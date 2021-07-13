Clear

Boeing discloses a new problem with the 787 Dreamliner

Boeing discloses a new problem with the 787 Dreamliner

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Even when Boeing has its best month in years, it has problems.

Boeing on Tuesday disclosed a new issue with the 787 Dreamliner widebody jet, which has been dogged with problems since August. The company said some of the planes' fuselage was not joined together to meet precise standards and there are questions about the verification process to make sure they meet the standards.

The locations where parts of the plane are joined must meet precise standards down to a small fraction of an inch. There are questions about the inspection process used to check that work.

The company said it has been working with the FAA on the problem and identified a way to fix the 787s that haven't yet been delivered to customers. Boeing said 787 planes already in service do not need to be grounded.

The FAA agreed, saying it is aware of a manufacturing quality issue, and it "poses no immediate threat to flight safety."

"Based on data, the FAA will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service," the FAA said in a statement.

Boeing will fix the undelivered planes and inspect them before delivery. The company said that process would take a few weeks.

"We will continue to take the necessary time to ensure Boeing airplanes meet the highest quality prior to delivery," the company said in a statement.

The company has about 100 undelivered Dreamliners. In April it said it expected to deliver a majority of those jets during 2021. However, Boeing said Tuesday it won't hit that target because of the 787's problems.

The company temporarily halted deliveries of the 787 last August and recommended a handful be temporarily grounded for inspections. Those planes have since been returned to service. Boeing also resumed deliveries of the planes in March.

Strong orders and deliveries

The news overshadowed very strong orders and delivery numbers over the past month.

The embattled aircraft maker reported Tuesday that June was its best month for new orders since 2018, thanks to an order for 200 737 Max jets placed by United Airlines during the month. And it reported the best month for deliveries since March 2019, when a fatal crash of the 737 Max led to the 20-month grounding of that jet and a halt of deliveries.

Boeing said it delivered 45 jets last month. That's important for the company's finances, because it gets most of the cash from the sale of a plane at the time of delivery. It delivered 33 737 Max jets, 2 military versions of the 737 and 10 widebody jets. But only one was a 787, to Turkish Airlines. Most of the rest of the widebodies were either freighter aircraft or military jets, an indication of the weakness in the widebody part of the market.

United's big 737 Max order was an important vote of confidence for the plane, and the expected recovery in demand for air travel. But those orders were the only passenger jet orders Boeing booked in the June. The other 19 planes ordered were freigthers being purchased by FedEx.

Ongoing problems

But the delayed deliveries and the slower-than-expected production for the 787 announced Tuesday will be costly to the company, which posted nearly $20 billion in core operating losses over the last eight quarters.

Boeing is finally forecast to report a profit in the just-completed second quarter. While it may still be able to return to profitability, Tuesday's news makes clear the quality problems that have dogged it since the grounding of the 737 Max are continuing. Shares of Boeing fell 2% in premarket trading on the news.

The Dreamliner is a leading aircraft in the widebody portion of the aircraft market, in which Boeing dominates rival Airbus. Made of composite material that weighs less than aluminum, the jet is extremely fuel-efficient. While it was briefly grounded in 2013 following some fires in its lithium battery, the plane has had few known problems since then.

The plane is used primarily on longer international routes — which have been severely curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Airline and Boeing executives have said international air travel is expected to be the last part of the air travel industry to fully recover.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606484

Reported Deaths: 7717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254901792
Ramsey52686908
Dakota47002475
Anoka42949462
Washington27509295
Stearns22603227
St. Louis18177318
Scott17589139
Wright16432151
Olmsted13449102
Sherburne1205595
Carver1069849
Clay827792
Rice8229111
Blue Earth765144
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago623252
Otter Tail587987
Benton583698
Goodhue484474
Douglas476481
Mower473733
Winona462952
Itasca461866
Isanti442065
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348534
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308640
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264344
Waseca239423
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158310
Faribault156419
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146910
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Storm chances increasing for mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/13/21)

Image

Rochester City Council to consider shortening length of seasonal parking restrictions

Image

Red Wing Trap team looks forward to the future

Image

Newman Catholic softball

Image

Seasonal parking changes

Image

Driverless shuttles coming to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Activating Mayo Park

Image

Delta Variant Surges

Image

Cerro Gordo County changes mental health region

Community Events