5 things to know for July 14: Covid, gun rights, infrastructure, South Africa, Canada

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 6:41 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 6:41 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Over the past 18 months, your spending habits have likely changed. Make sure you know how to prepare so you don't get caught shorthanded when life returns to normal -- costs included.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Children could pay the price when vaccination rates lag, a US vaccine expert says. Young children are not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, Dr. Peter Hotez explained, so they rely on older vaccinated people for protection from the virus. As the return to school approaches, some states are prohibiting public schools from requiring Covid-19 vaccinations or proof of vaccination for students. These efforts have public health officials worried about the limitations they could place on efforts to control the coronavirus and emerging variants. Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Line is suing Florida's surgeon general over a state law barring companies from requiring customers and employees to provide documentation of Covid-19 vaccination status. The cruise line says such a ban will keep it from safely resuming operations.

2. Gun rights

President Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is underscoring deep congressional divides when it comes to gun control. David Chipman has been a career official at ATF for 25 years but also an adviser to a group that advocates for stricter gun laws. That has turned off some moderate Republicans and centrist Democrats and put Chipman's Senate nomination in peril. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers are still trying to broker a deal for a slimmed-down bill to expand background checks for gun sales -- another divisive issue. A federal appeals court also ruled against federal regulations that would ban handgun sales from licensed dealers to anyone under 21, saying they violate the Second Amendment.

3. Infrastructure

Senate Democrats have struck an agreement on a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that includes spending for Biden's sweeping social agenda. This is different from the bipartisan bill that focuses on traditional roads and bridges. Instead, the resolution could lead to Democrats passing reforms to expand the child tax credit, offer paid medical and family leave, change the tax code and potentially even overhaul the immigration system. It's also part of a larger push by Democrats to eventually create and pass their own infrastructure bill that covers more than the bipartisan version. However, the $3.5 trillion price tag could scare away some supporters, so the resolution has a ways to go.

4. South Africa

At least 72 people have been killed in South Africa in violent protests following the imprisonment last week of former President Jacob Zuma. He turned himself in to authorities to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court while denying other high-profile allegations of corruption stemming from his nine years in power. Political unrest among South Africans has been exacerbated by a worsening Covid-19 crisis and an overtaxed health care system. Military and police forces have been deployed to control the violence, which is among the worst South Africa has seen in years.

5. Canada

More than 160 "undocumented and unmarked" graves have been found in British Columbia's Southern Gulf Islands, once home to the Kuper Island Residential School. This marks the latest in a string of grim discoveries made recently at similar sites across Canada. The hundreds of unmarked graves and unclaimed remains have forced Canada to contend with its violent history of residential schools, where countless indigenous people were once forced to attend. In a 1997 documentary, produced with funding from the federal government, survivors of the Kuper Industrial School describe it as "Canada's Alcatraz." In response to the recent discoveries, US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an initiative to investigate the policies and practices behind a similar Native boarding school system in the US.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Have you no shame?"

Biden, addressing Republicans who have endorsed former President Trump's false claims of election fraud. Biden gave a fiery speech yesterday on voting rights, calling out recent state-led voter restriction efforts as an assault on democracy.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$38,255

That was the average price of a new car in May, according to JD Power, up 12% from the same period a year ago. It's not your imagination -- everything, including cars, homes, trips and entertainment, really is getting more expensive.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Is this the worst liquor in the world?

Sweaty socks and metallic pine needles. For many Chicagoans, Malört is a traditional taste. For others, it's, well, a challenge for the palate. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

