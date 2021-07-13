Clear

The city that keeps changing America

The city that keeps changing America

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 6:11 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 6:11 AM
Posted By: By Richard Quest and Joe Minihane

Atlanta is a city that has been forged on the anvil of strife, that's risen from the embers of the Civil War.

It is a city with traditions both genteel and gritty, a place that is rising up out of its past to bring out the best of human endeavor. It is the quintessential Southern American city.

Some might even call it the capital of the South, although plenty of Southerners from elsewhere would argue that point. There's no denying, however, its place at the heart of the American story. Diverse and determined, Atlanta demands to be explored and understood on its own terms.

To get a sense of its historic importance, it pays to start at the Atlanta History Center, home to one of America's most fascinating artworks: the Atlanta cyclorama.

This epic painting, created by 17 German artists in Milwaukee in 1886, depicts the Battle of Atlanta, a pivotal moment in the war between the North and South. Forty-nine feet tall, weighing in at 10,000 pounds and longer than a football field, it's the 19th-century equivalent of an IMAX cinema and no less dramatic.

Painted to create the illusion of being never ending, it's an immersive experience, putting the viewer right in the middle of the battlefield.

"The artists did a good job of simulating scale and fooling the eye, making you think that there's more going on than there actually is," says Gordon Jones, a Civil War expert who has spent his life studying the cyclorama. He points towards the realistic rendering of General Sherman, his likeness copied from a photograph of him on his horse, Duke.

Jones explains that when it was first painted in Milwaukee, the Atlanta cyclorama was designed to depict the Union's victory over the Confederacy. However, when it came to Atlanta, it was recast as showcasing "the only Southern victory ever painted." That despite the North winning the bloody battle when it took place in July 1864.

The cyclorama offers visitors to Atlanta the chance to understand how the Civil War figures into the city's history, more than 150 years on.

"The Civil War is really part of the DNA of not only Atlanta, but all of the South," says Jones. "It happened here on our soil, in the backyards of everybody who's living here now. But it's also super important because it defines the history of the United States from this point forward, particularly when it comes to matters of race, politics, economics, social justice."

The fight for racial justice

Looking across Atlanta, seeing where that battle was fought, it's impossible not to sense the importance of the Civil War here. Its consequences can still be felt now and were especially resonant during the 1950s and 1960s, as the Civil Rights movement grew and spread across the entire country, in response to the oppression that remained despite the abolition of slavery some 100 years before.

By the middle of the 20th century there were two Atlantas, one black, one white. It was in the former where the driving force for change in America came from.

Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta on January 15, 1929. And whatever national or global influence and change he was able to effect, it was based on the values that he learned in this city.

Xernona Clayton was part of the movement that King led from Ebenezer Baptist Church. She first walked into that hallowed place in 1965 and became close with the man himself, seeing firsthand the change he was trying to enact as well as experiencing the prejudice that was the catalyst for much-needed change.

"Black people had restrictions and I ran into it every place I went," she says. "Ran into it. And it just hits you. Not in the face, but in the gut, because you know you're not responsible for what you look like. I don't want to be judged by what I look like."

Clayton was close with King's wife Coretta, even helping her choose her mourning outfit for MLK's funeral. But beyond her relationship with the Kings, Clayton was and is a pioneer in her own right. She helped to desegregate Atlanta's hospitals and in 1967 became the first black woman to host a prime time talk show in the South.

At 90 years old, the fire within her still burns.

"The hospital needed to be changed. I helped to change the philosophy of the hospitals. I've done a lot of things to help make that change," she says. "But I was working with a man who said; 'Do what you can. All the time. Change a man's heart and you can regulate his behavior.' That's what I heard Martin Luther King say all the time."

She managed to do just that with Calvin Craig, a Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan with whom she formed an unlikely friendship in 1967, before he denounced the organization. He said it was his conversations with Clayton that brought about his change of heart.

Today, Clayton is an Atlanta icon, with strangers coming up to her in the street to thank her for her years of work.

A city that loves to eat

Atlanta is a city where history is inescapable, whether it's the battles of the Civil War or the ongoing fights for racial justice and equality. And that proximity to its traditions extends to its food too.

Mary Mac's Tea Room is the place to be for the city's finest Southern fried chicken. The name is a misnomer. When Mary Mackenzie opened it in 1945, women were not allowed to own restaurants so she skirted that rule by billing it as a tea room. However, the iced tea she served came with a side of Atlanta's best fried chicken.

Jeff Thomas and Ronnie Holt are two chefs skilled in creating this most quintessential of Southern dishes. And Thomas has the key to ensuring perfect chicken every time.

"The secret is having a love and a passion for cooking," he says as he gets to work. "I watched my mom cook all the time. One thing that she'd always do when she cooked, she'd always hum and sing. I asked her, 'Why you always do that?' And she was like, 'Cooking has to come from your heart, from your soul. If the soul is happy, then you'll taste it in your food. You can't come to the table with a mean soul.'"

Ronnie explains that it's all about keeping things simple, rolling chicken in batter after it's been seasoned with plenty of salt and pepper, before dropping it into the fryer. The results are, unsurprisingly, spectacular.

To wash down these Southern delights, another Atlanta staple is required: Coca-Cola. No corporation has helped define the city like its biggest export.

According to company legend the secret syrup was invented in 1886 by a local pharmacist, who paired it with carbonated water. It was then sold as a "brain tonic" to "relieve exhaustion."

Visitors can head to the World of Coca-Cola, where they can try localized takes on the all-conquering beverage, as well as see how Coke went from "tonic" to iconic brand.

Everybody's welcome

Fortunately for those looking to work off all that delicious Southern cooking, Atlanta is a city that loves to spend time on the move. Those coming to Atlanta for the first time often call it a city in the middle of a forest. The sheer amount of greenery, especially during spring and summer, is breathtaking.

Piedmont Park is a mecca for runners and cyclists, but it's not just outdoor activities that are booming. One in particular has true devotees and a thriving culture in this corner of the South: roller skating.

"People have all kinds of ideas about what they think Atlanta is or what it isn't, but I just see people having fun," says Brandon Butler, executive director of culture site Butter.ATL, looking out over the landmark Cascade Skating Rink. Butler is a keen skater and it shows.

"The beautiful thing about this is, you don't know what these people do," he says. "Some of these folks could be doctors, lawyers, surgeons. They could be trash people, garbage men. They could be waiters, but they're all just coming together and just having a good time. Everybody's equal because they're all on skates. To me, this is just what Atlanta is. It's just people coming together and just bobbing and having a good time in some really interesting places."

For veterinarian and skate instructor Latoya McNabb, enjoyment is key. "It's about a vibe," she says. "So you just come in here, you vibe out, you have a good time. That's what it's about in Atlanta. That's why everybody comes here, because the energy is just on 1,000. It's never a dull moment. You're always going to see somebody doing something that's a wow factor."

For both McNabb and Butler, skating is about community too. While plenty of skaters show off their skills, newcomers are not only welcomed, but helped by the regulars to stay on their feet and have a good time.

This sums up modern-day Atlanta, a place that, as the 1960s slogan goes, is "too busy to hate." Much has happened here over the past 150 years. On the one hand, it's steeped in Southern traditions, whilst on the other, it is a place at the forefront of change and progress. And progress is unquestionably a word that helps define Atlanta today.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606484

Reported Deaths: 7717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254901792
Ramsey52686908
Dakota47002475
Anoka42949462
Washington27509295
Stearns22603227
St. Louis18177318
Scott17589139
Wright16432151
Olmsted13449102
Sherburne1205595
Carver1069849
Clay827792
Rice8229111
Blue Earth765144
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago623252
Otter Tail587987
Benton583698
Goodhue484474
Douglas476481
Mower473733
Winona462952
Itasca461866
Isanti442065
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348534
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308640
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264344
Waseca239423
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158310
Faribault156419
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146910
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Storm chances increasing for mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/13/21)

Image

Rochester City Council to consider shortening length of seasonal parking restrictions

Image

Red Wing Trap team looks forward to the future

Image

Newman Catholic softball

Image

Seasonal parking changes

Image

Driverless shuttles coming to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Activating Mayo Park

Image

Delta Variant Surges

Image

Cerro Gordo County changes mental health region

Community Events