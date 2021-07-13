Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Surfside mayor says security will be tightened at the condo collapse location, which he says is a 'holy site'

Surfside mayor says security will be tightened at the condo collapse location, which he says is a 'holy site'

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 4:51 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 4:51 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, Rebekah Riess and Natasha Chen, CNN

As the death toll in the Surfside condo collapse nears 100, officials said security at the location will be tightened, with only authorized personnel allowed at the site in the near future.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he is speaking with city officials and families of the victims to discuss future plans at the location.

"I first want to touch on something that's become more and more apparent as the operation has gone on -- and that is the significance of that site with respect to the people who have lost their lives there," the mayor said during a briefing Monday. "It is the right thing to do because it is obvious that this has become more than a collapsed building site, it's a holy site."

Crews recovered four additional bodies in the rubble Monday, bringing the total number of victims to 94.

So far 83 people have been identified, with 80 of their families having been notified, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during the briefing. Nine more people were identified Monday, the mayor said.

Among those identified over the weekend was Cassondra "Cassie" Stratton, who was in her unit at Champlain Towers South when she called her husband early the morning of the collapse.

"Her husband, Mike, and family again thank everyone who prayed for Cassie over the past two weeks and reiterated their eternal gratitude to the rescue workers whose courage and determination was unmatched," a statement from her husband's law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck said Monday.

Michael Stratton had told the Miami Herald that his wife had called him and was "speaking frantically about their condo building shaking."

The report added: "She told him she saw a sinkhole, where the pool out her window used to be. Then the line went dead."

Stratton's death is one of many horrifying stories to emerge from the tragic collapse, in which the victims have ranged in age from three to 92 and whose stories reflected the area's rich cultural diversity.

Entire family lost

Among those victims were the family of Marcelo Cattarossi. He told CNN on Monday that he lost five members of his family in the collapse: his parents, his two sisters, and his niece.

He became emotional talking about his 7-year-old niece, Stella, who had been the light of her mother Graciela's and her grandparents' lives. Taking after her artistic family, Stella had already begun painting, he told CNN.

Stella's father was a Miami firefighter.

Marcello Cattarossi said his parents, 89-year-old Gino and Graciela, 86, met in New York nearly 70 years ago. The anchors of his family, they were what he described as "adventurous" and "fearless."

Cattarossi said his father was a civil engineer, who had immigrated from Argentina, eventually moving the family to Miami in the late '80s.

His mother kept the house filled with art and books and spoke multiple languages, he said. "[My mother] could do a perfect drawing," Cattarossi said.

His sister, Andrea Cattarossi, 56, was an architect and a genius, he said.

She was visiting her parents and youngest sister when the building collapsed. Andrea Cattarossi leaves behind three sons in Argentina.

His other sister, Graciela Cattarossi, 48, was a professional photographer and a free spirit, he said.

He recalled one time the family was waiting for Graciela to show up for dinner. "Nobody knows where she was. And then we will get a phone call. And then she was like, 'Oh no, I just landed in Greece. And I'm here for taking pictures. And I'll see you guys next week.'"

Cattarossi said despite his loss, "My family was fantastic and it's still going to be fantastic."

Challenges remain at collapse site

Twenty two people remain unaccounted for, Levine Cava said.

"The process of making identifications has become more difficult as time goes on," the mayor said. "We must rely heavily on the work of the medical examiner's office ... to identify human remains. The process is very methodical and it's careful and it does take time," she said.

Crews have worked on the site nearly non-stop since the collapse on June 24 and issues such as weather and shifting debris have created dangerous conditions, requiring teams to pause intermittently.

Levine Cava said there were some interruptions over the weekend due to lightning and she anticipates crews will again be hampered this week due to weather issues.

"The weather service is still embedded with our teams on site so we can get real-time updates to make sure that with any weather changes our first responders are protected from the element for their safety," she said, "We do expect ongoing inclement weathers over the coming days so we do expect there will be a few brief pauses."

As workers continue their recovery efforts, they face several hardships including the painful reality of their mission, the hazardous nature of the work as well as the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz and his chief of staff Isidoro Lopez are both self-isolating after testing positive for the virus, according to a news release from Diaz's office Monday. Diaz had helped other local officials in Surfside following the collapse.

Earlier in the month, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said that at least six search and rescue members had been diagnosed with the virus.

The outbreak was among one of the teams from Florida but originated outside of Miami-Dade, he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606484

Reported Deaths: 7717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254901792
Ramsey52686908
Dakota47002475
Anoka42949462
Washington27509295
Stearns22603227
St. Louis18177318
Scott17589139
Wright16432151
Olmsted13449102
Sherburne1205595
Carver1069849
Clay827792
Rice8229111
Blue Earth765144
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago623252
Otter Tail587987
Benton583698
Goodhue484474
Douglas476481
Mower473733
Winona462952
Itasca461866
Isanti442065
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399719
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348534
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308640
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264344
Waseca239423
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158310
Faribault156419
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146910
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Storm chances increasing for mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/13/21)

Image

Rochester City Council to consider shortening length of seasonal parking restrictions

Image

Red Wing Trap team looks forward to the future

Image

Newman Catholic softball

Image

Seasonal parking changes

Image

Driverless shuttles coming to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Activating Mayo Park

Image

Delta Variant Surges

Image

Cerro Gordo County changes mental health region

Community Events