critical race theory was not part of their curriculum and that "misconceptions and misinformation" were distorting the equity work being done in the school district.

College professor Julia Holcomb was at the school board meeting and said she was disturbed by the anti-critical race theory crowd. She is convinced it's no mistake it got out of hand.

"We're arguing about this because there are political forces that want us to be arguing about it," Holcomb told CNN.

Loudon is now among several school boards across the country facing recalls from parent and political groups over critical race theory. Other school board recall efforts have been reported in the Mequon-Thiensville School District in Wisconsin and the Litchfield Elementary School District in Arizona.

The backlash from parents has also forced some educators to resign from their jobs, including a Black superintendent in Connecticut who was accused of pushing critical race theory on students after he helped lead efforts to change the racial climate in the district.

And it's not just White conservatives blasting critical race theory.

Harry Jackson was so determined to keep critical race theory out of his children's Virginia school district that he campaigned and became the first Black president-elect of the district's Parent Teacher Association.

"Advocates for critical race theory are even arguing that merit is racist, they argue that math is even racist," Jackson said. "I am worried about the dumbing down of curriculum. I am worried about this forced equality. I don't think it works in other areas of the world. It certainly won't work in the United States."

Critics have launched their own campaigns

The panic over critical race theory teachings has inspired some conservative groups to launch information campaigns and host seminars about the concept.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a non-partisan research institute dedicated to liberty, free enterprise, and personal responsibility, shared a flyer on Twitter in June that listed "buzzworthy" language for parents to look out for to determine whether critical race theory is being taught at their child's school. Some of the terms included equity, social justice, White privilege, Black lives matter and anti-racism. The foundation later deleted the tweet.

The Heritage Foundation released a video titled "The Truth About Critical Race Theory" that called it "blatantly and unapologetically racist."

In Minnesota, Catrin Wigfall, a policy fellow for the Center of the American Experiment, is part of a statewide tour offering anti-critical race theory trainings.

During one training, the audience took photographs of slides and diligent notes during Wigfall's presentation. Attendees also received a brochure with talking points to defend their opposition to critical race theory.

Activist and educator Raj Sethuraju attended the meeting and thought the seminar itself was racist.

"Critical race theory fundamentally asks the question where do our laws come from and how it is informed by our racialized practices," Sethuraju said. "Racist practices. Why are we not questioning that?"

But most attendees, including grandparents and retired teachers, felt the seminar was spot on.

"There are racists in the country who do the wrong things but our country is not racist," said Pat Levander, a retired lawyer. "That's the difference."

Marge Lindberg, a retired teacher, agreed.

"You look under the surface and it really breeds hate more than unity and at a time when our country needs to work on unity," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606870

Reported Deaths: 7720
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1255971793
Ramsey52730908
Dakota47031475
Anoka42978463
Washington27532295
Stearns22611227
St. Louis18181318
Scott17596139
Wright16442151
Olmsted13466102
Sherburne1206595
Carver1070349
Clay827992
Rice8232111
Blue Earth766044
Crow Wing684798
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623352
Otter Tail588287
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476681
Mower475033
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442665
McLeod432961
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389672
Becker388156
Lyon364654
Carlton355557
Freeborn349034
Pine336023
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs312855
Brown308640
Le Sueur298527
Cass287333
Todd286933
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182846
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147028
Sibley147010
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6064
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Tornado Watch issued until 9 PM
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

Aaron's Afternoon Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

District leaders briefed on lead levels in water at RPS buildings

Image

RPS board meeting marked by impassioned comments on Critical Race Theory, masking

Image

kimt--Tue_Jul_13_21_58 - selection

Image

Safe City Nights return

Image

Intense school board meeting

Image

RPS lead test results

Image

Rochester Honkers host Waterloo Bucks

Community Events