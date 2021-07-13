Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Will brute force work in Cuba -- this time?

Will brute force work in Cuba -- this time?

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 12:01 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 12:01 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

The Cuban regime is deploying its much-practiced playbook in response to Sunday's breathtaking eruption of protests across the island. As practically anyone who has reported from Cuba can tell you, the government's approach is a familiar and well-worn one. It is a three-step maneuver that has worked in the past, allowing the regime to stay in power while not responding to the people's demands. This time, there's no guarantee that it will work.

The strategy I witnessed firsthand during reporting trips to Cuba for CNN in the 1990s is simple: First, when protesters take the risk of speaking out forcefully and in numbers, authorities call out masses of supporters to drown out their critics. Pro-regime crowds literally outshout opponents. During one aborted protest I covered, ahead of the 1999 Ibero-American Summit in Havana, the government didn't just rely on the voices of its supporters, it brought out massive loudspeakers that blasted music at such a deafening volume, no one's voice could be heard. The second part of the strategy is to acknowledge there are problems at home, but to blame everything on "the empire," the United States.

The third piece is brute force. During that frustrated opposition rally at a park in Havana, dump trucks pulled up, unloading scores of men who surrounded anyone who dared speak up. I recall a man raising his identity card, his voice shaking, and saying, "I am Cuban, I have a right to speak." Before he finished the sentence, a swarm of men materialized, pummeling him to the ground. Then, plainclothes agents started appearing, grabbing individual protesters and throwing them in the back of unmarked cars that sped away. That protest didn't last long.

Later that evening, I attended a meeting with then-President Fidel Castro. He claimed to a small group of journalists that regime critics were free to speak, but had been silenced by patriotic Cubans who spontaneously rose to defend their beloved revolution.

Times are different now.

The iconic Castro is long gone and gone with him the charisma and stature that persuaded many Cubans to endure chronic --and ongoing -- shortages of basic necessities, including freedom.

Frustrations have boiled over in Cuba because the economy, perennially struggling, is wilting. Oil-rich Venezuela, the regime's once-generous backer, is barely keeping its own head above water, a victim of its own mismanagement and repression. Shortages of food, electricity and other necessities are worsening. And as the coronavirus is surging -- the worst it's been so far -- the health care system is overwhelmed. The tourism market, a mainstay of the economy, was devastated by Covid-19 in 2020. Now, with the Delta variant spreading on the island, efforts to rebuild its tourism revenue have stalled.

Back in Fidel's day, social media barely existed in Cuba. But this time, thanks to uploaded and shared videos, it's not just a small group of brave opposition activists protesting. Thousands of Cubans marched in the streets Sunday in many cities and towns across the island, declaring, "We are not afraid," and roaring, "Libertad! Libertad!"

Demonstrators complained they don't have enough to eat, but they didn't just ask for food or housing or jobs. They asked for freedom.

That's why Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel's predictable televised speech on Sunday -- see step two from the playbook -- rings hollow. He blamed the United States' sanctions for the country's difficulties, accusing Washington and "the Cuban Mafia" in Miami -- regime shorthand for exiled Cubans -- of stoking the unrest. Implementing step one, of course, he urged regime supporters to take on the protesters. "The order to combat has been given," he said, "revolutionaries need to be on the streets."

It's true that Washington has imposed harsh economic sanctions on Cuba. Former President Donald Trump tightened the sanctions, and President Joe Biden has kept them in place. But if the protests were only about the economy, the call for "Libertad" would not figure so prominently.

Biden issued a strong statement of support for protesters' demands. "We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from decades of repression..." He urged Cuban leaders to "hear their people." This is, after all, an opportunity -- however distant -- for peaceful change.

Cubans have lived through tough times before. This wave of protests may come and go, as others have. But what happened across the island was hardly routine. Demonstrations of this magnitude have not occurred in decades. The last time, back in 1994, Castro let off the pressure by allowing Cubans to leave. Back then, the government all but forbade Cubans from leaving their country, requiring them to be approved for an "exit visa" first. But simply opening the door would not work now, because in 2012, the government lifted the decades' old ban.

That leaves step three: brute force. This part of the strategy bears watching closely. If protests continue, the regime will face a tough decision about how hard to crack down. Cuba is an authoritarian regime, but it wraps itself in a mystique. The more extensive the crackdown, the harder it is to defend its image as a government of and for the people. If we see much more violence at the hand of security forces, we will know authorities are deeply worried about losing control. So far, we have seen arrests and some violence, but the scale is still limited.

Biden's words have so far been carefully crafted not to give Havana fuel to stoke the claim that the US is to blame for the unrest. But National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has warned against "violence or targeting of peaceful protesters exercising their universal rights." Meanwhile, the Kremlin, a supporter of the Cuban regime, has issued a warning of its own against foreign intervention, a reminder of Cuba's enduring geopolitical resonance.

The Cuban regime's playbook has helped it stay in power for more than six decades. Maybe it will work again but, as we have all learned, history is full of unexpected turns.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Storm chances increasing for mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council to consider shortening length of seasonal parking restrictions

Image

Red Wing Trap team looks forward to the future

Image

Newman Catholic softball

Image

Seasonal parking changes

Image

Driverless shuttles coming to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Activating Mayo Park

Image

Delta Variant Surges

Image

Cerro Gordo County changes mental health region

Image

Utilizing Mayo Park

Community Events