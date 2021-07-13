Clear

Everything's expensive. Don't panic

Everything's expensive. Don't panic

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 10:41 PM
Posted By: By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.

Today in business news: Prices are surging; Wall Street banks are minting money; and Coke Zero has a new look and taste. Let's get into it.

EVERYTHING'S EXPENSIVE

Are you tired of hearing about inflation? I know, it's a huge bummer, but we just got a new report and it is a doozy.

THE NEWS

Over the past 12 months, prices have skyrocketed at their fastest pace in 13 years. The consumer price index, the main way we measure inflation in America, was up 5.4% annually in June.

That's probably not a shock to anyone who's tried to book a flight, rent a car or fill their gas tank lately.

Much of that spike in prices is because of gasoline, the cost of which, in case anyone forgot, was tamped down by the pandemic last summer. Gas prices rose 45.1% from raging-pandemic June 2020 to far-less-raging pandemic June 2021.

Other factors driving inflation:

  • Food: The cost of dining out is up 4.2% from a year ago — in part because restaurants are having trouble hiring, leading to higher wages for staff. That cost then gets passed on to customers.

  • Used cars: Record prices for used cars accounted for more than a third of the overall rise in prices. Used car prices were up 10.5% in June — the largest one-month jump in records that go back nearly 70 years, and a stunning 45.2% over the last 12 months.

  • New cars: Prices are also up 5.3% over the last year, also hitting record highs. The average cost of a new car is about $41,000, while a used car is about $26,500, according to Edmunds, a go-to resource for car information.

TO PANIC, OR NOT TO PANIC?

Definitely don't panic. Although prolonged inflation is bad, the Fed and many economists believe these surges will be temporary (though what they mean by "temporary" isn't always clear). We're now correcting for the lost summer of 2020, in a sense — year-over-year headline numbers are going to look (and feel) dire when you're coming out of a deep recession.

Take travel: Airfares are up nearly 25% over the last 12 months, while hotel and motel prices rose 15%. But both are still below where they stood in June of 2019, before the pandemic.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

155%

Wall Street banks are straight-up minting money. JPMorgan Chase, America's largest lender, hauled in $11.9 billion in profit during the second quarter, up 155% from the same period last year. Fellow Very Large Bank Goldman Sachs, aka the Vampire Squid of Wall Street, also reported better-than-expected earnings Tuesday, with net profit of nearly $5.5 billion.

NEW COKE ZERO

Coca-Cola is changing its Coke Zero recipe. Cue outrage brigade.

Coke says it's making Coke Zero, which the company (and no one else) calls "Coca-Cola Zero Sugar," taste more like regular, full-calorie Coke. Honestly, I have no idea why anyone would want that when the objectively superior beverage, Diet Coke, remains, like, widely available.

Here's the company's reasoning: Coke Zero, despite its small, curiously devout fan base, represents a pretty tiny slice of the overall brand. And Coke's been ruthlessly slimming down its profile over the past year or so, discontinuing some 200 underperforming drinks (RIP Tab, Zico, Odwalla, et al).

The new version, with a redesigned red can, has already been rolled out in some international markets. The reaction so far has been a little, um, flat.

"The new recipe is shocking. I won't be buying another can until you fix your mistake and bring back the old flavour," wrote one Twitter reviewer. Another's succinct review: "The new taste is so bad."

Seems like someone should remind Coke of "New Coke," the 1985 recipe-change debacle that was such a flop it's become a textbook cautionary tale of messing with a good thing.

As for the new Coke Zero, my colleague Danielle Wiener-Bronner bravely sampled the two versions side by side. Her review: Eh, they taste pretty much the same, the new one slightly sweeter and fuller.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We're very proud of our tuna, so I think that's really the end of the story."

There was a rather fishy report going around a few weeks ago about the main ingredient in Subway's tuna salad (spoiler alert: it's tuna). And in an interview with CNN's Julia Chatterly, CEO John Chidsey sought to underscore the point, noting that although the sandwich chain has revamped almost its entire menu — "we worked on turkey, we worked on ham..." — the one thing they didn't touch was the tuna. (I guess that report was just a tall tail? Well, consider me schooled -- these tuna facts are now perfectly seared into my memory. Hey, these puns are on a roll ... OK, OK ... Fin.)

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON

  • REvil, the ransomware gang that attacked meat supplier JBS Foods this spring and a major IT software vendor this month, has mysteriously vanished from the internet, according to cybersecurity experts tracking the group.

Enjoying Nightcap? Sign up here and you'll get all of this, plus some funny stuff we liked on the internet, in your inbox every night. (OK, most nights — we believe in a four-day week around here.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606484

Reported Deaths: 7717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254901792
Ramsey52686908
Dakota47002475
Anoka42949462
Washington27509295
Stearns22603227
St. Louis18177318
Scott17589139
Wright16432151
Olmsted13449102
Sherburne1205595
Carver1069849
Clay827792
Rice8229111
Blue Earth765144
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago623252
Otter Tail587987
Benton583698
Goodhue484474
Douglas476481
Mower473733
Winona462952
Itasca461866
Isanti442065
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348534
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308640
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264344
Waseca239423
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158310
Faribault156419
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146910
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Severe weather possible across the area today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/14/21)

Image

District leaders briefed on lead levels in water at RPS buildings

Image

RPS board meeting marked by impassioned comments on Critical Race Theory, masking

Image

kimt--Tue_Jul_13_21_58 - selection

Image

Safe City Nights return

Image

Intense school board meeting

Image

RPS lead test results

Image

Rochester Honkers host Waterloo Bucks

Image

Record New Businesses Filings in The Past Year

Image

Mayo Civic Center Job Fair

Community Events