Clear

Tennis great Roger Federer pulls out of Olympics, citing knee injury

Tennis great Roger Federer pulls out of Olympics, citing knee injury

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: By Kevin Dotson, CNN

Roger Federer, the four-time Olympian and all-time great tennis champion, announced Tuesday that he would not represent Switzerland in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, saying that a recent setback with his knee forced the decision.

The 39-year-old underwent two knee operations in 2020.

"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland," Federer wrote in a statement. "I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer."

Federer, a 20-time grand slam champion, competed in each Olympics between 2000 and 2012, winning men's doubles gold in Beijing in 2008 and men's singles silver in London in 2012. He missed the 2016 Olympics due to a knee injury.

He most recently played at Wimbledon where he was knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinals. He last won a grand slam tournament in January 2018 at the Australian Open.

Federer joins a growing list of players who are forgoing the chance for Olympic gold this summer for a variety of reasons.

Previously, fellow 20-time slam winner Rafael Nadal, along with Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep, Nick Kyrgios, Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov have all announced their intention to skip the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to begin July 23 under significant restrictions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606484

Reported Deaths: 7717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254901792
Ramsey52686908
Dakota47002475
Anoka42949462
Washington27509295
Stearns22603227
St. Louis18177318
Scott17589139
Wright16432151
Olmsted13449102
Sherburne1205595
Carver1069849
Clay827792
Rice8229111
Blue Earth765144
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago623252
Otter Tail587987
Benton583698
Goodhue484474
Douglas476481
Mower473733
Winona462952
Itasca461866
Isanti442065
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348534
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308640
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264344
Waseca239423
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158310
Faribault156419
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146910
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Severe weather possible on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/13/21)

Image

Rochester City Council to consider shortening length of seasonal parking restrictions

Image

Red Wing Trap team looks forward to the future

Image

Newman Catholic softball

Image

Seasonal parking changes

Image

Driverless shuttles coming to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Activating Mayo Park

Image

Delta Variant Surges

Image

Cerro Gordo County changes mental health region

Community Events