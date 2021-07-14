Clear

Restaurants say inflation could force them out of business without federal help

Restaurants say inflation could force them out of business without federal help

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business

Restaurant owners can add the rising cost of food to their growing list of challenges.

Inflation is on the rise throughout the country, and independent restaurant leaders say many of their businesses will soon be forced to permanently shut down unless they receive more federal aid from Congress.

"Every increase in food prices really throws them for a loop," says Erika Polmar, executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a group of more than 100,000 local chefs and restaurant owners that formed last year to advocate for their industry's pandemic-related needs in Washington.

Polmar says Covid lockdowns and an ongoing labor shortage already had local restaurant owners struggling to catch up. For some restaurants, soaring prices could be the final nail in the coffin.

The price of grains was up 93.8% in June when compared to the same period a year ago, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Product Price Index report released Wednesday. Beef and veal prices have surged 41.4% year over year after shooting up 5.6% in May and 10.5% the month prior. Shortening and cooking oil prices were up 34.8% between June 2020 and June 2021.

Gas prices were also up 45.1% last month when compared to the same period a year ago, according to the latest consumer price index report. Polmar says rising fuel prices means it cost more for restaurants to transport food.

"Even things like fuel prices impact everything restaurants do," Polmar said. "It makes reopening and recovering from the pandemic even more challenging."

Eating costs

IRC advisory board member and restaurateur Tyler Akin, owner of "Stock", a pair of southeast Asian restaurant locations in Philadelphia, says rising food prices recently forced him to increase his menu prices by nearly 10%. Akin also owns Le Cavalier, a French restaurant located inside the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware.

"We're eating some of the lost profit and trying to recover some of it by bumping prices up," he told CNN Business. "There's an element of respect for the guests and their longtime loyalty and trying to maintain some viability."

Inflation is just the latest obstacle for Akin, who in November was forced to permanently close Res Ipsa Cafe, a popular local Italian eatery that Philly Mag said was one of the city's best in 2017.

Akin said he was unable to adjust Res Ipsa's relatively small 1,300 square foot space to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

"Our model was just not adaptive to the pandemic environment," he said. "We were just kind of up against the wall and cutting our losses. This has been a historically unprofitable year and a half for restaurants."

Asking for help

Growing inflation is one of the reasons the Independent Restaurant Coalition is calling on federal lawmakers to restore the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which shut down on Wednesday after running out of money.

The Biden administration launched the program in January to give a lifeline to restaurants across the country that were forced by the government to either shut down or limit their operations. The fund provided a total of $28.6 billion in aid to more than 100,000 US restaurants, according to the US Small Business Administration.

But Polmar says many restaurant owners who qualified for aid have been left out in the cold now that the program has depleted its funds.

"Over 283,000 businesses applied for relief," she said. "By no fault of their own, they had to close for the last 15 months. They do not have the resources to survive this."

US Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat who represents a district in Oregon, is one of 181 US House members who support of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act, a measure introduced in June that would allocate an additional $60 billion to the depleted program.

Senate and House Republicans have resisted calls for additional pandemic-related stimulus packages. However, Blumenauer said a bipartisan group of 13 US Senators already supports the Senate's version of the bill and he's confident it will eventually be signed into law.

"There is broad appreciation that the demand is great and this will make a huge difference," Blumenauer told CNN Business. "It's the case of just trying to get it across the finish line."

Without more federal aid, Polmar says the country will face an additional wave of local restaurant closures.

"When restaurants close, you not only impact the people who are employed by them, you impact the farmers, wineries, distilleries, breweries," she said. "The return on investment in supporting restaurants is rather immense."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606870

Reported Deaths: 7720
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1255971793
Ramsey52730908
Dakota47031475
Anoka42978463
Washington27532295
Stearns22611227
St. Louis18181318
Scott17596139
Wright16442151
Olmsted13466102
Sherburne1206595
Carver1070349
Clay827992
Rice8232111
Blue Earth766044
Crow Wing684798
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623352
Otter Tail588287
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476681
Mower475033
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442665
McLeod432961
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389672
Becker388156
Lyon364654
Carlton355557
Freeborn349034
Pine336023
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs312855
Brown308640
Le Sueur298527
Cass287333
Todd286933
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182846
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147028
Sibley147010
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6064
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Severe weather possible across the area today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Afternoon Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

District leaders briefed on lead levels in water at RPS buildings

Image

RPS board meeting marked by impassioned comments on Critical Race Theory, masking

Image

kimt--Tue_Jul_13_21_58 - selection

Image

Safe City Nights return

Image

Intense school board meeting

Image

RPS lead test results

Image

Rochester Honkers host Waterloo Bucks

Image

Record New Businesses Filings in The Past Year

Community Events