Clear

Britney's battle is an enduring consequence of the cruelest celebrity gossip era

Britney's battle is an enduring consequence of the cruelest celebrity gossip era

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It is human nature to gossip, to peer behind the gossamer curtain of secrecy separating the rich and famous from the common and curious. In the early 2000s, that age-old impulse reached a toxic nadir. There, in the corners of an internet that still felt novel and lawless, a new breed of bloggers redefined celebrity gossip and set in motion a ruthless media machine that chewed up and spat out any fresh-faced, high-heeled celebrity in its path.

Now, scrolling back through popular dirt sites like Perez Hilton, Lainey Gossip and TMZ feels very much like looking back on the cringiest years of a digital adolescence. But when they reigned, no young starlet was safe from the constant churn of upskirts, invasive paparazzi shots and humiliating headlines. The coverage was caustic and scalding, and thirsty devotees sipped it all down as loyally as a mid-morning latte.

Much has changed since the early aughts, or at least it's nice to think so. The rise of social media and a socially conscious public have cooled the frenzied paparazzi surge and curbed the worst of the crude headlines. Stars who were once reduced to front page blog chum have found spaces to publicly reflect on their experiences. Perez Hilton and other gossip giants have apologized for the ruthless reputations that made them famous.

The cruel gossip blog era, for all intents and purposes, is over.

But not for Britney Spears.

For more than 10 years, Spears, now 39, has been fighting a conservatorship put in place during a long run of personal setbacks that began in 2007. At that time, celebrity gossip writers were at the height of their influence, and they gleefully documented and detailed every stumble: Britney shaving her head. Britney attacking a paparazzo's car with an umbrella. Britney at custody hearings for her two sons. Britney reemerging at an uncomfortable awards show performance. Britney, at her lowest, for all to see.

In 2008, what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement to help get Spears back on her feet turned into a permanent set of legal restrictions that has influenced Spears' personal and professional life ever since. In the meantime, pop culture has evolved, and so has Spears' career. But overshadowing it all, her legal struggles remain as an enduring consequence of an era when no personal struggle was off limits for the powerful arbiters of the internet.

Through the wringer

In truth, Britney Spears has always been talked about. The icon was only 16 when her school girl skirt and fluffy "...Baby, One More Time" pigtails changed pop culture back in 1998, branding the image as deeply and permanently as Michael Jackson's white glove or a pair of blue suede shoes.

From that moment, she captured a global fascination that has never seemed to abate, even through her troubles.

As it so happened, the worst of those troubles came during an especially fruitful period for burgeoning gossip machines. Her divorce, custody battle, mental health issues, and an involuntary hospitalization episode during which paparazzi jockeyed to get a picture of Spears on a gurney, all happened around 2007 and 2008. At the same time, Lindsay Lohan, another favorite gossip target, was facing myriad legal troubles and court appearances of her own. Interwoven were the exploits of other It-girls like Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera and Tara Reid.

What did these women have in common? They were all young, beautiful, rich, and successful. They had all navigated a lifetime of fame, many making the treacherous transition from child star to young, independent adult.

And in the newly established snark cathedrals of the internet gossip world, they deserved to be taken down a peg.

"We love to watch people rise and then fall, and come back, and then fall again," says Erin Meyers, an associate professor at Oakland University's Department of Communication and Journalism.

"Especially someone like Britney Spears, who had this squeaky-clean, Disney background and then became a teen star."

Out of the woods

The advent of social media helped end the highly influential grip of tabloids and gossip blogs because it allowed celebrities to control their own narratives. With a well-placed tweet or Instagram post, a star could effectively defuse any incendiary blog rant or undercut the value of paparazzi photos, all while building a presence that feels more accessible to fans than even the snarkiest, most well-loved gossip rag.

"Before this time, the best way celebrities were able to speak back about their image was through their professional work," Meyers says. "Spears did this as well. Songs like 'Piece of Me,' and 'I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,' though they weren't written by her, were clearly intended to hit back at criticism and own her narrative."

"But with social media, all of a sudden, celebrities could say exactly what they wanted to people, when they wanted to say it."

The rise of new social norms and the #MeToo movement also had a hand in quashing the currency of cruel celebrity gossip. While blogs gloried in ridiculing Spears during her comeback performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, and rushed to tear apart Jessica Simpson's high-waisted jeans at a 2009 appearance at a chili cook-off, today's young stars are quick to bite back at body shaming. The idea of scrawling derogatory names or crude doodles over the photo of a female celebrity, as Perez Hilton was known for doing, and actually publishing it on any platform, feels unimaginable.

In this new landscape, Paris Hilton, Mischa Barton, Megan Fox and other celebrities popular in the aughts have talked openly about feeling abused and diminished by the toxic celebrity culture of the time.

The question is, when will it be Spears' turn?

Unlike many of her contemporaries, Spears does not have unfettered access to social media, as dictated by the restrictions of her conservatorship. She does not have freedom over her financial or professional choices. Simply put, the measures other women have taken to reclaim their identities after being put through the gossip wringer are not available to her.

Further to go

Spears rarely talks openly about her situation, which is why her comments during a recent court hearing, scathing and clear, were so remarkable. During the hearing, Spears asked to be released from her conservatorship, calling it "abusive."

"I just want my life back," she said.

Among the revelations about her life under the arrangement, she gave a succinct summation of what it is like to live life on two opposite sides of public opinion; to be envied, yet ridiculed. To be idolized, yet torn down.

"I thought people would make fun of me," Spears said, explaining why she was hesitant to speak about the situation in past. "Or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying. She's got everything. She's Britney Spears.''

A week after her testimony, a judge denied Spears' request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her $60 million estate.

Many of Spears' contemporaries have voiced their support, and it's worth noting many of them have weathered their own traumatic seasons in the public eye.

"Free Britney!" Miley Cyrus sang at a Fourth of July Performance.

"Give this woman her life back," Madonna posted on Instagram.

"She deserves her freedom," Paris Hilton said on social media. "I've been saying Free Britney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free."

After years of being haunted by cruel gossip headlines and inescapable images of her lowest moments, Britney Spears is finally making the most important voice in her story heard: Her own.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606870

Reported Deaths: 7720
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1255971793
Ramsey52730908
Dakota47031475
Anoka42978463
Washington27532295
Stearns22611227
St. Louis18181318
Scott17596139
Wright16442151
Olmsted13466102
Sherburne1206595
Carver1070349
Clay827992
Rice8232111
Blue Earth766044
Crow Wing684798
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623352
Otter Tail588287
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476681
Mower475033
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442665
McLeod432961
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389672
Becker388156
Lyon364654
Carlton355557
Freeborn349034
Pine336023
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs312855
Brown308640
Le Sueur298527
Cass287333
Todd286933
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182846
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147028
Sibley147010
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6064
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Severe weather possible across the area today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Afternoon Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

District leaders briefed on lead levels in water at RPS buildings

Image

RPS board meeting marked by impassioned comments on Critical Race Theory, masking

Image

kimt--Tue_Jul_13_21_58 - selection

Image

Safe City Nights return

Image

Intense school board meeting

Image

RPS lead test results

Image

Rochester Honkers host Waterloo Bucks

Image

Record New Businesses Filings in The Past Year

Community Events