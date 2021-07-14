Clear

California will compensate survivors of its forced sterilization program

California will compensate survivors of its forced sterilization program

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 3:11 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 3:11 AM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

California will pay $7.5 million to surviving victims of its forced sterilization program.

Eugenics, or the practice of sterilizing those determined by the state to be "feeble" or "undesirable," began under a law enacted in California around the turn of the 20th century.

An estimated 20,000 residents deemed "unfit to reproduce" are believed to have been sterilized in this practice, according to Unai Montes-Irueste, a spokesman for Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, who penned the new legislation.

"Those most targeted for involuntary sterilization were people of color, people with disabilities and the poorest and most vulnerable communities," according to a 2019 news release from Carrillo's office.

The reparations are part of the state's $100 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week.

Much of California's eugenics program was outlawed in 1979, but laws ending the sterilization of prisoners were not passed until 2014, Montes-Irueste told CNN.

It's unclear exactly how many survivors remain, but hundreds of people are estimated to be eligible for the funding, including some who remain incarcerated.

California led the way in forced sterilizations

Thirty-two states had eugenics programs, but California outpaced them all.

California's movement was so effective that in the 1930s, members of the Nazi party asked California eugenicists for advice on how to run their own sterilization program.

"Germany used California's program as its chief example that this was a working, successful policy," Christina Cogdell, a cultural historian at the University of California-Davis and author of "Eugenic Design," told CNN in 2012.

In the mid-20th century, the country's intellectual elite such as doctors, geneticists and Supreme Court justices supported forced sterilizations.

In other states, the sterilization program would stop and start due to legal challenges, but California's ran strong for more than half a century, Cogdell said.

"If you were deemed worthy of being sterilized by a doctor, there was no board where you could have a hearing to protest," Cogdell said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606484

Reported Deaths: 7717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254901792
Ramsey52686908
Dakota47002475
Anoka42949462
Washington27509295
Stearns22603227
St. Louis18177318
Scott17589139
Wright16432151
Olmsted13449102
Sherburne1205595
Carver1069849
Clay827792
Rice8229111
Blue Earth765144
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago623252
Otter Tail587987
Benton583698
Goodhue484474
Douglas476481
Mower473733
Winona462952
Itasca461866
Isanti442065
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348534
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308640
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264344
Waseca239423
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158310
Faribault156419
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146910
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Severe weather possible across the area today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

District leaders briefed on lead levels in water at RPS buildings

Image

RPS board meeting marked by impassioned comments on Critical Race Theory, masking

Image

kimt--Tue_Jul_13_21_58 - selection

Image

Safe City Nights return

Image

Intense school board meeting

Image

RPS lead test results

Image

Rochester Honkers host Waterloo Bucks

Image

Record New Businesses Filings in The Past Year

Image

Mayo Civic Center Job Fair

Community Events