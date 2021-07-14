Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Drug overdose deaths in 2020 hit highest number ever recorded, CDC data shows

Drug overdose deaths in 2020 hit highest number ever recorded, CDC data shows

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Drug overdose deaths rose by close to 30% in the United States in 2020, hitting the highest number ever recorded, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.

More than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, according to provisional data released by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. That's a 29.4% increase from the 72,151 deaths projected for 2019.

"Overdose deaths from synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl) and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine also increased in 2020 compared to 2019. Cocaine deaths also increased in 2020, as did deaths from natural and semi-synthetic opioids (such as prescription pain medication)," the NCHS said in a statement.

"This is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, and the largest increase since at least 1999," Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, said in a statement.

"These data are chilling. The COVID-19 pandemic created a devastating collision of health crises in America," added Volkow.

As in recent years, inappropriate use of opioids was behind most of the deaths. The NCHS reported that overdose deaths from opioids rose from 50,963 in 2019 to 69,710 in 2020.

"This has been an incredibly uncertain and stressful time for many people and we are seeing an increase in drug consumption, difficulty in accessing life-saving treatments for substance use disorders, and a tragic rise in overdose deaths," Volkow said.

"As we continue to address both the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, we must prioritize making treatment options more widely available to people with substance use disorders."

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practice at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a former deputy commission at the US Food and Drug Administration, agreed the pandemic made an already serious crisis even worse.

"The pandemic had a lot to do with it," Sharfstein told CNN.

"But as the pandemic recedes, we are still dealing with this overdose crisis."

Overdoses from opioids have been steadily worsening in the US for decades. Some members of Congress have blamed the FDA for approving new synthetic opioids, and makers of some of the drugs -- notably Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma -- have been prosecuted for their role in marketing them.

Last week, members of the Sackler family, who own Purdue, reached a $4.5 billion settlement with 15 states as part of legal actions dissolving the company.

Doctors have also been blamed for overprescribing opioids and addicting people to them in the first place.

Sharfstein said he thinks the FDA could and should do more to control over-prescribing of opioids.

"There are definitely actions that the clinical community can take to reduce the risk of people becoming addicted to opioids," Sharfstein told CNN.

"The FDA oversight of medical and clinical practice is an area the agency acknowledges it needs to improve. The question of whether a particular drug should have been approved or not is fair to ask. But now the emphasis should be on the oversight of prescribing," added Sharfstein.

"If you think about how the country has made progress on Covid since there was a clear national strategy that included goals and good data and evidence for critical projects -- I think that kind of approach is important here. The same kind of urgency and strategy that has been applied to Covid could produce results over time."

Sharfstein was pleased by the announcement Tuesday that President Joe Biden would nominate former West Virginia health commissioner Dr. Rahul Gupta to head the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. If confirmed, Gupta would be the first physician to lead the office.

"Dr, Gupta is experienced at viewing the drug crisis as a health problem. He'll follow the evidence where it takes him," Sharfstein said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606870

Reported Deaths: 7720
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1255971793
Ramsey52730908
Dakota47031475
Anoka42978463
Washington27532295
Stearns22611227
St. Louis18181318
Scott17596139
Wright16442151
Olmsted13466102
Sherburne1206595
Carver1070349
Clay827992
Rice8232111
Blue Earth766044
Crow Wing684798
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623352
Otter Tail588287
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476681
Mower475033
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442665
McLeod432961
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389672
Becker388156
Lyon364654
Carlton355557
Freeborn349034
Pine336023
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs312855
Brown308640
Le Sueur298527
Cass287333
Todd286933
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182846
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147028
Sibley147010
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6064
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Severe weather possible across the area today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

District leaders briefed on lead levels in water at RPS buildings

Image

RPS board meeting marked by impassioned comments on Critical Race Theory, masking

Image

kimt--Tue_Jul_13_21_58 - selection

Image

Safe City Nights return

Image

Intense school board meeting

Image

RPS lead test results

Image

Rochester Honkers host Waterloo Bucks

Image

Record New Businesses Filings in The Past Year

Image

Mayo Civic Center Job Fair

Community Events