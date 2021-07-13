Clear

The high-flying world of the pilots of Instagram

The high-flying world of the pilots of Instagram

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

Search the hashtag "pilots of Instagram" and you'll be greeted by an endless amount of images of pilots in uniform posing it up.

Pilots are hugely popular on the social media platform, with some garnering more followers than Hollywood stars.

One of the most famous is Patrick Biedenkapp, or PilotPatrick, who has nearly 800,000 followers. PilotAmireh, Anas Amireh, isn't far behind, with just under half a million.

In fact, Amireh, who also has a popular YouTube channel, says he often gets recognized by his followers while he's flying, or even when he's on vacation.

"Almost every country I go to, there are people who know who I am," he tells CNN Travel. "My followers come and want to take photos, which is really cool and I share stories with them.

"When I was in New York, I went to Times Square and after five minutes a guy came up to me and was like 'Hey Pilot Amireh.' The world is so small."

But why are Instagram users so captivated by pilots?

Uncharted territory

Pilot Raymon Cohen, who flies private jets and has over 80,000 Instagram followers, believes it's due to the inaccessibility of the cockpit, adding that there's been a definite shift since changes were made to the security of cockpits after 9/11.

"People are not welcome in the cockpit anymore, so it's like a big secret," says Cohen, whose Instagram handle is PilotRaymon. "Now this [following pilots on Instagram] is one of the only ways people can see what's happening."

Far from just admiring eye-catching images on their feeds, many of the users who follow pilot Instagrammers are looking for specific information related to aviation, from how to become a pilot, to questions related to safety, as well as airplane turbulence.

Cohen and fellow pilot Instagrammers are often contacted by young people keen to pursue a career in aviation but concerned about flight school fees, which can run up to at least $80,000 for those with no previous flying experience.

Michelle Gooris, whose account Dutch Pilot Girl has drawn around 267,000 followers, is acutely aware that many of her followers are looking for advice about aviation, and tries to make her posts as informative as possible.

"I'm more focused on providing information and shedding light on the aviation industry," says Gooris, pictured above while in the cockpit. "I think that my audience prefers this."

Gooris notes that the majority of her followers are male.

"I think it's because most pilots are still male. Only a slight percentage of women want to do this job, or think that they can do this job."

A 2019 survey conducted by the Red C on behalf of Aer Lingus polled 500 adults aged 18 to 30 and found that twice as many of the males had considered a career as a pilot.

"I've found that people are still often genuinely surprised when they see a female pilot," says pilot and Instagrammer Maria Fagerstrom, also know as Maria the Pilot.

"But that's only because we are a minority in the industry. Of all the pilots out there, 95% of them are male, and I'd would love to see that female ratio increase.

"I will continue to spread any message that brings people attention to that, because I think by regularly promoting flying as a career option to young girls we can close the gender gap -- together."

Strict guidelines

Like Gooris, Fagerstrom puts a lot of thought into how her posts come across and would never want to give followers the wrong impression about how pilots spend their days.

"I always try my best to post content that I would personally find valuable, and that I'd engage with myself," adds Fagerstrom, who has been flying commercially since 2015.

"Either it's informative, like a quick fun fact, or it could be a self-improvement tip. It could also be something fun, light and easily absorbed."

But managing a popular social media platform that focuses on the "pilot life" isn't as simple as just taking pictures between flights and hitting the "share" button.

Pilots have to be extremely careful about what they post online as airlines tend to have very strict social media guidelines.

Each airline has different rules. For instance, some allow pilots to take photos during the cruise part of the flight, while others insist on no photography at all.

"As long as people follow those rules, there shouldn't be a problem," says Gooris.

The consequences of breaching guidelines were laid bare when a Chinese pilot was grounded soon after a photo of a woman sitting in an airplane cockpit emerged on social media in 2019.

While the image was not uploaded by the pilot, the woman shared it on Chinese social network Weibo, along with the caption, "[I am] super thankful to the pilot! I am really so excited."

The incident sparked fury and ultimately led to the unnamed pilot being suspended from flying duties "for life" as a consequence of violating civil aviation rules.

Although Cohen, who is from the Netherlands, doesn't work for a commercial airline, he's still subject to a high level of social media scrutiny and avoids posting anything that could create problems.

"If I'm not sure about posting something, I just delete it," he says. "I think if I'm already having doubts [before posting], then surely I shouldn't post it. Besides, I have so many nice pictures. It's OK if I delete a few."

But in an ever competitive social media landscape, are they ever tempted to post something risque in order to outdo other accounts?

"No one wants to risk their main job for something they do on the side," adds Gooris, who is also the author of the ebook "Become An Airline Pilot."

While different airlines have different policies, the majority ask that pilots avoid referencing the airline they work for on their accounts.

However, some give a select few pilots permission to do so.

Amireh, from Jordan, previously found himself in this position, but admits it caused issues with some of his colleagues.

"Nobody's allowed to take pictures," he says. "They [the airline] have very strict rules. We have [around] 40,000 employees and just a few guys are allowed to do this. So you can imagine how many eyes were on me."

While he was grateful to be selected, Amireh says he'd avoid aligning himself with a particular airline in the future.

"When I was not using the airline logo, I had less trouble," he admits. "I think it's way better to stay with your identity [on Instagram] as a pilot without linking yourself to an airline long term."

Authenticity factor

Authenticity is also a major factor when it comes to keeping people engaged and ensuring a level of trust between users and the pilots they follow.

In 2017, Instagram user PilotGanso came under fire due to some outlandish images on his feed, including one that showed him leaning out of an airplane window while flying.

After many of his followers pointed out that the image had clearly been altered, the Brazilian pilot began specifying which of his photos had been manipulated.

"Photoshop mode ON," he wrote below a photo that had aroused suspicion, while adding, "I have to let you know that photo is fake guys, just in case," to a separate image.

Although maintaining a popular social media account while having such a demanding job may seem like a challenge, Gooris says she finds it quite easy to separate the two.

"When I'm working, I forget that I have an Instagram account and a YouTube channel. I barely talk about it unless people specifically ask me about it. The influencer stuff is something I do on my off days.''

However, Fagerstrom, who has around 524,000 followers, admits that she finds it hard to switch off and feels as though she has to constantly post content in order to keep users interested.

"The downside of being an Instagrammer is that it's difficult to take a break from from it, especially if you've built your small business around yourself," she says via email.

"Because of the algorithm, it's damaging if you're not present every day and being consistent in your postings online, even on the days you're not really up for it.

"It creates a feeling that you're never good enough, never productive enough, and never creative enough."

While pilot Instagrammers are still among the most-followed people on Instagram, Cohen says he's noticed there was slightly less engagement on his page at the beginning of the pandemic, but puts this down to the fact he wasn't flying as much rather than a lack of interest.

"I had less pictures of flying. And the main reason people follow me is because I'm a pilot, not because they want to see pictures of me in my garden in shorts or at a barbecue.

"So I saw that it stagnated a little bit. It goes up and down."

A number of pilots, including Amireh, have been made redundant from airlines during the Covid-19 pandemic, while others have seen their schedules scaled back considerably.

Cohen says that young people constantly ask him whether they should go to flight school within the next year or so given the impact coronavirus has had on the aviation industry, and he tries to answer as honestly as possible.

"I tell them I don't think it's the best time to start aviation training right now." he admits. "But maybe in about two, three years, it will be better."

Gooris has also found herself in this position, and finds it tricky to be truthful without discouraging her followers from pursuing their aviation dreams.

"When people ask me directly if now is a good time to go to flight school or become a pilot, I tell them that sooner or later, people will travel again, people and airlines will need pilots again," she says.

"But as long as pilots are paying to get a job, it's better to wait for the economic situation to improve. One day traveling will be the same as it was before in 2019, before everything [the pandemic] started."

"But you don't want to be sitting at home, paying off your bills and not flying. Because that's going to be very expensive.

"I believe people should follow their dreams but proper timing is an important aspect when it comes to achieving those goals."

Friendly rivalry?

The number of pilots with popular Instagram accounts has grown considerably over the years, and some are much bigger than others.

Amireh points out that social media has proved to be so lucrative for some pilots that they can probably afford to ditch flying planes and live off the income generated from their platforms.

"Some pilots make a lot of money because of YouTube and through advertising," he says. "You'd be surprised."

So, is there any rivalry between the pilot Instagrammers?

"There are some quite nice pages out there," says Cohen. "A few of them [other pilot Instagrammers] are good friends of mine from flight school. It's not really a competition.

"There are some pages that are bigger than mine, obviously. But I don't feel any competition. If you like sharing what you do, then I don't think you need to compete with anyone."

Gooris feels that one of the best things to come from the success of her Instagram account is that it's connected her with other pilots she may never have crossed paths with otherwise.

"Many people know each other. It's easy to make friends because we have the same passion. Some people grow very fast. Others don't for some reason."

Although Amireh has made plenty of friends in the world of Instagram pilots, he says he felt a hint of resentment from some when his platform began taking off.

"Some pilots, maybe they will not interact with you, or they will not follow you," he says. "I don't get so focused on this stuff. I mind my business. I don't look at what others do. Everyone has his own style, his own content, his own ideas. It's an open market."

Like many of those with a successful Instagram platform, Amireh occasionally gets nasty comments and criticism, but has learned to brush off any negativity.

"At the end of the day, as a blogger or influencer, you have to understand that you will get positive and negative comments," he says.

"Not all the people will like you. You will have haters. When I first started, I got a lot of comments like, 'Hey boy, go and fly a plane, stop taking photos'. Some people would even report me to the airline."

Cohen says he rarely gets any unfavorable feedback, but has noticed some unpleasant comments on the pages of the female pilots he follows.

"Some of the girls get so much negativity," he adds. "I don't understand this. I almost never have negativity on my page."

Fagerstrom occasionally gets sexist comments from users on her page, and tries to stand up for herself as much as possible.

"There are people that are stuck in their stereotypical way of thinking how a pilot should behave, should look like or should be," says Fagerstrom.

"Every now and then I receive a misogynistic sexist comment, my approach to these discouraging comments has always been to block and move on.

"But the problem with ignoring an issue like gender discrimination is that it doesn't help to fight the problem.

"It's important to have a conversation about it to create awareness, to recognize and acknowledge that it is a problem, are the only ways to eliminate them."

Although he enjoys the perks of being popular on Instagram, and has been offered collaborations with brands, Cohen stresses that he does not see himself as an influencer.

"I hate the word 'influencer.' It gives me goosebumps," he says. "I hope I have never influenced anyone.

"Except maybe the people that I told not to start flight school [yet]. I think I may have saved them $60,000 to $100,000 if they listened, so then I was a good influence.

"Apart from that, I think It's fine if people like my products or my photos, my product, my photos. But am I intentionally trying to be an influencer? Not at all."

Meanwhile, Gooris believes that pilot Instagrammers like herself can play a huge role in showing others what the job entails and convince them to give it a try.

"The main reason that we are doing it is to inform, inspire and motivate other people to achieve their dreams, whether that is becoming a pilot or doing something else,' she says.

Amireh, whose father was also a pilot, shares this sentiment, admitting he gets choked up when his most dedicated followers recount the impact his account has had on their lives.

"Honestly, one of the best experiences I've had from Instagram is people coming up to me and saying, 'you changed my life. I became a pilot because of you,'" he says.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606484

Reported Deaths: 7717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254901792
Ramsey52686908
Dakota47002475
Anoka42949462
Washington27509295
Stearns22603227
St. Louis18177318
Scott17589139
Wright16432151
Olmsted13449102
Sherburne1205595
Carver1069849
Clay827792
Rice8229111
Blue Earth765144
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago623252
Otter Tail587987
Benton583698
Goodhue484474
Douglas476481
Mower473733
Winona462952
Itasca461866
Isanti442065
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348534
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308640
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264344
Waseca239423
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158310
Faribault156419
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146910
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Storm chances increasing for mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/13/21)

Image

Rochester City Council to consider shortening length of seasonal parking restrictions

Image

Red Wing Trap team looks forward to the future

Image

Newman Catholic softball

Image

Seasonal parking changes

Image

Driverless shuttles coming to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Activating Mayo Park

Image

Delta Variant Surges

Image

Cerro Gordo County changes mental health region

Community Events