Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

'I start to think about all the bad scenarios that can happen': Charles Leclerc on why he is so protective of his brother

'I start to think about all the bad scenarios that can happen': Charles Leclerc on why he is so protective of his brother

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Davies and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Split-second decision making, relentless focus and courage are just some of the attributes any Formula One driver needs.

Charles Leclerc first stepped into a kart when he was four years old, and was hooked by the thrill of speed after he had his first lesson with his godfather and French racing driver Jules Bianchi.

But the financial support required for motorsport racing was an extra barrier, and as the years progressed, his family weren't able to afford the cost of competing. That's when manager Nicolas Todt stepped in, taking on Leclerc in 2012 and paying for his next season.

As Leclerc made his way, Bianchi endured a fatal crash in 2014 at the Japanese GP, spent nine months in a coma, and passed away the following year. Tragically, Leclerc's father died in 2017, two experiences that the F1 star told the Guardian were "incredibly hard," but made him "stronger as a person and as a driver."

A family affair

These days, the 23-year-old driver has a watchful eye on younger brother Arthur Leclerc, an up-and-coming racer three years his junior, who recently joined the Ferrari Driver Academy and clinched his maiden F3 victory at Circuit Paul Ricard.

"I'm just very, very happy to see him doing so, so well," Leclerc tells CNN Sport's Amanda Davies. "I really hope that he will be joining me on the Formula One grid very soon, but it's still a long way to go."

Even though Leclerc celebrates his brother's success, his protective instincts trump his ability to fully embrace his pursuit of the sport.

"I'm 10 times more stressed whenever it's him racing compared to when I am racing, because when I have the helmet on, I don't think about the danger of the sport," he says.

"But whenever I see him from the outside, I start to think about all the bad scenarios that can happen," he adds.

Ultimately, the foundation of their relationship lies off the track. "Whenever he needs help, he knows that I'm here for him and he can call me anytime [...] but most of the time, we are just speaking about our lives, just like normal brothers will do."

Growing up in Monaco

Leclerc was born and raised in Monte Carlo in Monaco, which is known for its cobbled streets, twinkling harbors and shiny white yachts.

He's one of the 10,000 locals in the country, and comes from more humble beginnings than the majority of the population, many of whom are millionaires attracted to the French Riviera city state's tax status.

The racing star isn't jaded by the opulence, instead presenting a sense of gratitude and humility. "From outside, I don't think it gives the same image as the image I have of my own city."

"I have all my friends, all of my family, and there's not all these glamorous parts of it, this party side. Of course, there's also this side of Monaco, but I don't feel it when I'm there, it's more relaxing."

For Leclerc, beneath the gilded veneer lies a rich history of fabled racers and spectacular circuits -- most notably, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Known for its tight and twisty layout, the circuit has been a technically-challenging contest ever since it first appeared on the F1 calendar in 1950. Past victors include legends of the sport such as Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Graham Hill.

Leclerc says his upbringing in Monaco was key to his F1 career because he learned the merit of working hard and respecting others. "These two values are probably the most important."

"Monaco has given me most of the values that I try to share in Formula One. I'm just very, very proud and very happy to be born there."

Learning from fellow athletes

As someone who wants to reach the peak of his sport, Leclerc says he admires fellow athletes who can show their ability to excel, including Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who recently equaled the all-time international goalscoring record at Euro 2020, met Leclerc when he visited Ferrari's famous Maranello headquarters in May.

"He gave us some tips [...] as an athlete. The way he prepares himself, et cetera, which was very, very interesting," Leclerc says.

"Then we had some fun driving some cars. But we didn't talk too much about work, it was more about having fun."

When asked if Ronaldo was unfazed during his ride, Leclerc laughs. "Yeah, well, brave, I wouldn't go that far, but I am sure that he enjoyed it. I think he was quite impressed by how much those cars are going fast."

Nonetheless, he has a deep level of respect for the global icon. "He's a legend of football, but not only (that). I think for every athlete, we are all very impressed by him [...] he's an amazing athlete."

Fighting for the win

Leclerc is cautiously optimistic about his prospects for the rest of the season, recognizing that Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen are the two competitors most in contention for topping the standings in 2021.

"I'm not frustrated, but I want to be back in the fight with the top guys like we were in 2019. So there's a lot of motivation for the whole team because we don't want Ferrari to be fighting for fifth or sixth place," he says.

"But on the other hand, it's very good to finally see a fight between two teams for a world title. I think people are enjoying it."

He's not wrong. Fans and neutrals alike are relishing the battle between the teams, a dynamic Leclerc will no doubt see play out at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone. Taking place on Sunday, July 18, the race is scheduled to be held in front of a capacity crowd.

Having been staged behind closed doors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Leclerc is looking forward to the return of spectators at the event.

"It's amazing to finally see life getting back to normal a little bit. It's been a long time and it's great to feel the passion of the fans," he says.

"I don't know how much will be involved with the fans and how close we will be to them because of the bubble we are in. But we at least feel the support in the grandstand to see them while we are driving feels amazing."

The future of Ferrari

Ferrari recorded its worst season in 40 years in 2020 and the current campaign sees the team fourth in the constructors' championship. Leclerc is sixth in the drivers' championship on 60 points, with teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. on 62 points.

"We are more or less the same age, we have the same interests, we play the same sports," he says. "We are having good moments, but we are also working very well together with the team in hard moments [...] to try and come together."

Leclerc says Ferrari is focused on looking ahead to the 2022 season with the promise of a new car, while still "trying to to work as hard as possible" between races.

The 2022 season sees the introduction of new rules which will "create radically different looking cars, capable of harder, closer racing," according to F1.

"A lot of the guys at home are focusing on the 2022 car, which will be a huge opportunity for us, but which will be very, very important for the years after it, because it's a completely new car," Leclerc says.

"And so there's also part of the team that is still focusing on this year [...] so it's a fine balance.

"It's small steps in the right direction, but it's going in the right direction, which is very, very important."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606870

Reported Deaths: 7720
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1255971793
Ramsey52730908
Dakota47031475
Anoka42978463
Washington27532295
Stearns22611227
St. Louis18181318
Scott17596139
Wright16442151
Olmsted13466102
Sherburne1206595
Carver1070349
Clay827992
Rice8232111
Blue Earth766044
Crow Wing684798
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623352
Otter Tail588287
Benton583798
Goodhue484474
Douglas476681
Mower475033
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti442665
McLeod432961
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389672
Becker388156
Lyon364654
Carlton355557
Freeborn349034
Pine336023
Nicollet332445
Mille Lacs312855
Brown308640
Le Sueur298527
Cass287333
Todd286933
Meeker264544
Waseca239623
Martin235633
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182846
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147028
Sibley147010
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11306
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6064
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Severe weather possible across the area today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

District leaders briefed on lead levels in water at RPS buildings

Image

RPS board meeting marked by impassioned comments on Critical Race Theory, masking

Image

kimt--Tue_Jul_13_21_58 - selection

Image

Safe City Nights return

Image

Intense school board meeting

Image

RPS lead test results

Image

Rochester Honkers host Waterloo Bucks

Image

Record New Businesses Filings in The Past Year

Image

Mayo Civic Center Job Fair

Community Events