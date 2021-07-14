Clear

In rural Georgia, a door-to-door push to get neighbors vaccinated against Covid-19

In rural Georgia, a door-to-door push to get neighbors vaccinated against Covid-19

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 2:41 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 2:41 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

If it were the fall, this group of volunteers -- folders in hand, walking shoes on their feet -- would be knocking on doors to get out the vote in rural Cuthbert, Georgia.

As they walked in the hot spring sun this April and May, these four have another mission. They are using their powers of persuasion to get more neighbors to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Excuse me," Joyce Barlow says to Sherod Shingles, a young man who comes out his front door in shorts and a Utah Jazz shirt, a white medical mask on his face. "Have you had your Covid-19 vaccine?"

The volunteers circle around him at a pandemic-safe distance.

"Nah," Shingles says. "I haven't got sick yet either, but you're right, I need to."

Covid-19 has hit Randolph County hard. In the early months of the pandemic, it had the highest Covid-19 case rate in the state.

Randolph is also one of the poorest counties in Georgia, and isolated -- nearly 140 miles south of Atlanta and more than an hour's drive from a major highway. It's the top wheat and sorghum grower in the state, and its county seat, Cuthbert, population about 3,500, is home to the private liberal arts school Andrew College.

Nearly 62% of Randolph County's population is Black, and it sits in the heart of the historic Black Belt, the string of counties in the Deep South that includes some of the poorest and most rural regions of the country, all with large Black communities.

The county's racial demographics alone make residents more susceptible to severe disease from the coronavirus. And according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who live in rural areas face an increased risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19.

But in Randolph County, the vaccination rate is well below the state average -- and Georgia's rate is among the lowest in the country.

That's not just a problem for Randolph County and other rural places where vaccines have been slow to take off. Lagging vaccination rates in rural areas could extend the pandemic for the entire country, according to CDC researchers.

The Biden administration's goal is to give 70% of US adults at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose by July 4, and last week it launched its latest push to draw in the unvaccinated. The federal government is trying to woo people by putting vaccines in community hubs like barber shops; making plans to offer child care; and by organizing rides to vaccination sites. Around the country, incentives are being offered, including beer, guns, scholarships and million dollar prizes.

But the volunteers in Randolph County didn't want to wait for help or incentives. They've been tapping on doors in support of Covid-19 vaccines since March.

'What are you waiting for?'

This group learned their canvassing skills in the political arena. They've volunteered for years with the Randolph County Democratic Committee, which operates a community program, Neighbor 2 Neighbor. Earlier this year, the group wanted to build on momentum from the 2020 election, and launched the program's nonpartisan vaccine effort.

At first, it focused on seniors who didn't have the internet access needed to get vaccine appointments with the county health department. Since then, volunteers have expanded their targets and knocked on hundreds of doors.

Just like when they canvass to get out the vote, the volunteers are prepared with answers to questions.

Some who come to the door say they've heard the Covid-19 vaccines cause infertility. Barlow, a canvasser and nurse, fields that one -- she explains that it doesn't affect fertility, and she can share the research to make it clear.

"Some tell us it's of the devil," Barlow says. With religious objections, canvassers talk about how God inspired scientists to make the vaccines. Sometimes the volunteers attend the same church as the person they're canvassing, and can name fellow church members who've already been vaccinated.

If people say they don't trust government, or vaccines were developed too quickly, "we listen to people's concerns and then try to help educate them and give them food for thought," Barlow said. "If they still say that they want to wait and see, I listen, but it's kind of baffling, because I always ask, 'What are you waiting for? To see how well things are going to go? We already know that. They go well when people are protected.' "

Not all residents in rural Randolph County are hesitant to get vaccinated.

While many vaccine appointments are available online, about a third of residents in Randolph County don't have home internet, according to Census figures.

The median household income here is half the amount of Georgia's, with a third of the county below the poverty line. Some may not realize Covid-19 vaccines are free and insurance isn't required, and it can be hard to get time off from work or secure child care.

Randolph County has the highest percentage of households in the state without access to a vehicle -- almost 20% -- according to Census estimates analyzed by the CDC. That can make it hard to get to an appointment.

To take on issues of access, the Neighbor 2 Neighbor volunteers organized their own Covid-19 vaccine clinic for April and May with the help of a local doctor.

When deciding where to put the clinic, they chose a central, walkable location and provided transportation, if needed. They signed people up for the clinic as they knocked on doors -- no internet required.

"We do this for each other because otherwise, the county just doesn't have the manpower to vaccinate residents quickly here," said Bobby Jenkins Jr., a vaccine canvasser and chair of the local Democratic Committee. "We don't want to let anything stand in the way of getting people protected."

Canvasser Sandra Willis poses a question to Shingles, the man who answered the door one day this spring: "Sherod, why haven't you gotten your vaccine yet?"

Shingles says he simply hasn't gotten around to getting vaccinated. Still standing in his front yard, the group makes a plan.

"We'll be calling you on Saturday to make sure you can come to our clinic that day," Willis tells Shingles, knowing from experience that effective persuasion often requires follow-up.

"Sherod, you're going to be the first one I give the vaccine to," Barlow, the nurse, teased, saying, "Looking at your shoulders, it will be real easy."

Making a way out of no way

It seems everyone in Randolph County has a story of someone who died or was seriously ill from Covid-19.

One of the canvassers, Willis, says her brother caught Covid-19 at a nursing home that lost many residents. He pulled through, but Willis also lost one of her best friends and a pastor she knew. They were two among hundreds of cases in the region connected to a couple large funerals that became superspreader events in February 2020. With area hospitals overwhelmed at the time, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sent the National Guard to help.

The volunteers have a sense of urgency around vaccination against Covid-19: If people in Randolph County do get seriously ill, finding care is difficult.

In October, the county's only hospital closed. It had struggled financially for years, but the pandemic put "the nail in the coffin," hospital CEO Kim Gilman said.

The county has only one ambulance to cover 431 square miles. The nearest hospital now is a 45-minute drive, and to get to the nearest ER, these Georgia residents have to go to Alabama.

At the closing ceremony for the hospital in October, a minister said they have to push forward and "make a way out of no way."

So for these volunteers, their way is organizing their own vaccine clinic and spreading the word door to door.

Out canvassing the unvaccinated one day this spring, the group leaves a flier at a house with a handwritten sign that says, "Because of the coronavirus NO visitors until further notice. THANKS!!!"

But from next door, Tiffany Barnes pokes her head out to see what's going on.

"How y'all doing?" Barnes asks, a shaking chihuahua named Cisco tucked under her arm.

Barlow waves a flier at Barnes. "We are canvassing to make sure people know about our vaccine clinic. Do you have yours?" Barlow asks.

Barnes has not. She signs up immediately, promising to bring her mother, too.

"We will happily take care of you both," Barlow tells her. "You can bring Cisco too. We can't vaccinate him, but he'd be great company."

As they take down her information. Barnes thanks them for their efforts.

"It's a real blessing that you are actually going around door-to-door, getting people to sign up," Barnes says.

"That's what this is all about. Neighbor to neighbor. As soon as we get herd, or community immunity for all our neighbors, then it will be safe for all of us to go out. I know everybody's been cooped up," Barlow tells her. "We want to get everyone protected. We are, after all, our brother's and sister's keepers."

At the clinic that Saturday, the volunteers were able to vaccinate 80 people with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine -- including those they met going door to door.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606484

Reported Deaths: 7717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254901792
Ramsey52686908
Dakota47002475
Anoka42949462
Washington27509295
Stearns22603227
St. Louis18177318
Scott17589139
Wright16432151
Olmsted13449102
Sherburne1205595
Carver1069849
Clay827792
Rice8229111
Blue Earth765144
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago623252
Otter Tail587987
Benton583698
Goodhue484474
Douglas476481
Mower473733
Winona462952
Itasca461866
Isanti442065
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348534
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308640
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264344
Waseca239423
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158310
Faribault156419
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146910
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Severe weather possible across the area today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

District leaders briefed on lead levels in water at RPS buildings

Image

RPS board meeting marked by impassioned comments on Critical Race Theory, masking

Image

kimt--Tue_Jul_13_21_58 - selection

Image

Safe City Nights return

Image

Intense school board meeting

Image

RPS lead test results

Image

Rochester Honkers host Waterloo Bucks

Image

Record New Businesses Filings in The Past Year

Image

Mayo Civic Center Job Fair

Community Events