Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

September 19, 2021 - The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place with Cedric the Entertainer as host.

September 20, 2020 - The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with Jimmy Kimmel as host. The awards are presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facts

Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife's image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to "Emmy."

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children's show, "Judy Splinters."

Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are tied for the most Emmys ever by a performer (8). Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2020.

"The Handmaid's Tale," which premiered on Hulu in 2017, was the first online streaming service series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama.

In 2018, the Amazon Prime Video series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won an Emmy for outstanding comedy. It was the first time a streaming network show won the comedy award.

2021 Nominees (in selected categories)

Outstanding comedy series:
"Black-ish"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"Hacks"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Pen15"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso'

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Aidy Bryany, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"

Outstanding drama series:
"The Boys"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"

"This Is Us"

Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Complete list of 2021 nominees.

2020 Winners (in selected categories)

Outstanding comedy series:
"Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding drama series:
"Succession"

Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Complete list of 2020 winners.

